27 unique gifts for Grandma 2020

From a spa tin to a family tree picture frame, this list will help you find something for every type of grandma.
Grandma is sure to love these unique gifts.
/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan and Chassie Post

Grandmas are pretty special people and they always seem to know just what to say and do to make their grandchildren smile. Whatever the occasion, there's never a bad time to show the matriarch of your family just how awesome she is with a totally rad gift.

To make it easier to find that perfect grandmother-approved gift, we've rounded up unique gift ideas, and put together this list of the best gifts for the best grandmothers ever.

Whether your grandmother is a fashionista, a homebody, an at-home chef or a frequent traveler, TODAY has the perfect gift to fit any budget.

The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Bestselling gifts for grandmas

1. Knock Knock What I Love About Grandma Journal

Knock Knock What I Love About Grandma Fill in the Love Book

$10.00
$9.95
$10.00

Let Grandma know just how much you love her with this clever "fill-in-the-love" journal. Creating a personalized keepsake has never been so easy or adorable.

2. Primitives by Kathy Dish Towel

Primitives by Kathy Cotton Dish Towel

$9.81
$10.99
$9.99

Whether you call her Nana, Grandma, Mimi, or Glamma, there's an adorable dish towel that has her name all over it.

3. "How to Babysit a Grandma," by Jean Reagan

How to Babysit a Grandma

$13.76
$17.99

This bestselling book on Amazon is a fun way to celebrate the special bond between a grandma and her grandchildren.

4. Sterling Silver Generations Necklace

Sterling Silver Generations Necklace

$39.95

The bond between a grandmother, mother and granddaughter is pretty darn special, much like this sweet symbolic necklace.

5. Metal Family Tree with Hanging Photo Frames

Family Tree Picture Frame with 6 Hanging Frames

$32.95

The perfect way for Grandma to admire her beautiful family, this bronze metal family tree lets you hang photos of her loved ones right on the branches.

Best fashion and beauty gifts for grandmas

1. Longchamp "Le Pliage" Tote

Longchamp "Le Pliage" Tote

$145.00
$145.00
$145.00

This staple Longchamp bag has over 1,600 raving reviews on Nordstrom for a reason. It's easy to carry, lightweight and incredibly easy to clean.

2. Farm Fresh Spa Experience Tin

Farm Fresh Spa Experience Tin

$32.00

Grandmas need a spa day, too. And now you can help her create one in her very own home. This "farm fresh" gift set is handcrafted in Alabama and features products made with goat's milk, lavender, shea butter and more.

3. Emu Australia Women's Mayberry Slipper

Emu Australia Women's Mayberry Slipper

$59.95

Grandma will feel like she is walking on sunshine in these sheepskin slippers. A rubber outsole provides support and they come in fabulous colors!

4. Tarte Party of 3 Eyeliner Trio

Party of 3 Eyeliner Trio

$20.00
$20.00
$20.00

Got a glam grandma on your hands? Fuel her love for beauty with a set of three double-ended eyeliners with a gel formula on one end and a liquid liner on the other.

5. Ekouaer Pajama Set

Ekouaer Soft Sleepwear Pajama Set

$38.99

Grandma will love getting cozy in these soft button-down pajamas that come in 26 different colors and patterns.

6. Clarisonic Mia Smart Anti-Aging and Cleansing Device

Clarisonic Mia Smart Anti-Aging and Cleansing Skincare Device

$169.00
$169.00
$169.00

Want to get together with the other grandkids to get grandma a super sweet gift? Shower her with at-home pampering with the help of a top-notch skin care device.

Best foodie gifts for grandmas

1. Andaz Press Laser Engraved Bamboo Wood Cutting Board

Andaz Press Laser Engraved Bamboo Wood Cutting Board

$33.94

One of the great things about getting started on your gift quest early is that there's time to personalize your gift. This engraved cutting board is a thoughtful way to say thank you for all those yummy meals Grandma has cooked for you over the years.

2. "Hello, Cookie Dough," by Kristen Tolman

"Hello, Cookie Dough," by Kristen Tomlan

$15.99
$28.00

Everyone knows the best part about making cookies with Grandma is eating the dough! And with these edible cookie dough recipes, you can whip up tasty dough (and other treats like cake and cookies!) together anytime.

3. Chicago Metallic Pie Pan

Chicago Metallic Nonstick Split Decision Pie Pan

$13.59
$15.99
$17.99
$24.99

With this nifty pan, grandma can make one pie, half of a pie or two half pies if she's in the mood for multiple flavors at once. So really, this is kind of a gift to yourself, too!

4. Juvale Recipe Box with Cards and Dividers

Juvale Wood Recipe Box with Cards and Dividers

$21.99

Grandma will never have to search around for her favorite recipes again! This rustic recipe box comes complete with 76 double-sided recipe cards, eight recipe card dividers and a measuring card. Plus, it's got three slots along the top to hold her recipes as she cooks.

5. Godiva 50-Piece Truffle Tin

Godiva 50-Piece Truffle Tin

$34.95
$34.95

Show Grandma just how sweet she is with a tasty truffle-filled tin. Maybe if you're lucky, she'll even share a few!

6. Black + Decker Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven

Black & Decker Crisp N' Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven

$89.99
$79.99

Cooking connoisseurs, rejoice! This air fry toaster oven uses hot air to fry your favorite foods without all the excess oil. So that means grandma can whip up french fries, pizza and more.

Best home decor gifts for grandmas

1. Langria Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray

Haven Teak Bathtub Caddy

$39.99

This tray provides everything your gran needs to relax while in the tub. If you want to take the gift a step further, pair it with some lavender bubble bath and a bath pillow!

2. Large Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle

$16.88
$27.99
$24.99

Love how it always smells amazing at Grandma's house? Keep the fragrant atmosphere coming with a large candle that can burn between 110-150 hours.

3. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Starfish Blanket

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Starfish Blanket

$68.00

Give the gift of comfort with this ultra-soft blanket and make sure Grandma is extra cozy this holiday season.

4. Brookstone Shiatsu Plus Air Hand Massager

Brookstone Shiatsu Plus Air Hand Massager

$99.99

Give grandma a spa experience in the comfort of her own home with this handy massager that soothes tired hands with a shiatsu massage paired with heat.

5. Nix Advance 8-Inch Digital Photo Frame

Nix Advance 8-Inch Digital Photo & Video Frame

$59.99
$79.99
$59.99
$79.99

There's only so much space on the wall to hang photos, but with a digital photo frame, your grandmother can keep all her favorite moments on display all the time.

6. Coolife 3-Piece Suitcase Set

Coolife Hardshell 3-Piece Suitcase Set

$169.99

Give Grandma an excuse to take a much-needed getaway with Grandpa! This classy luggage set comes with an ergonomic handle, a TSA-approved lock and a lightweight, durable material.

Most unique gifts for grandmas

1. I'm Retired I Can Wine All I Want T-shirt

I'm Retired I Can Wine All I Want T-shirt

$19.99

This one's for the grandmother who loves to wear her love for wine on her sleeve.

2. Little Blossoms by Pearhead Sonogram Frame

Little Blossoms Grandma I Can't Wait to Meet Sonogram Frame

$12.99
$12.99

Got a new edition coming soon? Announcing it around a family celebration could be the best gift of all for the grandmother-to-be!

3. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

$49.95
$69.00
$49.99
$69.99
$69.00

We're so used to taking photos on our phones, but sometimes, it's nice to have a physical copy, too! And Grandma can stash this adorable mini camera in her purse anytime she wants a retro polaroid photo.

4. Cricut Easy Press Mini

Cricut Easy Press Mini

$49.00
$67.99

Dealing with a crafty grandma? She's sure to love this mini device that lets her add fun designs and monograms to hats, shoes, stuffed animals and more.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

This gift guide was originally published on Nov. 15, 2017.

