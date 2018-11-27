Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Tracy Saelinger

I still remember walking by the gift wrap counter at Macy's in Herald Square as a kid and thinking, "One day, I'll have a setup like that."

That day has come: I've decided this is the year I'm getting organized about gift wrapping, and buying everything in bulk.

Gone are the days of freaking out because the Scotch tape ran out at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, or holding my breath to see if our last roll of wrapping paper will cover that final gift box.

As our gift to you, we present the ultimate gift wrap guide. Consider it your personal gift wrapping shopping list.

Wrapping paper

1. Hallmark Reversible Christmas Wrapping Bundle, $12 for 3 rolls, Amazon

Get six prints for the price of three with this heavy, reversible paper, and add extra variety to your pile of presents. Each pack includes a total of 120 square feet.

2. Kraft Paper Jumbo Roll, $18, Amazon

This 250-square-foot roll seemingly goes on forever — and can be used for gifts all year. Put a rustic sprig of pine on top and call it a day.

3. Image Arts Holiday Wrap Bundle, Blue, $13, Amazon

Cute for Hanukkah, this festive wrap has cut-lines on the reverse side for neat edges and comes with an impressive 180 square feet of coverage.

Gift bags

1. Jute Wine Bags with Drawstrings, $14 for 10, Amazon

Bringing a bottle of wine to yet another holiday dinner? Keep a stash of these bags on hand. They're also reusable, so you can feel good about making an environmentally friendly wrapping choice!

2. Fun Express Nordic Print Gift Bags, $7 for 12, Amazon

Add a touch of Nordic hygge to gifts with these conveniently sized 9-by-7-inch bags.

Tissue Paper

1. Hologram, Print and Solid Tissue Paper, $15 for 100 sheets, Amazon

Pretty fancy for the price, this assortment of tissue paper includes 12 sheets of hologram paper in cute prints and traditional solid colors.

2. American Greetings White Tissue Paper, $6 for 100 sheets, Walmart

Or play it classic, and stock up on all-purpose white tissue paper for half the price of prints.

Gift tags

1. Kraft Paper Tags with Jute Twine, $9 for 200, Amazon

These adorable paper tags with snowflake designs come with 100 feet of twine to really tie the whole package together.

2. Gift Label Stickers with Animal Designs, $11 for 504, Amazon

You'll probably get a few holiday seasons out of this giant roll of gift tags, adorned with woodland critters.

Bows

1. Assorted Gift Wrap Bows, $14 for 120, Amazon

Shiny and glittery, these bows are "much nicer" than the ones you typically see in stores, reviewers rave, and they come with assorted sizes — in a box, not a bag, so they were "all pristine, not squished."

Gift wrapping must have

1. Scotch Magic Tape and Refillable Dispenser, $10 for 6, Amazon

Don't forget the tape! Chances are, you'll keep losing the tape dispenser under all that wrap. So, stock up, for less than $2 a roll, and have a few around to save yourself the frustration. You'll thank us later.

