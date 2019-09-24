TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Every so often, you'll come across a wardrobe essential that stands the test of time despite the continuously evolving trends and styles.
The L.L. Bean "Bean Boot" is one of those timeless items.
Since its debut in 1912, this age-defying look has only gained popularity around the globe. The versatile boot was originally manufactured in Brunswick and Lewiston, Maine — and each pair was handcrafted from fine leather and waterproof.
They've become a staple in many closets because of their durability. Now, for only two days, you can get your own pair of Bean Boots for 20% off the original price.
Women's 8-inch Bean Boots
Though multiple styles are available on the site, the 8-inch Original Bean Boots are the most popular. They currently have a 4.5-star rating from over 800 reviews and 90% of customers said they'd recommend the boots to a fellow shopper.
According to the product description, they were designed by L.L. Bean himself to ward off wet feet. The brand also claims that the boots are so rugged, "chances are you’ll only ever need one pair." So basically this could be the deal of a lifetime.
Find some of our favorite looks from L.L Bean below and enter code SPLASH20 when you check out to receive the 20% off discount. The popular style rarely goes on sale, so you might want to act fast if you're hoping to snag some of these popular picks.
Women's Boots
Women's 8-inch Shearling-lined Bean Boot
TODAY's Director of e-Commerce Jen Birkhofer said she adores her pair of shearling-lined boots.
"I LOVE these boots," Birkhofer said. "They are fuzzy on the inside, so they keep my feet incredibly warm when it's cold outside. Somehow, the shearling lining is light enough to wear on a regular fall day, but they are still war enough to withstand the coldest of days."
"They have gotten me through everything from fall tailgates to camping trips with my family in Texas and snowstorms in New York City," she explained of their versatility. "I love that they have a slightly worn-in look and feel. You just pull them out of the box, slip them on and head out the door."
Women's 8-inch Chamois-Lined Bean Boots
These boots are made with leather that has been tumbled to provide a soft, broken-in feel. Instead of shearling, they're lined with a soft flannel fabric.
Women's Rubber Moc
The moccasin-style shoes have a supportive steel construction and a chain-tread bottom to give the shoe traction against slippery sidewalks.
Women's Limited Edition Luxe Boot
These limited edition boots are handcrafted with pebbled leather. They're waterproof and padded for full comfort.
Men's Boots
Men's Limited Edition L.L. Bean Boots
The limited edition men's boots are uniquely shaped and insulated for extra warmth.
Men's Insulated Waterproof Comfort Mocs
These moisture-wicking moccasins have an EVA foam midsole to provide extra cushioning and all day warmth. They're also breathable enough to wear on days that aren't as frigid.
Kids' Boots
Kids' L.L.Bean Boots
Keep tiny feet warm during the cold months with these boots. They're proven to withstand rain and snow and shaped for stability.
Kids' Small Batch Boots
These two-toned boots are a unique twist on the iconic Bean Boot. The 6-inch height makes them perfect to wear with a fuzzy or wool sock.
