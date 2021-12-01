Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Every masterpiece deserves that finishing touch, cherry-on-top moment. For a Christmas tree, that pièce de résistance is the tree topper. It's the focal point and final step during any tree trimming party or casual decorating day.

Make this year extra bright with one of the Christmas tree toppers below. We've selected tree toppers for every type of home: ornate ones, cozy ones and funny ones. We fern-ly believe these are some of the best toppers on the market right now based on reviews, price points and eye-catching designs.

Unique Christmas tree toppers

This knit star tree topper is a classic, simple and inexpensive option for your tree this year. Its off-white color is sure to match any living room decor and the knit texture brings in a cozy element for winter.

For the modern or contemporary household, this gold burst tree topper makes the perfect accent piece. Its unique design makes it equally as memorizing to look at no matter what angle.

If you're going for a cabin-in-the-woods look, this rustic rattan topper is for you. It has over 2,500 five-star ratings on Amazon with a lot of shoppers noting how that the cord is long (which is great for tall trees) and how bright the light is.

With his hands wrapped around the top of your tree like a warm hug, this snowman topper is as cute as it is fun. It's also adored by Amazon shoppers — it has over 2,200 five-star ratings.

Santa Claus is coming to town! Your living room with feel so ho ho ho-homey with this adorable Kris Kringle hat tree topper. Better yet, it's hand-knitted in Nepal and the profits go directly to those who made it.

If you're searching for an elegant tree topper, look no further. This ornate floral option is stunningly beautiful yet simple, making it the perfect addition to any tree.

Equipped with LED lights and hypnotizing icicle-shaped spurs, this tree topper is truly one of a kind.

If you're looking for a classic angel tree topper, this is by far one of the best picks out there. Originally priced at $120, you'll want to grab this topper while it's 50% off. You can even save an extra $15 with the code HURRY3 — bring the price down to just $44.99. This offer won't last long!

This tree topper is the ultimate showstopper. Delicately dancing on the top of your fern, this LED light-up angel is made from birch and can be connected directly to your tree lights.

Funny Christmas tree toppers

Go big or go gnome. This adorable 25-inch gnome tree topper is sure to bring some spunk into your home this year. Over a thousand Amazon shoppers love it, too, rating it a near-perfect five stars.

Bring some extra silly, festive fun into your home with this tree topper hat. Featuring elf legs peeking out of the top, tons of sequins and beautiful green and red bow, this topper will definitely turn heads.

At 10 inches tall, this (thankfully) smaller version of King Kong hangs from the top of your tree holding a star in his hand. Etsy reviewers love it, too, with one person noting, "This tree topper is hilarious — it came well-packaged, shipped fast and it's an amazing addition to my tree!"

Love this tree topper, "Star Wars" fans will. Standing at over nine inches tall, Baby Yoda can observe all of your holiday celebrations from the best seat in the house. Why not bring the "Star Wars" theme throughout your entire home with a R2D2 nutcracker, too.

The Grinch is up to his old tricks, but this time, he's in your house! With his green head popping out of the top and an extended arm holding an ornament, this tree topper will entertain everyone that walks into your home.

Santa and his reindeer will be flying around your Christmas tree — no, seriously! This rotating topper slowly spins Santa's sleigh at the top of your tree, all powered by a long plug-in cord.

