Boot season is officially upon us, so we found the right (read: budget-friendly) pairs to help you and your checkbook transition with ease.

From lace-ups to leopard prints, read on for a range of fall-friendly styles with prices starting as low as $20.

Ankle Boots

A great alternative to heels, these kitten-heeled booties from Old Navy are dressy enough to be worn with skirts and wide-leg pants for the office, but comfy enough for long commutes. They're also available in taupe and leopard.

The Chelsea boot is a fall staple and this budget-friendly take from Target brand A New Day rivals some of the designer styles we've seen on the market. Scoop it up in one of three shades and finishes.

Animal prints are one of this season's biggest shoe trends, with snakeskin slithering onto the scene. Get the look with this pair from Circus by Sam Edelman, which features a sleek design and comes in a range of color, pattern and fabric combos.

Mid-height Boots

Laces are another detail you can expect to see a lot of this fall and these boots from Lulus might be the perfect way to test drive (er, walk) the look.

Great for transitioning between seasons, these slouchy boots from Bebe can be worn on their own or with tights come cooler weather. Grab them in gray or black — or both — to bring new life to your favorite skinny jeans and dresses.

Put these city slickers by the front door and you'll never worry about how you're going to face the rain again. We'd like to think the pop of green along the bottom also lends a bright touch to otherwise gloomy days.

Knee Boots

This faux suede boot from Kelly & Katie can be worn at the knee or slouched down for a custom height and fit. The style is also available in a faux leather version.

Marked down from over $200, these pointy-toe, wooden-heel boots will elevate any look in a matter of minutes. Available in two shades, we especially like them with dark-washed denim and flowy dresses.

Cozy up to cooler weather in these buckled riding boots from A New Day. Available in black and brown, they feature buckle detailing and a full-length zipper for getting in (and out) fast.

Over-the-knee Boots

Ease into over-the-knee boots with this block-heel design from Steve Madden. Also available in dark gray, they're soft enough to be worn over bare legs and manage to stay put throughout the day.

Stack up with these slouchy boots from Brinley Co., which feature a more pronounced block heel for reaching new, yet still comfy, heights. They come in five different colors, so you won't have a problem finding one to fit your style.

Since boots are so versatile they can be worn throughout the winter and spring, then again in the fall! Now is a great time to invest in boots if you're concerned about cost-per-wear because there are so stylish and affordable pairs out there right now and these trends don't show any signs of letting up.

As you can tell, we had trouble narrowing them down!

