9 holiday gifts for kids that can be personalized

With hot-ticket items like Fingerlings and drones at the top of most kids' holiday wish lists, it's tempting to go for a more creative gift.

For those times when you prefer to get a bit more personal with your gift-giving, these books, clothes and accessories can be made specifically for the kid you've got in mind.

1. "Coco" themed photo book, $18, Chatbooks

Chatbooks

Combine more than 350 of your kid's favorite family photos with images from the latest Disney-Pixar film "Coco" in this photo book from Chatbooks.

2. Sleeping bag, $78, Garnet Hill

Garnet Hill

Available in owl or outer space print, these sleeping bags from Garnet Hill can be personalized to include a child's name.

3. Personalized character storybooks, $19.99-$39.99, Penwizard

Penwizard

Your child can star in a story alongside beloved characters like Peppa Pig, Dora the Explorer and the Paw Patrol.

4. "My Golden Ticket" book, $29.99, Wonderbly

Wonderbly

The classic story of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" gets an update in this personalized adventure book.

5. Character-themed coats and jackets, $24.95-$39.95, Disney Store

Disney Store

From fleece jackets to puffy coats, Disney Store offers a variety of styles and characters that can be monogrammed or personalized.

6. Personalized water bottles, $20.95-$25.95, Things Remembered

Things Remembered

These 9-ounce water bottles from Things Remembered can be personalized with a child's name, and are the perfect size for little hands.

7. Personalized sleep camisole, $22, Garnet Hill

Garnet Hill

Kids can wear pajamas with their name on them to bed at night.

8. Patterned journals, $19, Things Remembered

Things Remembered

No more excuses for "accidentally" picking up a sibling's diary.

9. Personalized stockings, $19.95, Disney Store

Disney Store

Available in Mickey or Minnie Mouse styles, these personalized stockings from Disney Store are a gift that will last far beyond this year.