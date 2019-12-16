18 bestselling beauty and skin care products you can still get before the holidays

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

If the whirlwind of the holiday season has your schedule thrown for a loop, we're here to give you a reminder that the biggest gift-giving days of the year are coming up next week.

It might seem like we're coming down to the wire, but there is still plenty of time to snag some of the hottest gifts of the season thanks to free or fast shipping.

Beauty expert Bobbie Thomas visited TODAY to show us some of the bestselling beauty and skincare products on the market that you'll want to buy for any makeup, hair or spa-loving person on your list. Already have your shopping done? You'll find plenty of items you'll want to add to your own holiday list as well.

Check out Bobbie's festive features — from gift boxes, to skin serums and innovative hair tools.

Couture Keepsakes

This gift set is filled with 12 full-size makeup favorites in addition to 20 beautiful shades of eyeshadow. The kit has a total value of $55 and comes in a deluxe case for easy transport.

Filled with makeup and skincare essentials, this beauty box set is sure to be a hit this holiday season. You can snag this buy for only $68 with any Lancôme purchase in-store or online.

Choosing the right shade of lipstick can be tough which is why we love this mini lipstick set filled with multiple colors. This limited-edition gift is currently out of stock, but keep an eye on the site to score this deal before the holidays come to an end!

This eyeshadow palette has glamorous written all over it. It's inspired by thee magic of fireworks and works wonders for a night out.

The Chanel Limitless Lash Set showcases a lash primer and voluminous mascara. The to-go package makes it easy to take along on the road.

Smell the scent of Burberry Brit with this cologne for men. If you purchase this one from Macy's you can receive a complimentary pouch with purchase.

Super Skin Care Sets

This skincare gift is valued at $98 — but you can get it for only $50 this holiday season. It's made for normal, dry, combination and oily skin and combats everything from dullness to fine lines.

Versed, the skincare line brought to you by Target, came out with this serum rolling gift set that will make anyone on your list excited. It comes with a facial roller along with two bestselling serums for anti-aging and brightening.

In need of a new hydrating duo? Check out this full-size body lotion and lip balm.

Leave gross, dry skin in 2019 and get ready for bright complexion and moisture in the new year. This 7-piece set includes a brightening cleanser, a beauty elixir, a dark circle corrector, beauty oil, a butt mask, a brightening mask and a drinkable supplement.

Get your guy a travel-friendly grooming kit that includes everything he'll need for his next trip. This is a limited-edition set for the holidays so be sure to grab it before it sells out!

Leave skin feeling revitalized and hydrated with this start-to-finish skincare routine set. It includes shave gel, face wash, moisturizer, body wash, and shampoo.

Drybar has built an incredible reputation in the hair world and this holiday season, you can finally see why. This blow dryer uses ionic technology to eliminate frizz and channel ultimate shine. Three temperature settings ensure you can style your hair no matter what type you have.

This inclusive hair and body beauty set will hydrate, reduce frizz and add shine. The seven products are all infused with Argan oil which nourishes thanks to vitamin E, essential fatty acids and antioxidants.

Everyone loves a good face mask and this one makes for the perfect stocking stuffer!

You might have some great makeup, but if you lack the right tools that makeup will go to waste. Take a look at this EcoTools set — it includes an angled concealer brush, a powder brush, a diffused brush, exclusive hairpin and a total perfecting blender.

Say goodbye to stray eyebrow hairs with this brow and lash set from Sephora. In addition to a highly rated pair of Tweezerman tweezers, you'll also get a ProCurl eyelash curler.

Why settle for a single scrunchie when you can have nine? This pack of hair accessories will let you add the finishing touch to your outfit no matter what style you're going for.

