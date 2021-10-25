These 6 bestselling fall solutions will help you make the most of the season

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Fall is the best time of year to curl up under a warm blanket, indulge in seasonal flavors and destress. Of course, life is never that simple and there are always errands to run, leaves to rake and tasty treats to bake.

If you are looking for products to improve your fall and solve any issue that comes your way, from a messy house to staying warm outside with family and friends, we have you covered.

To help make your fall a breeze, Shop All Day Contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share her favorite Amazon bestselling fall solutions. Read on to shop a donut maker, smart mug, leaf blower and more fall must-haves.

Nothing says fall more than the taste of pumpkin pie, and this sauce is the perfect addition to any baked good or seasonal drink. The taste has hints of nutmeg, cinnamon and other warm spices to create the perfect cozy flavor. Made with no artificial preservatives or colors, this delicious sauce is a must-have for fall.

Making donuts just got easier with this mini donut machine. Donuts are perfect snacks and will be sure to impress guests at parties. The machine features an auto shut-off function to prevent overcooking and buzzes when the donuts are ready. The nonstick surface also makes for an easy clean up.

Never let your drink get cold again with this temperature-controlled smart mug. With an extended battery life, this mug will keep your drink perfectly hot for up to 1.5 hours on a full charge. This mug can also be paired with the Ember app so you can customize the temperature to your preferences and receive notifications. When empty or after two hours of activity, the mug will enter sleep mode and wake up when it senses movement or liquid. With over 4,000 ratings and 4.5 stars, this mug is a must-have.

For a fast and easy clean, this cordless vacuum is a great option. Known as the most powerful cordless vacuum under 2.1 pounds, it also includes a portable charging base that can fit almost anywhere in your home. To tackle tougher messes, this vacuum also features a boost button for stronger suction.

Despite the beauty of fallen autumn leaves, we all know how tiring it can be to continuously rake up the mess. To help keep your lawn clear, this electric leaf blower makes the job a breeze. This blower has built-in cord retention to prevent interruptions and weighs only 4.4 pounds.

If you're looking for fall outdoor activities to do with family and friends, this fire pit table is great for roasting marshmallows, warming guests and more. This fire pit can be used with both charcoal and wood and requires a simple set up. The included cover also helps it stay clean and avoid rusting from water and rain when not in use.

As temperatures drop and nights become colder, this door stopper is perfect for blocking drafts and keeping warm air in. The large sponge ensures that it will not slide out from under your door. This stopper is also machine washable and can be reused year after year.

Take the warmth wherever you go this fall with this portable electric space heater. Easy to control, simply turn the knob and adjust it to your ideal temperature. The heater is also made of flame-retardant material, so it will not be a fire hazard. This one small heater is enough to warm up an entire bedroom all while hardly making any noise.

Fully embrace the fall season by surrounding yourself with these autumn wreath candles. This homemade soy candle has a scent that is reminiscent of apple cider, cranberries and pomegranates. The candle is stylish and can fit with any room decor, plus they also make perfect gifts for the holiday season.

This electric grinder is perfect for early morning coffee drinkers. Quieter than competitors, this grinder allows you to make fresh grounds without waking the family. The removable chamber also allows for easy filling and a quick clean up. This grinder is large enough to make 12 cups of coffee as well.

With fleece on one side and plush Sherpa on the other, this blanket is too cozy to pass up. Made with high quality microfiber polyester fabric, this warm blanket is not only comfortable but also durable. It has a chic design and can enhance any couch or bed with its fresh, clean look.

