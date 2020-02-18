Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Grandmas are pretty special people and they always seem to know just what to say and do to make their grandchildren smile. Whatever the occasion, there's never a bad time to show the matriarch of your family just how awesome she is with a totally rad gift.
To make it easier to find that perfect grandmother-approved gift, we've rounded up unique gift ideas, and put together this list of the best gifts for the best grandmothers ever.
Whether your grandmother is a fashionista, a homebody, an at-home chef or a frequent traveler, TODAY has the perfect gift to fit any budget.
The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:
- Bestselling gifts for grandmas
- Best fashion & beauty gifts for grandmas
- Best foodie gifts for grandmas
- Best home decor gift for grandmas
- Best unique gifts for grandmas
Bestselling gifts for grandmas
1. Knock Knock What I Love About Grandma Journal
Let Grandma know just how much you love her with this clever "fill-in-the-love" journal. Creating a personalized keepsake has never been so easy or adorable.
2. Primitives by Kathy Dish Towel
Whether you call her Nana, Grandma, Mimi, or Glamma, there's an adorable dish towel that has her name all over it.
3. "How to Babysit a Grandma," by Jean Reagan
This bestselling book on Amazon is a fun way to celebrate the special bond between a grandma and her grandchildren.
4. Sterling Silver Generations Necklace
The bond between a grandmother, mother and granddaughter is pretty darn special, much like this sweet symbolic necklace.
5. Metal Family Tree with Hanging Photo Frames
The perfect way for Grandma to admire her beautiful family, this bronze metal family tree lets you hang photos of her loved ones right on the branches.
Best fashion and beauty gifts for grandmas
1. Longchamp "Le Pliage" Tote
This staple Longchamp bag has over 1,600 raving reviews on Nordstrom for a reason. It's easy to carry, lightweight and incredibly easy to clean.
2. Farm Fresh Spa Experience Tin
Grandmas need a spa day, too. And now you can help her create one in her very own home. This "farm fresh" gift set is handcrafted in Alabama and features products made with goat's milk, lavender, shea butter and more.
3. Emu Australia Women's Mayberry Slipper
Grandma will feel like she is walking on sunshine in these sheepskin slippers. A rubber outsole provides support and they come in fabulous colors!
4. Tarte Party of 3 Eyeliner Trio
Got a glam grandma on your hands? Fuel her love for beauty with a set of three double-ended eyeliners with a gel formula on one end and a liquid liner on the other.
5. Ekouaer Pajama Set
Grandma will love getting cozy in these soft button-down pajamas that come in 26 different colors and patterns.
6. Clarisonic Mia Smart Anti-Aging and Cleansing Device
Want to get together with the other grandkids to get grandma a super sweet gift? Shower her with at-home pampering with the help of a top-notch skin care device.
Best foodie gifts for grandmas
1. Andaz Press Laser Engraved Bamboo Wood Cutting Board
One of the great things about getting started on your gift quest early is that there's time to personalize your gift. This engraved cutting board is a thoughtful way to say thank you for all those yummy meals Grandma has cooked for you over the years.
2. "Hello, Cookie Dough," by Kristen Tolman
Everyone knows the best part about making cookies with Grandma is eating the dough! And with these edible cookie dough recipes, you can whip up tasty dough (and other treats like cake and cookies!) together anytime.
3. Chicago Metallic Pie Pan
With this nifty pan, grandma can make one pie, half of a pie or two half pies if she's in the mood for multiple flavors at once. So really, this is kind of a gift to yourself, too!
4. Juvale Recipe Box with Cards and Dividers
Grandma will never have to search around for her favorite recipes again! This rustic recipe box comes complete with 76 double-sided recipe cards, eight recipe card dividers and a measuring card. Plus, it's got three slots along the top to hold her recipes as she cooks.
5. Godiva 50-Piece Truffle Tin
Show Grandma just how sweet she is with a tasty truffle-filled tin. Maybe if you're lucky, she'll even share a few!
6. Black + Decker Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven
Cooking connoisseurs, rejoice! This air fry toaster oven uses hot air to fry your favorite foods without all the excess oil. So that means grandma can whip up french fries, pizza and more.
Best home decor gifts for grandmas
1. Langria Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray
This tray provides everything your gran needs to relax while in the tub. If you want to take the gift a step further, pair it with some lavender bubble bath and a bath pillow!
2. Large Yankee Candle
Love how it always smells amazing at Grandma's house? Keep the fragrant atmosphere coming with a large candle that can burn between 110-150 hours.
3. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Starfish Blanket
Give the gift of comfort with this ultra-soft blanket and make sure Grandma is extra cozy this holiday season.
4. Brookstone Shiatsu Plus Air Hand Massager
Give grandma a spa experience in the comfort of her own home with this handy massager that soothes tired hands with a shiatsu massage paired with heat.
5. Nix Advance 8-Inch Digital Photo Frame
There's only so much space on the wall to hang photos, but with a digital photo frame, your grandmother can keep all her favorite moments on display all the time.
6. Coolife 3-Piece Suitcase Set
Give Grandma an excuse to take a much-needed getaway with Grandpa! This classy luggage set comes with an ergonomic handle, a TSA-approved lock and a lightweight, durable material.
Most unique gifts for grandmas
1. I'm Retired I Can Wine All I Want T-shirt
This one's for the grandmother who loves to wear her love for wine on her sleeve.
2. Little Blossoms by Pearhead Sonogram Frame
Got a new edition coming soon? Announcing it around a family celebration could be the best gift of all for the grandmother-to-be!
3. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
We're so used to taking photos on our phones, but sometimes, it's nice to have a physical copy, too! And Grandma can stash this adorable mini camera in her purse anytime she wants a retro polaroid photo.
4. Cricut Easy Press Mini
Dealing with a crafty grandma? She's sure to love this mini device that lets her add fun designs and monograms to hats, shoes, stuffed animals and more.
