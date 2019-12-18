13 products that will make gift wrapping easier this holiday season

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The holidays are already stressful so you might want to take some extra measures to eliminate some of that chaos.

We don't like to admit it, but something as simple as packaging presents can add to the hectic environment, which is why lifestyle expert Jenn Falik stopped by the show to give us the inside scoop on how we can make gift wrapping a whole lot easier.

Try using these genius products to organize your wrapping necessities, keep your fragile items safe, and ensure that your packages look like they have the professional touch.

Read on to see the products that are sure to streamline the gift giving process — one ribbon and bow at a time.

INSTEAD OF MESSY WRAPPING

Simplify wrapping jobs with this tabletop gift wrap dispenser. The clamps double as handy tape dispensers and can attach to any table while keeping a roll of gift wrap secure and in place. They grey option is currently out of stock, but we're loving the cherry color!

BETTER THAN A BASIC BOX

Forget about boxes, filler, and tape with this flexible shipping roll from Scotch. Simply cut the roll, available in a variety of lengths, to size, wrap the gift, and get it out the door!

INSTEAD OF A BORING GIFT PACKAGE

This "ready to gift" gift box makes it easy to eliminate purchases like tissue paper and gift tags. The box comes with all those pieces included, available in several different patterns, and the luxe-looking wrapping automatically elevates any gift.

BETTER THAN BASIC WRAPPING PAPER

Decorate bland or basic wrapping paper with some of the colorful options available from Yoobi. With everything from washable paint to rollable stamps to glitter glue, you can turn plain wrapping paper into something fun and festive.

INSTEAD OF REGULAR RIBBONS

Use these disposable ribbons as the ultimate upcycle. They'll add a colorful flourish to any wrapping job, and once the present is opened, the receiver can enjoy the ribbon as a bonus gift! It works perfectly as anything from a hairtie to a wrap bracelet.

BETTER THAN A BASIC GIFT BAG

Say no to plastic bag waste with these stylish, reusable bags, available in a set of twelve. The cloth bags are made of smooth and delicate fabric, making any wrapping job seem elegant while still helping reduce gift wrap waste.

INSTEAD OF A MESSY WRAPPING STATION

Organize your wrapping station with this organizer from the Container Store. This one hangs up, so you can easily store it in a closet when it's not holiday season!

BETTER THAN BASIC WRAPPING PAPER

Beeswax wrapping paper can help cut down on wasteful plastic wrapping. Typically used for food storage or lunch wrapping, the eye-catching patterns and large sheets of wrap make it perfect for presents.

INSTEAD OF WASTEFUL WRAP

This jumbo roll is 100% biodegradable and is entirely made from recycled materials. With 100 feet of paper available on the roll, you'll be able to get through all your holiday wrapping and then some on just one roll.

BETTER THAN BASIC SCISSORS

Make it easier than ever to wrap package with this three-in-one tool. The sharp blade cuts faster than scissors and is designed for safety; it can also be used to curl ribbons or fold gift wrap. When the holiday season is over, try using it for cutting coupons or other office or home projects.

INSTEAD OF REGULAR RIBBONS

Make a basic ribbon fun and curly with this easy-to-use tool!

BETTER THAN BASIC ORGANIZATION

Rather than having rolls of ribbon running amok, try storing them in this secure bin, which can hold all sizes of ribbon and a pair of scissors. They'll stay organized, untangled, and easily accessible all winter long!

INSTEAD OF A MESSY TAPE STRIP

Wear this on top of your hand to be a stylish, organized present wrapper this season. The dispenser neatly holds a roll of tape while keeping your hands free, and you can measure out the perfect length of tape every time.

