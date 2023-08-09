16 fall shoe deals to shop (no, it's NOT too early!) from Adidas, Allbirds and more

If you think it's too early to shop fall shoes ... you might be right, honestly. But your toes won't be singing the same tune when you suddenly step into unexpectedly chilly weather while wearing your summer sandals a few weeks from now. So we say, it's never too early to make some "preparation purchases."

Luckily, a lot of retailers agree, with many not only rolling out new and classic fall footwear already, but dropping prices in the process. And since it's almost the season of booties and leather loafers, now's a good time to update your cold(ish)-weather shoe collection while these early deals last.

From Adidas to Allbirds and even a few budget-friendly Amazon options, check out our favorite shoe deals below.

Boots and booties on sale

We're starting our list strong with an over 60% off discount on one of Amazon's top-rated booties. With a low heel, a mix of functional and decorative zippers and several colors to choose from, you'll be stepping into fall in style.

Cheers to the (imminent) return of Chelsea boot season! Kick it off with a new trendy pair — this platform option from Dirty Laundry offers a utilitarian design and a colorblock pattern of neutral hues.

You don't have to ride horses to pull off the riding boot look. And with a 45% off discount off these knee-highs, we're willing to give the style a try.

Save almost $100 on the booties we think you'll be tempted to wear with every wide-leg pair of pants you own next season. (We missed you, suede shoes.)

Flats on sale

Amazon Essentials never fails us. A Shop TODAY-favorite brand, these Belice ballet flats are a No. 1 bestseller and come in multiple colors.

Clarks Lyrical Way Loafer

"Timeless." "Classy." "Cute and comfy." These are just some of the many things said in the reviews for this chic loafer. With an openweave design built into the upper, these will make for the perfect transitional shoe from summer into fall.

It might just be the brand name, but we're still feeling pretty lucky to find these leather flats on deal. Plus, Zappos says the current sale price is the lowest it's been in 30 days.

Fall is all about feeling comfy, cozy and snug. You'll get that and so much more while wearing these elegant shoes. According to the brand, these flats are made with "soft as a cloud" material and a shock-absorption yoga mat insole for the best of the best fit.

Sneakers on sale

No matter the season, sneakers are a staple. But if you dirtied up your pristine all-white pair over the summer, these under-$30 mesh lace-ups might make for the perfect replacement.

According to the brand, these sleek sneakers can't be shopped anywhere else — so neither can the deal price! Save $40 on this exclusive footwear that features a multi-textured upper and a special Response Foam midsole.

Between the mixed-media upper and the head-turning black-and-white colorway, we're willing to take up running as a hobby if it means getting to wear these.

An Allbirds sale is not easy to come by, so we have to share this $46 discount on the brand's classic canvas sneakers. The shoe is made with organic cotton, recycled polyester and has a SweetFoam midsole.

Make sure he gets to run in style, too! According to the brand, these performance sneakers are designed to offer "incredible" comfort, thanks to a cushioned foam midsole and laceless design.

Waterproof shoes on sale

A trusted rain boot is a fall must-have for rainy days. We recommend these Old Navy options, which the brand says are also stain repellent (so you can give in to that inner urge to jump in the mud).

Getting stuck in the rain doesn't sound so bad when we know we're wearing puddle-proof footwear. Stay dry (and trendy) while wearing these top-rated Chelsea boots.

Hikers can experience all kinds of weather conditions, but that doesn't make a soggy sock feel any better. Luckily, these Timberland boots will have you walking from point A to point B in the comfiest and driest way possible.