From an air fryer to an electric lighter, 7 smart home swaps to help you save money

There are more ways to help the environment than just opting for reusable shopping bags.

Whether you're interested in living more sustainably or getting more bang for your buck, you don't have to make drastic changes to do either of them successfully. From reusable cleaning cloths to electric appliances, there are a number of every day items that can help you save money and cut down on waste.

Consumer Reports Digital Lifestyle Editor Elliot Weiler joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to share seven sustainable and reusable products that can help you stretch your dollars that much further.

Consumer Reports sustainable and reusable products

If you've tossed more disposable lighters into the trash than you can count, this rechargeable lighter can help you put an end to the cycle. Weiler says it can light a cook stove or candle just like a traditional lighter, all without using flammable fuel. After you charge it via USB, the difference in the charges of the electrodes helps create an arc of ionized gas that is hot enough to light candles, paper and other flammable materials, according to the brand. Plus, Weiler says, it's wind-resistant.

Stop throwing away food! Weiler says one of the best ways to cut down on food waste is to preserve your food instead. This vacuum sealer creates an air-tight seal around steaks, vegetables and anything else you may want to preserve in order to keep it fresh and prevent freezer burn. CR testers found that this model from NutriChef performed well in its tests and gave it a rating of Excellent for its dry-food sealing abilities and speed. While it may seem like an investment, Weiler says it is easy to use and worth it for the money it will save you in the long run.

A dull blade doesn't necessarily mean it's time to purchase an entirely new set of kitchen knives. If you want to extend the life of what you already own, Weiler says a good knife sharpener can help. This compact sharpener uses a two-step system to help you get a sharper blade: The first is a coarse stage for "seriously dull" knives while the second is a fine slot for knives that need a quick touch-up. One thing to note — it is small, so pay close attention to your fingers while you're sharpening.

If you drink a lot of seltzer or soda, this gadget can help you make it right at home. CR testers calculated that a family of five that drinks five liters of store-bought seltzer a week would likely save $195 and 520 plastic bottles over the course of two years if they made the switch to this machine. CR testers also found that the SodaStream Terra was easy to use, doesn't need any electricity and you can customize the amount of fizz your drinks will have just by pressing the button.

It's easy to waste paper towels, so cutting back on the number that you use can help you save not only money, but the environment, Weiler says. You can grab a pack of these reusable cloths for less than $15 and get the same benefits as paper towels — they're absorbent, machine washable (up to 25 times, according to the brand) and are the perfect size for cleaning up spills, drying your hands or cleaning the counters.

Air fryers are the perfect solution for making food or reheating leftovers, so you don't have to throw any away. You can use them to whip up meals from scratch, too. This model from Gourmia was a top performer in CR's tests — it earned an Excellent rating for controls and Very Good marks for its noise levels and ease of cleaning.

Weiler says that lawn tools with two-stroke engines, on an hourly-basis, can put out anywhere between 20-300 times the emissions of a car. Battery-operated appliances cut these emissions completely and are often cheaper to run than gas models. Plus, Weiler says, they perform just as well or even better than traditional gas-fueled models. This leaf blower from Stihl is a CR Best Buy and was one of the top-performing models in CR's lab tests. It has enough power to clear leaves and other debris and is on the quiet side, too, Weiler said. It earned high marks for reliability and owner satisfaction and makes for a good option for fall yard cleanups.

