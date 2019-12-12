Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The holiday season is in full swing, and when it comes to style trends, they run the gamut. Dressing yourself based on the hottest looks is tough enough, but when you have to dress your kids as well, it can take difficult to a whole new level.

Style expert Amy Goodman stopped by TODAY to make the task of styling your kiddos much easier. She featured everything from adorable puffer coats to comfy sneakers that add a festive touch to any outfit.

Take a peek at her fun holiday looks for any kid in need of a little style help.

Caleb

This baby boys' suspender set features a long-sleeve shirt, plaid bowtie and pants. Crafted from soft and stretchy material, your little one will be comfortable and look adorably festive.

Complete the holiday look with these playful blue sneakers. With a loop on heel and two straps, they are easy to get on and off while looking stylish.

Dylan

This puffer is water and wind resistant to ensure your little one is cozy all winter long. It's also available in six different colors.

Made with stretchy cotton, these twill joggers are easy to get on and comfortable enough to wear all day. Available in five different colors, these pants would work for any occasion.

This hoodie is both festive and functional! Designed with Winter Water Factory's signature organic French Terry, the hoodie will keep them warm.

The faux leather finish of these lace-up boots is perfect for a casual holiday outfit, and the thick sole of the boots will keep their feet warm and ready for a snowy day.

Scarlett

What says Christmas more than a green and red dress? This handmade dress features evergreen trees, red barns and vintage trucks. It's available in sizes up to six-years-old!

You can't go wrong with a classic holiday-inspired red top, complete with cozy long sleeves and stylish ruffles. Your little one will rewear this one over and over.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

These lace-up booties are both stylish and easy to play in. Thanks to the stretchy side elastic and hidden zipper, your little one can show off her style while being comfortable.

Handcrafted to order, each boutique bow is as unique as your daughter. With a gold glitter ribbon center and scarlet bow, this accessory will complete her holiday look.

Julie

Made of stretch cotton, these leggings are comfy and cute. The red plaid pattern is perfect for the holidays while the thick jersey material is comfortable to wear.

With the snowflake sequin detailing, this white sweater is perfect for the holiday season. The cotton is finely-knit with a round, ribbed neckline and long sleeves.

Every little girl needs a pair of special shoes for the holidays, and these sparkly flats are them. With an elastic strap and silver star accent, she'll want to wear them every year.

Grayson

Keep your baby cozy and in style this holiday season with this romper set from Tea Collection. This set was created with designer Chimmi Choden and pays homage to her native country of Bhutan with its colors and patterns.

What outfit is complete without booties? These sherpa booties are sure to keep your little one's feet warm as you travel between holiday gatherings.

Victoria Emilia

These Kidpik Dressy Boxes allow you to choose between pre-set outfits that best fit your child's unique style! There are three different boxes to choose from and you can opt to purchase an entire outfit from head-to-toe, or buy it without shoes included.

A good pair of black ballet flats can do wonders for any outfit during the holiday season. These flats feature sparkles at the toe to add a bit of shine to any look.

Rowan

A plaid coat always works well for the holidays! This coat is currently available in gray (shown) and khaki.

These basic tees are perfect year-round. Throw these on under a coat like the plaid one above and pair with plain slacks and dress shoes for a quick, put-together look.

These drawstring pants are perfect for kids during the holidays. They are nice enough to work with a more formal outfit, but also are stretchy enough for kids to be able to run and play freely in them. It's a win-win!

These boots complete the easiest holiday outfit ever! Chukka boots are a classic style that work when you're at an event that needs a formal-but-not-too-formal shoe.

Ana

Take on a more classic look with this vintage lace blouse. Find the style that works best for your child by choosing between long and short-sleeved options among five different colors.

This two-layered skirt is absolutely adorable for the holidays. It's made out of a stretchy knit fabric so your child will be comfortable while looking like they're ready to hit the runway.

These ankle boots will last well beyond the holiday season. The metal grommets stand out against the beige suede boot, giving them a little edge. They pair well with anything from jeans to a skirt!

Accessories can make all the difference in an outfit. This all-white headband a gold strip at the center of the bow to give it a pop of color.

Sophia

Never underestimate the power of a good suit! This tuxedo has it all: the jacket, pants, and shirt. You can even choose between one of three styles of shirt for one best suited to your child.

The inverted black and white style on this flat is an eye-catcher. It pairs well with darker colors that are perfect for the holiday season like the burgundy tuxedo above!

This silver bow is a great accessory to add to any hairstyle. Wrap it at the top of a ponytail or the bottom of a braid to make any outfit a little more festive.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter