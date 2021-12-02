Cyber Week isn't over: TODAY readers can still shop these exclusive deals

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you aren't all shopped out from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you'll be happy to learn that it's not too late to score some pretty amazing deals. As a Shop TODAY reader, you have access to three exclusive discounts on products from TODAY-favorite brands. From skin care made with natural ingredients to cult-favorite activewear to highly giftable astrology-inspired candles, these are deals you definitely won't want to miss.

These exclusive deals are available now through Dec. 6, so don't wait!

TODAY Insider is your key to unlocking even more from TODAY. Subscribe for early access to Steals & Deals, weekly updates from Hoda and Savannah and more exclusive content.

Fresh exclusive deals

Shop TODAY readers can score 30% off two popular skin care products from the beauty brand Fresh with code FRESH30.

Exfoliating sounds a lot more fun when real strawberries and sugar crystals are involved. This scrub has earned more than 1,000 five-star reviews and shoppers love how gentle it is.

With code FRESH30, you can save about $13 on this bestselling face wash. It's formulated to remove makeup while maintaining the skin's natural pH-balance, according to the brand's description.

Shop TODAY readers can also take 30% off Birthdate Co.'s astrology-themed candles with code TODAY30.

Shopping for the best gifts by zodiac sign is easy with the astrology-themed candles from Birthdate Co. Each candle (there's one for every day of the year) is hand-poured, and the scents are inspired by the personality traits identified in astrological readings, according to the brand. Talk about a perfect birthday gift. Shop all Birthdate Candles to find your desired date, then use code TODAY30 to snag the discount.

Outdoor Voices exclusive deals

The popular activewear brand is offering Shop TODAY readers 30% off its All Day CloudKnit collection with code TODAY30. Check out the full CloudKnit collection, or shop some of our favorite picks below.

If you live in high-waisted leggings, you need plenty of cropped tanks to wear with them. Save $14 on this stylish one with the code TODAY30.

We wouldn't mind living in these cozy joggers — especially when a pair costs $26 less than usual.

Style meets comfort in this lightweight hoodie, which has a slim fit and a slightly-cropped silhouette. Choose from four neutral colors: charcoal, navy, heather grey and black.

Outdoor Voices has plenty of men's activewear to choose from, too, like these relaxed-fit shorts.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!