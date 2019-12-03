We found 15 must-have holiday gifts from Nordstrom under $50

Shop Today was paid by the brand to write this article. However, Shop TODAY editors worked independently to select both the topic and the products featured, without input from the brand. If you buy something through these links, SHOP Today gets a small share of the revenue on purchases from our sponsor’s site.

We’re going to let you in on a Shop TODAY holiday secret: even with a tight budget, you can still score some of the hottest gifts of the season. Between extended Black Friday and Cyber Week deals, the entire month leading up to the holidays becomes a great time to find deals on holiday gifts anyone would love.

Nordstrom makes it easy by curating all the hottest gifts under $50 in one place. So, win this holiday season (on a budget) with some of our favorite hot holiday gifts under $50 at Nordstrom. The best part? You can shop them all while watching the latest holiday rom com on Netflix, from your couch.

In colors ranging from soft blush to a regal olive bronze, this cozy throw adds a pop of color to any living room or bedroom. Plus, its machine-washable.

Is it us, or do these slippers look like they should be much more expensive than they are? These mules slide on easily and have a sturdy rubber sole, meaning you can wear them in the carpool line or around campus.

Dainty and cute, this classic initial necklace features a crystal detail to add a little shine to any loved one’s jewelry collection.

Mini-fridges have become the beauty influencer’s go-to method for storing skin care. It keeps face masks and serums cool, turning skin care routines into a special treat.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Made in the U.S.A., this candle gives off notes of pine, cinnamon, pomegranate and vanilla for 50 to 60 hours of holiday bliss.

Not only does it look great, but this terracotta and glass pot helps keep plants alive with a self-watering mechanism, making anyone feel like a bonafide horticulturist.

Made from recycled wool, your favorite outdoorsman (or woman) will love the style and fit of this warm, cozy, classic hat.

Nothing says “I love you” to a makeup-lover quite like a 12-pan, glittery Naked eyeshadow palette from Urban Decay. These are so popular, the internet erupted with disapproval when the brand announced it would discontinue the original Naked palette.

Fuzzy, shiney, velvet-like sweaters are here to stay. We love the relaxed fit of this trendy mock neck sweater. It’s versatile enough to fit into pretty much any wardrobe.

Made from ingredients like 24K gold and pumpkin enzymes, Peter Thomas Roth Masks feel magical. This set of paraben, sulfate and phthalate-free travel masks are perfect for anyone on-the-go.

Any day can be a spa day with this deluxe foot spa set that has everything needed for a relaxing staycation. It comes with a foot bath, two toe separators, one sheet of nail stickers, three bottles of nail polish, four soothing foot soaks, one manicure bowl and one nail file. It's the perfect gift for anyone ages 8 and up.

The classic slip-on sneaker never goes out of style. It matches with everything, can be worn year-round (including the winter, with thick, fuzzy socks) and is truly comfortable. What’s not to love?

This wrap-style cardigan has an asymmetrical hem and over 4,400 reviews on Nordstrom. It comes in four colors that are perfect for everyone on your list.

Whether your loved one believes in the power of aromatherapy, or just likes their home to smell nice all day long, this is a universally beloved gift.

Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. Sometimes we have sponsored content, which is always clearly disclosed. For more on our process, click here.