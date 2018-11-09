Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

It may sound counter-intuitive, but sometimes the more you know someone, the harder it is to shop for them.

Perhaps, it's because there's more pressure to find a creative gift that does your strong bond justice. Or maybe it's because you've known them so long you feel like you've already gifted them everything you could think of.

Whatever the reason, finding gifts for your friends this holiday season might be a lot easier if you start with this list.

1. This Mom Graphic Tee, $28, Pink Lily

Know a mom or two? This is perfect. Just don't get this essential tee for your shy friends. Why? Because it's guaranteed to attract attention and a few comments from fellow moms. Most likely it will become a wardrobe staple — the irony being that it's not from Target or Amazon.

2. Beautyblender BFF Makeup Sponges, $40, Sephora

Beauty Blender created this limited edition BFF set so you and your bestie could have matching makeup sponges in cute, corresponding cases. It's a give one, get one gift that you'll both actually use.

3. She Believed Necklace, $38, Luca+Danni

This 18-karat gold necklace is all about empowerment, so give it to your boss babe friend or a risk-taking girl you know. It comes with an "interactive" card you can fill out to further show your admiration and respect for the recipient.

4. The Pink Orange Ceramic Snail Tape Dispenser, $25, Amazon

There's no workplace rule that says you can't be friends with your co-workers (or boss). So, if you're shopping for someone in the office, consider this adorable, yet functional, tape dispenser. Chester — he's named after the designer's late grandfather — is packaged in a cute gift box and even comes with a roll of tape.

5. Create Your Own Reel Viewer, $30, UncommonGoods

This nostalgic gift is perfect for the childhood friend who you knew in the '90s. The reel is made-to-order so the recipient (or the giver) can pick the photos and ultimately, the memories they'll be able to relive again and again.

6. What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game, $30, Amazon

We all have that one friend we can rely on for memes. That person is the perfect recipient for this best-selling meme-making game (it has more than 4,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon). It's kind of like the adult version of Apples to Apples.

7. Koolaburra by UGG Lezly Slipper, $45+, Amazon

This slipper is what you get your college friend who lived in UGG boots and sweatpants. Made of suede, wool and faux fur, they're as stylish as they are comfy. If the price is a bit steep, try these $20 mule slippers with more than 2,000 reviews.

8. Custom Nautical Pillow, $85, The Grommet

Simply provide the location or exact coordinates of your friend's favorite place, or a place where you had a meaningful experience together, and Not for Navigation will pull together nautical charts and topographical maps to make a custom pillow featuring that place.

9. Embrace the Chaos Coffee, $15, Amazon

For your mom friend who always has a cup of joe in one hand and a kid in the other, order a bag of medium-roast coffee from Mama Java Coffee. Mama Java is a new coffee company created by a mom, for moms. It comes in flavors like "Embrace the Chaos" and "The Hustle" which features extra caffeine.

10. Health Priority Natural Products Vitamin E Oil, $20, Amazon

If you want to give your friend an affordable beauty gift they'll use on a daily basis, look no further than one of Amazon's best-selling face serums. This one — which claims to reverse signs of aging and show results in half the time of other serums — has more than 1,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating.

11. The Bearded Bastard Woodsman Beard Oil, $20, Amazon

Whether your friend is celebrating "No Shave November" or sports a beard year-round, he'll appreciate the thought that went into this gift from The Bearded Bastard. It's a blend of essential oils and natural extracts that are meant to reduce itchiness and irritation and help promote facial hair growth.

12. "Change Your Clothes, Change Your Life" by Georgia Brescia $19, Amazon

Instead of getting your fashion-challenged (or fashion-obsessed) friend new clothes, consider this bible for any wardrobe. It will transform the way they see what's hanging in their closet and ultimately, how they see themselves. The author, George Brescia, is a TODAY style contributor and has worked with Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan and Tommy Hilfiger.

13. The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Literature Coffee Mug, $16, Amazon

Leave it to The Unemployed Philosophers Guild to create the perfect present for your book club friends or that pal who always has their nose in a new book. The mug features 25 opening lines from the most famous works of literature by the likes of Jane Austen, Mark Twain and Charles Dickens, among others.

14. Fortune & Frame Fortune Cookie Stud Earrings, $31, QVC

This pair is proof that stud earrings can be conversation starters. These earrings, which come in goldtone and silvertone options, are from Fortune & Frame — known for their locket necklaces that come with custom fortunes. Give your friend the fortune cookie necklace on another occasion so they have a set.

15. Long-Distance Friendship Lamps, $170, Uncommon Goods

Not everyone is lucky enough to live in the same zip code as their best friend. For those long distance friendships that mean the world to you, consider these lamps. They're Wi-Fi-enabled. So, when one of you touches your lamp, it immediately lights up the other's lamp so your friend knows you're thinking of them. If you have a group of friends, you can "assign" a different color to each friend.

