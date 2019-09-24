Though multiple styles are available on the site, the 8-inch Original Bean Boots are the most popular. They currently have a 4.5-star rating from over 800 reviews and 90% of customers said they'd recommend the boots to a fellow shopper.

According to the product description, they were designed by L.L. Bean himself to ward off wet feet. The brand also claims that the boots are so rugged, "chances are you’ll only ever need one pair." So basically this could be the deal of a lifetime.

Find some of our favorite looks from L.L Bean below and enter code SPLASH20 when you check out to receive the 20% off discount. The popular style rarely goes on sale, so you might want to act fast if you're hoping to snag some of these popular picks.

Women's Boots

TODAY's Director of e-Commerce Jen Birkhofer said she adores her pair of shearling-lined boots.

"I LOVE these boots," Birkhofer said. "They are fuzzy on the inside, so they keep my feet incredibly warm when it's cold outside. Somehow, the shearling lining is light enough to wear on a regular fall day, but they are still war enough to withstand the coldest of days."

"They have gotten me through everything from fall tailgates to camping trips with my family in Texas and snowstorms in New York City," she explained of their versatility. "I love that they have a slightly worn-in look and feel. You just pull them out of the box, slip them on and head out the door."

These boots are made with leather that has been tumbled to provide a soft, broken-in feel. Instead of shearling, they're lined with a soft flannel fabric.

The moccasin-style shoes have a supportive steel construction and a chain-tread bottom to give the shoe traction against slippery sidewalks.

These limited edition boots are handcrafted with pebbled leather. They're waterproof and padded for full comfort.

Men's Boots

The limited edition men's boots are uniquely shaped and insulated for extra warmth.

These moisture-wicking moccasins have an EVA foam midsole to provide extra cushioning and all day warmth. They're also breathable enough to wear on days that aren't as frigid.

Kids' Boots

Keep tiny feet warm during the cold months with these boots. They're proven to withstand rain and snow and shaped for stability.

These two-toned boots are a unique twist on the iconic Bean Boot. The 6-inch height makes them perfect to wear with a fuzzy or wool sock.

