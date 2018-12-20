Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Aline Peres Martins

Last-minute shopper? Don't worry, tons of other Americans procrastinate on their holiday shopping too.

If you don't have time to make it to the store, online retail giants like Amazon can come in handy. This year, Prime members can shop until Christmas Eve with Prime free same-day and one-day delivery. We all hope to have our holiday shopping done well before Christmas Eve ... but the option to order gifts just a few hours before the big day can be nice.

So, if you're still ticking a few names off your list, here are some great gift ideas on Amazon that might still get there in time!

Last-minute gifts under $25

For Amazon Prime members, you'll be able to get free two-day shipping (with no order minimum) up until December 22. (See more of Amazon's shipping calendar here.)

1. LED Light-Up Shoelaces, $20, Amazon

These light-up shoelaces give new meaning to the phrase "fancy footwork."

2. Pink Bunny Headphones, $17, Amazon

They might look like something out of "A Christmas Story," but these furry critters actually camouflage a great pair of headphones!

3. LED Wireless Karaoke Microphone, $20, Amazon

The little ones will be singing their hearts out with this Bluetooth karaoke microphone. It's so fun, the adults might want to get in on the action too!

4. Buffalo Check Ski Hat, $25+, Amazon

If chilly temperatures are in the forecast for your neck of the woods, this fuzzy hat will come in handy.

5. Art of Sport Body Bar, $9, Amazon

Art of Sport, a new men's skin care brand co-founded by Kobe Bryant, is designed to keep even the toughest athletes looking smooth. This body bar includes deep cleaning charcoal and citrus and pear scents.

6. Never Have I Ever card game for parties, $25, Amazon

Get friends and family to spill secrets and have a big laugh at your holiday party with this playful game.

7. Lewo wooden stacking board game, $10, Amazon

This colorful twist on the classic stacking game is so pretty you might not even mind if the kids don't clean it up right away. Plus, there's no rule that says adults can't enjoy this gift, too!

Amazon Gifts Under $50

1. IceMule Insulated Backpack Cooler, $50+, Amazon

This clever cooler carries all your beverage needs in one easy pack.

2. Women's Crossbody Bag, $36, Amazon

This red and green embellished purse is the perfect festive accessory to leave under the tree.

3. Pearl-Studded Belt Bag, $26+, Amazon

Believe it or not, fanny packs are back. They're so popular that they even make up a 25 percent growth in accessory sales. This pearl-adorned pick will be right on trend for the new year.

4. Castle Art Supplies set of 120 colored pencils, $45, Amazon

If you have an artist or "adult coloring book" fan on your list, treat them to this beautiful set of 120 colored pencils. They make a great gift for the budding creative kids in your life, too.

5. Native Union Belt 10 ft. charging cable, $35, Amazon

While it might not seem like a particularly glamorous gift, this extra-long charging cable makes a terrific stocking stuffer because it's so handy.

6. Nifty's gold whiskey stones, $33, Amazon

Have a friend or family member who has been working hard to step up their home bar game? These gold whiskey stones are a festive stocking stuffer sure to glam up any cocktail hour.

7. Kungroo airtight iced coffee maker and tea diffuser, $32, Amazon

But first, homemade iced coffee! This brilliant device makes it easy to make a cold brew overnight in the refrigerator, saving precious dollars on your daily caffeine habit and allowing any coffee fan to work on recipes of their own.

Last-minute Amazon gifts under $100

1. Ullo Wine Purifier, $80, Amazon

This reusable wine filter removes sulfites and sediments before the first sip.

2. Fire HD 8 Tablet, $50 (usually $80), Amazon

This tablet is not only marked down by 38 percent, but it will also arrive before Christmas! This is a great gift because it can be used to read, watch Netflix or scroll through social media.

3. Philips Norelco Shaver 4500, $80 (usually $88), Amazon

This razor features DualPrecision heads that are designed to quickly and comfortably shave both long and short hair, according to Amazon. It's a very practical gift for your dad, brother or husband.

4. Echo 2nd Generation, $70 ($100), Amazon

The Echo is one of the hottest gifts this season. You can ask the Alexa-enabled speaker to check the weather, play your favorite music, set alarms and more.

5. AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity, $69 (usually $99), Amazon

Genetic testing is a huge trend right now and this DNA kit is one of the best-selling ones on Amazon.

6. Nutri Ninja Blender, $100 (usually $185), Amazon

This blender comes with a 72-ounce pitcher and 18, 24 and 32-ounce cups so you can enjoy your drink at any size, while on the go.

7. CamelBak Motherlode Hydration Pack, $80 (normally $155), Amazon

Perfect for the hiker or beach-goer in your life, this backpack from Camelbak has room for more than just water so you'll always have a space place to put your keys, wallet and phone.