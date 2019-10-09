At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

If you take a look at 100 closets, you're likely to find a few items that show up from one wardrobe to the next. We're talking a good denim jacket, a little black dress, a versatile white t-shirt and a reliable pair of jeans.

These timeless items fall under a the "classics" category, meaning that no matter what styles are trending at the moment, the staples will likely stand the test of time.

Among multiple clothing essentials, you'll find another wardrobe must-have — the white sneaker. Style expert Brittney Levine stopped by TODAY to show us how we can style several pairs of sneakers for any type of situation.

From the runway to the gym, you'll see first-hand the best ways to create a sophisticated, chic and relaxed look using a simple sneaker as inspiration.

Check out Levine's complete outfits below.

Boardroom White Sneakers

Say "so long" to reserving sneakers for a casual day in the park. One of the most popular trends popping up in every storefront is the white sneaker — and as it turns out, you can wear them with everything from jeans to a floral dress to a chic suit. Stick with a leather upper if you're looking for a refined and contemporary look.

These sneakers come both black and white and have a lace-up design that sits on smooth leather. The simple structure and look means that they are extremely practical and can pair with multiple wardrobe items.

All hail the signature plaid blazer. This one from Zara is slightly oversized, but it has a lapel collar and a front button closure to finish off the look.

Don't check out without these matching high-waisted pants. They fit similarly to any other pair of dress pants, but these ones are adorned with a cuffed hem and snap bottoms.

If you've never visited Yummie for comfortable clothing, you should head right over to check out the site — and you can save 15% off your first order. This bodysuit is the perfect basic piece to pair with a skirt or jeans.

Shine bright with this metal chain belt from Zara. The interlocking design will dress up any basic outfit and make a simple silhouette look unique.

You thought the white sneaker trend was for women only? Think again because this pair will look great on any guy. The $30 H&M sneaker comes in three colors and is make with a faux leather outsole.

Create a completely polished look with this slim-fit blazer. You can wear it with a pair of matching slacks or go the casual route and sport it with a pair of dark-wash jeans.

If jeans are a bit too casual for the occasion, you can always stick with the classic suit pants. We're loving the stretch of these slacks, and the slightly-short leg gives the look a tailored silhouette.

We don't have to say much about this one. A good white tee is an absolute staple in any closet, and this one falls under the $20 mark.

Brunch White Sneakers

If you were to guess what the trendiest shoes of 2019 would look like, you probably wouldn't predict this one. This sock and sneaker look nicknamed "snockers" is a fashion-forward shoe perfect for performance and streetwear alike.

These knit sneakers are currently 50% off and we hear that walking in them feels like "walking on air." The fitted ankle ensures that the shoes stay in place even while working out or walking around all day.

Just because the weather is getting colder doesn't mean you need to sacrifice style. This faux shearling-lined denim jacket will keep you warm while you attend your photo-worthy fall events.

Mimic a French tuck with this knotted black tee. It's made with a soft, lightweight jersey knit material that fits nicely under a denim or leather coat.

We adore this skirt due to the trendy pattern and bold color. Though autumn colors are hitting the stores like crazy, changing things up with a bit of lime can do some serious good for your closet.

Post-gym White Sneakers

Though sneakers have slowly moved to the runway, they still have a prominent spot in the athletic world. You'll want something that you can easily put on to jump from the gym to the store — and a versatile sneaker that also looks nice will have you looking great every step of the way.

Constantly in a hurry? These slip-on platform sneakers won't waste any of your time. Slip them on and head out the door looking flawless for fall.

This fleece hoodie comes in 17 colors and currently has a 5-star rating on the Kohl's website. "I've worn it to a football game in rainy/drizzly weather and did not need an additional layer to stay warm," said one buyer.

Be bold in these fashion leggings. These ones align with the extremely popular animal print trend, and if you buy one now you can get the second for half-off!

Girls Night Out White Sneakers

Whether you call it a chunky sneaker, an ugly sneaker or a dad sneaker, you've likely seen this trend before. Out of all the white sneakers on the market, this one has stirred up the most controversy — but the ultimate comfort and versatility of the shoe might convert you into one of those buyers who can't get enough of the bulk.

Say what you want — these sneakers are practical, comfortable and stylish. If the look wasn't enough to grab your attention, the 50% off sale might seal the deal.

You can rep these chunky trainers with a pair of jeans or a maxi skirt — in other words, they dress up or dress down super easily.

We started seeing the slip dress trend a couple years ago and it's still going strong to date. This dress gives off a polished yet bold vibe — ideal for the office or a dinner with friends.

If you snag this piece for your fall wardrobe, we're sure you'll get use out of it. This black moto jacket is made from faux-leather but looks just like the real thing.

Pro tip!

Are your sneakers looking a little dirty? Follow the steps below!

1. Mix a tablespoon of baking soda with two tablespoons of white vinegar. Add these to a cup of warm water.

2. Dip a cloth or clean toothbrush into the paste and begin scrubbing away the dirt on your shoe. The mixture will dry pretty quickly.

3. Finally, brush off any remaining paste and let your shoes air dry!

