Shop TODAY was paid by the brand to write this article. However, Shop TODAY editors worked independently to select both the topic and the products featured, without input from the brand. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY gets a small share of the revenue on purchases from our sponsor’s site.

One of the best things about shopping for holiday gifts online is the ability to read reviews.

While browsing a store in person, asking random fellow shoppers for their thoughts on a product might seem a little odd. But online, it's expected to check out what other folks think by reading the reviews. This way, you really get a sense of how a product looks, feels and performs before you even buy it.

Through reviews, you can further trust in the gift you’re buying for a loved one. So, to make your holiday shopping a little easier this year, we pulled together 10 of the hottest gifts at Nordstrom with at least 1,000 reviews.

The only thing better than a cozy slipper to wear around the house is a cozy slipper you can wear both inside and outdoors. Wear this water-resistant, fur-lined moccasin to run errands or lounge on the couch. One reviewer says, “They are so comfy and cozy. I hate to take them off.”

Nothing says comfort quite like a classic set of matching pajamas. With seven colors and patterns to choose from and more than 1,300 reviews, this set comes highly recommended. One reviewer says, “These pajamas are more comfortable than any I’ve ever had.” We’re sold.

With more than 6,300 reviews, these stretchy leggings feature a no-slip waistband and moisture-wicking fabric for athletic performance and all-day comfort.

We had 5 women of different sizes try these leggings last fall (and they loved them!).

This gift is certainly a splurge, but according to more than 1,300 reviewers, it’s worth it. Meant to protect hair from heat damage, increase hair shine and smoothness and deliver precise speed and heat settings, this hair dryer is a cut above the rest.

How can a cardigan inspire more than 3,000 reviews? Well, one reviewer calls it “insanely comfortable,” and another calls it “the softest sweater ever.” Plus, it’s lightweight and made for lounging. Really, it’s a crowd pleaser.

Everyone loves a classic. If you’re getting a gift for a guy in your life, according to more than 1,300 people, you can’t go wrong with these Adidas sneakers.

Looking for a high-tech gift for your favorite music lover? Look no further. With more than 1,600 reviews, these wireless earbuds sound great and boast a long-lasting battery life.

There aren’t many items for the home with more than 1,000 reviews at Nordstrom, but this one has inspired more than 1,400. It looks perfect for cuddling up with all winter long.

Shopping for a beauty or skin care lover? With neutral scents, paraben-free Kiehl’s products never disappoint. Plus, this bottle will last well into the new year, making it a luxurious and practical gift.