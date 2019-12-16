18 bestselling beauty and skin care products you can still get before the holidays

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
If the whirlwind of the holiday season has your schedule thrown for a loop, we're here to give you a reminder that the biggest gift-giving days of the year are coming up next week.
It might seem like we're coming down to the wire, but there is still plenty of time to snag some of the hottest gifts of the season thanks to free or fast shipping.
Beauty expert Bobbie Thomas visited TODAY to show us some of the bestselling beauty and skincare products on the market that you'll want to buy for any makeup, hair or spa-loving person on your list. Already have your shopping done? You'll find plenty of items you'll want to add to your own holiday list as well.
Check out Bobbie's festive features — from gift boxes, to skin serums and innovative hair tools.
When we release our 2019 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.
Couture Keepsakes
1. Estée Lauder 31 Beauty Essentials
This gift set is filled with 12 full-size makeup favorites in addition to 20 beautiful shades of eyeshadow. The kit has a total value of $55 and comes in a deluxe case for easy transport.
2. Lancôme Beauty Box Set
Filled with makeup and skincare essentials, this beauty box set is sure to be a hit this holiday season. You can snag this buy for only $68 with any Lancôme purchase in-store or online.
3. Yves Saint Laurent Mini Lipstick Set
Choosing the right shade of lipstick can be tough which is why we love this mini lipstick set filled with multiple colors. This limited-edition gift is currently out of stock, but keep an eye on the site to score this deal before the holidays come to an end!
4. Dior Sparkling Couture Eyeshadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette has glamorous written all over it. It's inspired by thee magic of fireworks and works wonders for a night out.
5. Chanel Limitless Lash Set
Stuff We Love
The Chanel Limitless Lash Set showcases a lash primer and voluminous mascara. The to-go package makes it easy to take along on the road.
6. Burberry Brit for Him Cologne
Smell the scent of Burberry Brit with this cologne for men. If you purchase this one from Macy's you can receive a complimentary pouch with purchase.
Super Skin Care Sets
1. Dr. Gross Your Skin Heroes
This skincare gift is valued at $98 — but you can get it for only $50 this holiday season. It's made for normal, dry, combination and oily skin and combats everything from dullness to fine lines.
2. Versed Twice As Nice Serum Rolling Gift Set
Versed, the skincare line brought to you by Target, came out with this serum rolling gift set that will make anyone on your list excited. It comes with a facial roller along with two bestselling serums for anti-aging and brightening.
3. The Nécessaire x Kosas Set
In need of a new hydrating duo? Check out this full-size body lotion and lip balm.
4. Credo Glow & Go 7 Piece Set
Leave gross, dry skin in 2019 and get ready for bright complexion and moisture in the new year. This 7-piece set includes a brightening cleanser, a beauty elixir, a dark circle corrector, beauty oil, a butt mask, a brightening mask and a drinkable supplement.
5. Counterman Carry-On
Get your guy a travel-friendly grooming kit that includes everything he'll need for his next trip. This is a limited-edition set for the holidays so be sure to grab it before it sells out!
6. Elemis Men's Grooming On The Go Gift Set
Leave skin feeling revitalized and hydrated with this start-to-finish skincare routine set. It includes shave gel, face wash, moisturizer, body wash, and shampoo.
Tools and Tresses
1. Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush
Drybar has built an incredible reputation in the hair world and this holiday season, you can finally see why. This blow dryer uses ionic technology to eliminate frizz and channel ultimate shine. Three temperature settings ensure you can style your hair no matter what type you have.
2. Moroccanoil Beauty Vault
This inclusive hair and body beauty set will hydrate, reduce frizz and add shine. The seven products are all infused with Argan oil which nourishes thanks to vitamin E, essential fatty acids and antioxidants.
3. Pacifica Watermelon Crystals Targeted Face Masks
Everyone loves a good face mask and this one makes for the perfect stocking stuffer!
4. EcoTools Winter Shine Beauty Kit
You might have some great makeup, but if you lack the right tools that makeup will go to waste. Take a look at this EcoTools set — it includes an angled concealer brush, a powder brush, a diffused brush, exclusive hairpin and a total perfecting blender.
5. Tweezerman Brow & Lash Set
Say goodbye to stray eyebrow hairs with this brow and lash set from Sephora. In addition to a highly rated pair of Tweezerman tweezers, you'll also get a ProCurl eyelash curler.
6. Scunci Scrunchie Style Box
Why settle for a single scrunchie when you can have nine? This pack of hair accessories will let you add the finishing touch to your outfit no matter what style you're going for.
Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:
- 17 best friend gifts 2019
- 35 last-minute gifts you can buy on Amazon
- The 18 best stress relief gifts and relaxation gifts for 2019
- 49 meaningful gifts you can personalize for anyone on your list
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.