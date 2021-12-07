This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The holidays are all about celebrating with the people we love most, but if you've volunteered for hosting duties all of that seasonal cheer can quickly become overshadowed by the stress of entertaining. That's why we rounded up 17 holiday shortcuts from Sam's Club that will help you have a smooth celebration from start to finish.

The beauty of these holiday shortcuts is that you'll have more time to focus on crossing other items off of your to-do list, like finding the best holiday gifts, building the perfect holiday party outfit or snagging some last-minute holiday decor deals. From easy party snacks to affordable cookware upgrades to smart cleaning solutions, these Sam's Cub shortcuts will save your next holiday gathering.

Not a Sam's Club member? You can join Sam's Club for $45 per year and score perks like fuel discounts and same-day delivery. Sam's Club Plus members — who pay $100 a year — get even more benefits, including free shipping.

Keep reading to shop all 17 smart holiday shortcuts.

Whether your hosting out-of-town guests or just need some extra caffeine to get you through the festivities, you'll want to make sure you have plenty of coffee on hand. You can buy a bulk box of Starbucks Holiday Blend K-Cups from Sam's Club for less than $30 — which translates to just 42 cents a cup.

Sure, you may have plenty of cooking and baking projects in mind for the holidays, but having some simple, crowd-pleasing snacks on hand is a good idea, too. This 34-oz jar includes a mix of salted cashews, almonds, pecans, pistachios and hazelnuts — perfect for a simple party app.

No one will complain about needing a snack if you have plenty of options on hand. Stock up with this assortment of 75, including pretzels, Goldfish and fruit snacks.

Why is it that we never seem to have enough baking pans and dishes on hand for the holidays? Stock up with this Martha Stewart bakeware set. The red-and-white color combo is festive enough to go straight from the oven to the table — and it's on sale for less than $20.

Holiday baking is so much easier with the right tools, like these durable mixing bowls. They're dishwasher safe and you can nest them for easy storage.

Many of us use single-serve coffee makers on busy mornings, but a larger capacity drip coffee maker is nice to have on hand for entertaining. Save some counter space with this two-in-one option.

Who doesn't love a one-pot meal? This affordable pan is spacious enough to use when cooking for a holiday crowd, and versatile features like the nonstick material and fitted glass lid mean you can use it to fry, sauté and more.

No one wants to be on dish duty during the holidays, but plain paper plates aren't exactly festive. This affordable pack of plates and napkins has a pretty snowflake theme and will be a welcome addition to the table.

You'll save big by buying these party cups in bulk. This pack comes with 240.

Here's a smart way to share holiday leftovers with your guests without giving away your favorite pieces of Tupperware: Invest in a pack of restaurant-style takeout containers. Bonus: These are compostable, according to the brand.

If you've ever run the dishwasher after a holiday dinner only to realize you don't have any clean silverware left for dessert, you'll appreciate having this pack of disposable yet elegant-looking backups on hand.

Catering-style steam pans are great for preparing, serving and storing big-batch holiday dishes like lasagna, meatballs or vegetables side dishes. Grab a pack of 30 from Sam's Club for less than $9.

With holiday meals come lots of leftovers, so you'll want to have plenty of storage containers on hand. This 24-piece glass set has more than 3,000 five-star reviews. Shoppers love that the lids don't leak and the fact that the pieces easily nest within one another when stored.

If you typically find yourself going through rolls of paper towels around the holidays, consider switching to a reusable alternative. These microfiber towels are absorbent yet gentle so they won't scratch surfaces, according to the brand.

This dish spray is released via a powerful trigger and designed to cut through grease without water or scrubbing. All you have to do is spray, wipe and rinse, according to the brand's description. The bundle includes two full-size refills so you'll be more than ready to tackle the post-holiday cleanup.

While you're stocking up on holiday cleaning essentials, grab this five-pack of Clorox wipes for less than $15. It has a whopping 17,000 five-star reviews.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again in many communities, many health experts recommend getting tested ahead of any in-person holiday gatherings. Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are great to have on hand for some peace of mind. Sam's Club offers this kit for just $14.

