The holidays are right around the corner, which means it’s almost time to break out the decorations from their hiding places. While you adorn your home with everything from string lights to garlands for the next few months, it won’t be long before it’s time to put it all back away. There’s one piece of decoration, however, that could easily be turned into a year-round staple: a faux wreath.

In order for a faux wreath to be on display for 365 days straight, it first needs to be able to last that long. Shop TODAY consulted Lisa Hynes, director of operations and co-founder of HW Interiors, for shopping tips when searching for a long-lasting wreath.

How to choose a long-lasting faux wreath

Hynes’s first tip is to not be afraid to spend more money upfront. “I think you can get some less expensive pieces at some of your big box retail stores, but it’s definitely worth it to spend a little extra and order from some place like...Balsam Hill,” she said. “They are a little pricier, but they last much longer and have a more realistic appearance.”

Speaking of appearances, her other tip is to choose a faux wreath that isn’t a super bright green and has a stronger fir-like needle structure for a more realistic effect. “If you can find something [like that], then it’s going to look real no matter what,” she told us.

While the HW Interiors team prefers bringing out new pieces every season to refresh the home, Hynes offered a tip for decorating the perfect autumnal wreath. She recommends layering different seasonal pieces like faux flowers, leaves and gourds, cinnabar-colored pieces and burlap for a beautifully fall-themed wreath.

Keeping Hynes’s tips in mind, we rounded up a few top-rated options for long-lasting faux wreaths, alongside a few of her own recommendations.

Long-lasting faux wreaths for the holiday season

This 16-inch faux boxwood wreath can be found in star seller TheShabbyStore’s Etsy shop. Its smaller size makes it perfect for indoor decoration on the walls, in the windows or anywhere else you can think of!

If you’re not ready to invest too much in a wreath, try this budget-friendly option for less than $30. It’s available in three different sizes and has a neutral, leaf-y appearance so you can easily decorate it for any holiday from Christmas to Valentine’s Day. “It’s full and double-sided, lightweight and is holding up well in the sun,” one verified five-star reviewer wrote.

If you plan on only keeping your wreath up for the colder months, try this “snowy” pre-lit wreath that comes already decorated with ornaments and mistletoe in neutral colors that are perfect for the winter months beyond Christmas. One Home Depot shopper described it as “beautiful and expensive looking, but affordable.”

This 16-inch faux boxwood wreath is another budget-friendly option if you’re thinking about getting into seasonal wreath decorating. Aside from the fast shipping, Etsy reviewers loved the color and quality of the wreaths they received.

The ideal faux wreath won't actually feel fake. This bestselling 24-inch artificial wreath aims to feel like a real one. “They are full, gorgeous and high quality. I believe these should last many years and add the perfect festive, historic touch to our home,” a recent Etsy reviewer shared. Plus, since the wreath comes without decoration, you can customize it to your liking every season.

Available in several sizes ranging from 14-15 inches and 28-29 inches, this wreath is made of faux lamb's ear on a grapevine wreath base and adorned with a ribbon in the color of your choice. “The quality of this wreath is outstanding. It's definitely something that will last us years,” one Etsy reviewer enthused.

This unlit wreath is made with True Needle Foliage to create the most realistic look possible. It comes in a variety of lighting and size options ranging from 26 to 60 inches.

“Balsam Hill makes a really beautiful faux wreath and tree. Heather [Weisz, HW Interiors' other co-founder] and I use them in our homes and we’re both obviously very picky so that would be my favorite product,” Hynes said.

Designed with realistic-looking laying of twigs, eucalyptus and other faux greenery, this wreath is perfect for year-round decoration. “Excellent product. The quality and color...outstanding! The wreath is large and full, and goes with every season,” one shopper raved.

This highly-rated wreath comes blank aside from 300 LED lights on the 60-inch option — and 200 on the 48-inch — so that you can decorate freely to match the season and preference. “This wreath is FULL; no need to spend a lot of time fluffing or adding any fillers. Just add some decorations and you're good to go,” one verifier wrote on the brand’s site.

This wreath is made with vibrant faux green berries, eucalyptus leaves and lifelike pinecones to enhance the realistic effect. It can be used indoors or outdoors if covered.

“Frontgate has beautiful faux greens and wreaths for the holidays and really at a good price point as well,” Hynes told us. “They have a nice product.”

This wreath was designed with a Norwood Fir base and has over 100 individually crafted branch tips to create a lush and fuller look. Reviewers love this wreath for its impressive quality and easy assembly. “You should not hesitate about the price because it is worth every penny and is far better quality than any wreath you will find in a big box store. We love this wreath!” one verified five-star reviewer raved.

