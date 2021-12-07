Deck the halls for less with these holiday greenery deals from UrbanStems

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We're all for decking the halls as soon as we've finished our last bite of Thanksgiving pie. In fact, psychology experts have said that early holiday decorating can make you happier — a great excuse to break out those personalized stockings and Christmas tree toppers sooner rather than later. But if you're still sprucing up your home, it's not too late to snag some last-minute holiday decor: UrbanStems offers next-day delivery on festive holiday greenery, including live wreaths and garlands. Even better, the company is offering TODAY readers an exclusive discount.

TODAY Insider is your key to unlocking even more from TODAY. Subscribe for early access to Steals & Deals, weekly updates from Hoda and Savannah and more exclusive content.

Thanks to this exclusive deal, you can score 40% off select greenery, flower arrangements and other decor from the company's holiday collection with code TODAY40. For most products UrbanStems offers next-day delivery nationwide (you just need to order by 2 p.m. EST the day before you want your plant delivered to yourself or to a friend). And if you don't have a green thumb, don't worry: The website also includes simple instructions for keeping live greenery fresh all season long.

Whether you're in the market for last-minute holiday decor or shopping for unique holiday gifts, you won't want to miss these holiday greenery deals.

UrbanStems holiday greenery and decor deals

This 10-foot cedar garland would be an elegant addition to your holiday tablescape, mantel or entryway. Leave it plain for a minimalist look or dress it up with lights, pinecones or holly berries. The care instructions couldn't be simpler: Just spritz with water every two to three days and the garland will last indoors for at least three weeks, according to the company. Remember to use code TODAY40 to get the 40% discount.

Sure, there are plenty of great faux holiday wreaths on the market, but like live Christmas trees, there's just something special about a live wreath. This 24-inch option has an evergreen base layered with Magnolia leaves.

Need a last-minute holiday gift idea? Consider sending a friend or loved one this small but festive tabletop Cypress tree. It's perfect for apartments and other small spaces. But what's a tree without some flair? This avocado ornament is also 40% off.

Add a pop of color to complement your greenery. This vase of Hypericum berries would make a festive holiday centerpiece.

Don't show up empty handed to your next holiday party or Christmas dinner: UrbanStems also has plenty of winter flower arrangements that would make great hostess gifts, like this combo of mums, snapdragons and more.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!