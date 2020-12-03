Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While putting up a Christmas tree, hanging lights and decking out your house with festive trinkets can be one of the best ways to bring the spirit of the season into your home, it can also get pretty expensive.

Thankfully, you don't have to spend a fortune to surround yourself with holiday cheer. We scoured the internet to find the cutest and most festive decorations that you'll want in your home this year — all for under $25.

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or simply love the holidays, here are 21 options to shop.

Christmas decor under $25

This cute nutcracker is ready to hit the slopes and take on the cold winter weather. He'll look great on your mantle, and you can get him for more than 50% off at Macy's right now with the code FRIEND.

One tree sometimes just isn't enough. This two-foot version will fit on your dinner table and comes with a rustic burlap base.

This classic decorative staple will bring a snowy Christmas scene into your home. Shake to watch the snow fall as it plays festive music.

For less than $20, you can get a personalized stocking for everyone in the family. Choose between grey, green, red and cream and have your name embroidered on. Reviewers say they love the elegant and classic look of these stockings.

Hang up your new stockings on these festive holders. With a marble base and gold finish, they'll add an elegant touch to your mantle and look great alongside garlands and wreaths.

With frosted pinecones and bright red berries, this wreath is bound to bring a dose of holiday spirit, no matter where you hang it.

These ornaments will add a cohesive look to your tree. The 30-piece set includes gold, green and red bulbs. They're also shatterproof so you won't have to worry about accidents.

Holiday decor under $25

This will add a seasonal sparkle to your mantle, holiday table or just about anywhere else in the house. It's currently on sale at West Elm, so you can get it for under $25 right now.

Everyone could use a little more joy this year, and this decorative sign will definitely bring it. It lights up for an extra dose of cheer.

This chic throw will give your living room or bedroom a touch of holiday spirit. It's normally nearly $40, but you can get it for $11 at Kohl's with the code FAMILYSAVE.

Greet guests into your cozy home with this doormat. Decorated with snowflakes and a twist on the classic song, it makes the perfect festive welcome.

Hang these string lights on any window or wall to turn your home into a winter wonderland. They have more than 27,00 five-star reviews on Amazon, so you're guaranteed to love them.

You'll want to keep this winter wreath up until February. Hang it on your door or above the fireplace.

It really is the most wonderful time of the year, so you want to make sure everyone in your house knows it. This cute piece wall art is the perfect way to show how much you love the season.

Not only will this giant throw keep you cozy, but it will add a festive touch to your couch or bed. Choose between a classic Fair Isle print, trees or a red plaid pattern.

Hanukkah decor under $25

Shopping for a new menorah this year? This simplistic option will look great in any space. The solid metal construction will ensure that it lasts you through years of celebrations.

Candles won't be the only things lighting up the eight nights when you string these festive lights across your mantle. They feature mini dreidels and menorahs in the signature Hanukkah blue.

Hang these bestselling tea towels in your kitchen while you make latkes and jelly doughnuts. You can choose one for $11.95 or get them both for $21.95.

Count down the days with this hanging calendar. The embroidery and golden stitching will add a refined and festive look to your wall.

Can't wait for the holiday to start? Track how many nights are left until you can light the first candle with these blocks. You'll feel your excitement build every day as the number goes down.

Larry David fans will love adding this candle to their Hanukkah decor. The pine and spruce scent will make your home feel like a winter wonderland.

