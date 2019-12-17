8 last-minute holiday gifts you can get from the TODAY Hot List

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Last week, we revealed the TODAY Holiday Hot List and showed you some of the bestselling items of the season. The eight item roundup included everything from the trend-worthy Owleez toy, to the noise-cancelling Jabra Elite headphones.

As we're winding down to the final gifting days, we decided to showcase eight more products that anyone on your list is sure to love. Editorial director Meena Duerson visited TODAY for a second time to feature the popular tech, home, beauty and apparel items — and all of them will arrive on time to unwrap on the big day.

Check out the TODAY Last-Minute Hot List by reading below.

If you're looking for something comfy, cozy and extremely useful to give your loved ones, the Parachute Classic Bathrobe might be the route to go. This robe has almost 1,000 reviews and includes features like slouchy pockets, a snug waist tie and a cozy shawl collar.

It's also made with 100% long-staple Egyption Cotton and has racked up a 2,000-person waitlist a while back!

It's rare you'll find a hair tool with a following like this one. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is currently the most-wished-for women's hair tool on Amazon and made it on the list of Allure's 2019 Best of Beauty Awards.

The TODAY audience loves the nifty tool and one of our staffers can't get enough of it. In addition to the original black and pink color, you can get it in purple for a limited time!

We found the perfect gift for any jet-setter — and it comes in the form of this oddly shaped pillow.

This product was actually created by mechanical engineering student (now Trtl CEO) Michale Corrigan. He came to the conclusion that traveling should be a pleasant experienced and that you should show up to your destination feeling refreshed. The result? A super neat invention.

Don't let the unique form fool you. The top rated Trtl pillow will make any flight or car ride much more comfortable.

Get the first month for only $5 by using the code "TODAY" at checkout.

Opting for a practical gift for the holidays is always a good idea. This year, gift a journey through the pages of a novel with the Book of the Month club.

Each month, the team at Book of the Month reviews hundreds of new releases and selects five books to offer to club members. Typically, the membership costs $15 a month with a $9.99 price for the first month — but right now, you can get the first month for just $5 using code "TODAY."

Naadam sold more than 10,000 units of their Essential Sweater at launch and had a waitlist of over 3,000 people. The company is committed to sourcing and producing luxury knitwear while using the fine fibers to produce its products. The sweater is made from 100% cashmere and the fit is a unisex style.

Items on the site aren't usually on sale, but you can score 30% off on select items through December, 19, by entering the code "ECOGIFTS30" at checkout.

Weighted blankets gained some serious attention thanks to buyers who claimed the blankets helped with their restless sleep and anxiety issues.

This one has over 5,200 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.5-star rating out of 5. It's the bestselling weighted blanket on TODAY, and the variety of options are meant to suit multiple needs.

Save an extra $25 on this blanket by clicking the Coupon Box below the Amazon price. After the discount, you'll score this item for only $44.90!

Say goodbye to the stereotypical video game and hello to the Ring Fit Adventure. It combines the excitement of an adventure game with the action of a workout — meaning you can have fun while being active indoors.

You'll attack enemies, jog through fields and navigate the fantasy world by moving your body and performing physical movements with the ring. It's made for all skill levels so it makes a great gift for anyone on your list.

The petite Google Nest Mini will help you search information, play music, and navigate your environment through simple voice controls. Just ask Google anything that comes to mind and the device will answer your request by connecting to results from the internet.

It's small enough to fit on any countertop without taking up too much space — plus, it's on sale for only $35!

