9 last-minute holiday gifts from Sam's Club's huge December sale

Shop Today was paid by Sam's Club to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Trying to check everything off your holiday shopping list without stepping foot in a store this season? Sam’s Club is slashing prices on hundreds of online gifts during its December Savings Event, which runs through Dec. 12, both online and in store (pickup is available). Sam’s Plus members can shop the sale and take advantage of member benefits like free shipping with no minimum purchase and 2% cash rewards on qualifying purchases.

As an added bonus, if you order by Dec. 16, your presents will still ship in time for Christmas. Don’t have time to sift through all the sale items? Shop TODAY has rounded up nine of our favorite picks for kids, foodies, techies, fashionistas and beauty lovers.

Gifts for kids

Keeping kids occupied is a lot of work, and sometimes you need an activity that will keep them busy for an hour while you prepare dinner. This magnetic playset is the perfect stocking stuffer and comes with 30 magnets and six magnetic play scenes that let kids’ imaginations run wild. The bargain-friendly set is available in eight designs, including Disney Princess, “Star Wars,” Disney “Frozen 2,” “Trolls 2,” “Spiderman,” “My Little Pony” and more.

If your kids are getting stir-crazy from all the extra time inside, this fun playhouse is the perfect way to encourage them to take playtime outside. It comes complete with a doggy door, picket fence, mailbox, planter boxes and a birdhouse on the outside. Indoors, there’s a play sink, burner and utensils for pretend mealtime along with chalkboards and a clock. Did we mention it’s on sale for $50 off right now?

Tech gifts

Looking for a gift the whole family can enjoy? Projectors are one of the hottest items of 2020, and this one projects movies, video games and karaoke with high resolution and a powerful 30-watt speaker. The Ion Audio Projector Plus can display up to two hours of video or stream music for up to 100 hours without recharging and has built-in handles, making it super portable.

Any parent who’s been working from home the past few months knows it can get a bit loud with little kids running around. So the gift of peace — aka noise-canceling headphones — is sure to top their wishlist this year. This comfy wireless headset from Razer offers high-quality sound and blocks out the pitter patter of little feet with ease. Plus, it’s on sale for $40 off during the December Savings Week Event!

Give the gift of convenient technology this holiday season with Apple’s latest smart watch. The brand’s products rarely go on sale, but Sam’s Club is offering $30 off this new model for the next few days. The swimproof Apple Watch SE has the largest Apple Watch Retina display, sensors to track your activity, a built-in compass and a sleep app. You can also answer calls, listen to music and access Apple Pay right from the watch.

Gifts for foodies

Candy and cookies are definitely the way to a foodie’s heart, and this sweet gift basket has plenty of them. The tasty crate, on sale for $37, is filled with chocolates from Lindt, Godiva and Ghirardelli; a variety of shortbread cookies; popcorn; hot chocolate and hard candies. So whether you order it online or pick it up in store, you’re in for a delightful treat.

Whether you’re in the mood for burgers, shrimp, veggies or paninis, this smokeless grill can make it all. The 3-in-1 multitasker can fit up to six burgers at once and features AirFlow technology that keeps smoke out of your kitchen. The indoor/outdoor grill has an auto shut-off function and timer and is pretty easy to clean thanks to its removable dishwasher-safe parts.

Fashion and beauty gifts

We’ve all relaxed our beauty routines a bit while working remotely, but having a polished mane during Zoom calls is still a top priority. T3’s Featherweight 2 Hair Dryer whips wild hair into shape with its two speeds and three heat levels that work well for all hair types. The ergonomic dryer is efficient yet surprisingly quiet and is available in white, mint or pink. The best part? Its price is being slashed by $22.50 through Dec. 12!

This item is now out of stock. Here are some other recommendations:

Cozy fleece is always a great gift option, and this full-zip jacket from Free Country offers warmth and quality at a great price. The lightweight jacket has a relaxed fit and can be layered easily, making it the perfect multi-season piece. It also ships for free for Sam’s Plus members!