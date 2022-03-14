IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 Consumer Reports-approved products for a good night's sleep

52 pie recipes that'll bake you happy

Grab a plate! You're going to want a slice (or two, or three) of these perfect pies.

Set the mood for Valentine’s Day with classic key lime pie

Feb. 2, 202205:18
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

There are a lot of divisive food topics in this world. When times were simple (as in, before Twitter unleashed a fusillade of food feuds), it was "potayto" versus "potahto."There's the whole pineapple-on-pizza debate, arguments between mega chains on who has the best fried chicken sandwich and then more tame discussions on whether a certain allium is called a green onion, scallion or spring onion.

But the one thing we can all agree upon (unless our collective humanity has been completely led astray) is that pie is a wonderful thing. I'm not saying we have to agree upon every type of pie. You can be partial to fruit pies with crumble toppings and reserve a quiet disdain for Key lime. You can remain forever devoted to a moist, custardy sweet potato pie or go for the most decadent, chocolaty pie every time. Whichever pie speaks to you is wonderful, but let's let pie bring us closer. (Unless, of course, you'd like to debate whether it's "PEA-can" or "puh-CON.")

Pie, in general, is a peacemaker. It's a symbol of coming together over a table with two forks, whether it be in a classic American film or in real life. It's a beacon of light behind the diner counter and a reminder, to many, of someone special. Pie is something to share with the people we love and a reason to let go of the things we don't.

In honor of this timeless, feel-good dessert, here are some of our favorite pie recipes that are bound to inspire a warm, glow inside. Life can be hard. So bake, sit back and let pie work its wonders.

All kinds of fruit pies

Apple Slab Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Apple Slab Pie

Marcela Valladolid

Marcela Valladolid's apple pie recipe is scented with cinnamon and decorated with leaf designs. Top it with a little vanilla ice cream when it's fresh out of the oven for ultimate results.

Honey-Balsamic Blueberry Pie
"What Can I Bring? Southern Food for Any Occasion Life Serves Up" / Elizabeth Heiskell
Get The Recipe

Honey-Balsamic Blueberry Pie

Elizabeth Heiskell

Honey-balsamic blueberry pie might sound unexpected but it's supremely sensational! A touch of tangy balsamic vinegar combined with honey, cinnamon and a pinch of freshly ground black pepper magnifies the sweetness of the blueberries.

Melissa Clark's Key Lime Cream Pie
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Melissa Clark's Key Lime Cream Pie

Melissa Clark

Key lime pies are an iconic American dessert, but they're not always so easy to make. They've got to be decadent but light, cool and creamy … and this one has it all!

Sunny's No-Bake Strawberry Blueberry Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sunny's No-Bake Strawberry Blueberry Pie

Sunny Anderson

Sunny Anderson's gorgeous, picture-book pie is so easy and fresh. One of the best parts is that you never even have to turn on the oven to enjoy the treat.

Strawberry Ice Cream Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Strawberry Ice Cream Pie

Alex Guarnaschelli

What's better than baking a fresh pie crust and filling it with fresh fruit and ice cream? It's simple and nostalgic. Alex Guarnaschelli recommends store-bought or homemade strawberry ice cream with a drizzle of aged or reduced balsamic vinegar for some grown-up acidity.

Martha Stewart's Apple-Bourbon Potpies
Will Anderson
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Apple-Bourbon Potpies

Martha Stewart

Individual apple pies topped with golden, flaky crust are the perfect finale for a cozy dinner. Store-bought puff pastry (all butter, please!) makes them easy and a boozy apple filling makes them feel gourmet.

Cherry and Goat Cheese Hand Pies
Courtesy Will Coleman
Get The Recipe

Cherry and Goat Cheese Hand Pies

Will Coleman

These hand pies are packed with a sweet cherry and goat cheese filling and topped off with a savory salt-pepper-sugar coating. The filling is made using both frozen and dried cherries, which adds a complexity of texture and tartness.

Dulce de Leche Apple Pie
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Dulce de Leche Apple Pie

Melissa Clark

Soft apples, caramel and buttery homemade pastry: What could be better?

Curtis Stone's Banoffee Pie
Curtis Stone
Get The Recipe

Curtis Stone's Banoffee Pie

Curtis Stone

This is the ultimate hybrid! A combination of banana and toffee makes one incredible pie, especially when topped with heaps of whipped cream and luscious caramel.

Summer Cherry Lattice Slab Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Summer Cherry Lattice Slab Pie

Gesine Bullock-Prado

This is slab pie, meant to feed a crowd and usually a rustic affair, is beautiful inside and out. And the beautiful lattice on top of the pie is a showstopper.

Classic Key Lime Pie
Courtesy Jocelyn Delk Adams
Get The Recipe

Classic Key Lime Pie

Jocelyn Delk Adams

"This is my daddy's absolutely favorite recipe," says Jocelyn Delk Adams. "I make it for my family several times a year. The raspberry twist was something I added to bring in color and fun to the recipe."

Perfect Apple Pie
TODAY Illustration / Maya-Camille Broussard
Get The Recipe

Perfect Apple Pie

Maya-Camille Broussard

There isn't a soul that doesn't love a good slice of classic apple pie. Making an apple pie very well is the difference between a good baker and a great baker; this pie will help you remain great.

Lemon Meringue Pie
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Lemon Meringue Pie

Cat Cora

This classic Southern dessert is one that's dressed to impress. Piled-high, cloud-like meringue floats over a well-balanced, zesty layer of lemon custard.

Red, White and Blueberry Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Red, White and Blueberry Pie

Shay Shull

An easy, no-bake pudding pie is almost simple enough for kids to make on their own! From the beginning to end, this recipe is perfect a perfect dish to enjoy the weather as it warms and is always fun for kids to help in the kitchen.

Dewberry-Apple Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Dewberry-Apple Pie

Sarah Grueneberg

Dewberries are a really popular berry in Texas and are used in this apple pie for a sweeter, moist combination that oozes with flavor.

Freeform Wild Blueberry Pie
Gesine Bullock-Prado
Get The Recipe

Freeform Wild Blueberry Pie

Gesine Bullock-Prado

Wild blueberries not only help reduce inflammation and boost memory, but they are also the most radiantly hued blueberry. Typically smaller in size, they are often wonderfully sweet and look gorgeous piled into pie filling.

Foolproof Extra Lemony Meringue Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Foolproof Extra Lemony Meringue Pie

Ryan Scott

The secret to this amazingly easy lemon meringue pie is to use sour cream to make a forgiving pie dough that bakes into a flaky pie crust.

Sunny Anderson's Simple Blueberry Apple Pie
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sunny Anderson's Simple Blueberry Apple Pie

Sunny Anderson

Can't decide between blueberry and apple pie? Have both in one! Juicy blueberries and crisp apples make this the perfect pie to serve for any celebration.

Frozen Berry Cream Pie
Maya Visnyei
Get The Recipe

Frozen Berry Cream Pie

Sweet Potato Chronicles

Cool down with this refreshing and ultra easy frozen berry cream pie that highlights the beauty of plump strawberries and raspberries.

Lilikoi-Mango Chiffon Pie 
Courtesy / Ryan Scott
Get The Recipe

Lilikoi-Mango Chiffon Pie 

Ryan Scott

"This recipe is a total throwback to the first time I went to Hawaii with my wife and we had traditional lilikoi chiffon pie," says Ryan Scott. "I just fell in love with the amazingly light and creamy texture of the filling with the tangy-sweet flavor of the passion fruit."

Sunny Anderson's 5-Ingredient Grilled Apple Pie
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sunny Anderson's 5-Ingredient Grilled Apple Pie

Sunny Anderson

With five ingredients, a grill and a lattice topping, Sunny Anderson makes life feel a little sunnier with her gorgeous apple pie recipe.

Award-Winning Cherry Pie
Courtesy Stephanie Hockersmith
Get The Recipe

Award-Winning Cherry Pie

Stephanie Hockersmith

"This was the first pie recipe I ever made, and it has been my favorite to make ever since," says "Pie Lady" Stephanie Hockersmith. "This is my award-winner; the flavors of this filling are so layered and delicious."

Sunny's Orange-Lime Pie with Meringue Topping
Mike Smith/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sunny's Orange-Lime Pie with Meringue Topping

Sunny Anderson

This recipe is great because it has the flavor of Key lime pie without having to squeeze all those tiny limes. Plus, we love anything topped with meringue!

Apple, Brown Butter and Sage Pie with Winnimere Cheese
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Apple, Brown Butter and Sage Pie with Winnimere Cheese

Angie Mar

"When I was growing up, my family made apple pie and, without fail, my mother would melt a piece of American cheese over the top before serving it à la mode," says Angie Mar. "As strange as it sounds, I loved the interplay of the sweet-tart-molten-frozen elements, and it inspires me to this day."

Peach-Blueberry Slab Pie with Sweet Almond Crust
Yossy Arefi / Courtesy of Modern Potluck, Clarkson Potter
Get The Recipe

Peach-Blueberry Slab Pie with Sweet Almond Crust

Kristin Donnelly

A classic slab pie is also known as a crust-lover's pie because the filling is fairly thin — it's like a giant Pop-Tart.

Creamy, chocolaty and caramelly pies

Salted Caramel Mocha Chess Pie
Maya-Camille Broussard
Get The Recipe

Salted Caramel Mocha Chess Pie

Maya-Camille Broussard

Anyone who loves a sliver of saltiness in their desserts will flip for this gorgeously gooey pie. With rich ingredients like espresso and cocoa all swirled together a brown sugar-based caramel sauce, it will have you slicing up seconds.

Brownie Bottom Peanut Butter Pie
Get The Recipe

Brownie Bottom Peanut Butter Pie

Brandi Milloy

Love brownies? How about pie? Peanut butter cups? Indulge in all three with this irresistible pie that swaps out traditional pie crust for a thick, chewy brownie bottom.

Chocolate Caramel Crunch Pie
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chocolate Caramel Crunch Pie

Giada De Laurentiis

Make Giada's gooey-yet-crunchy chocolate caramel pie (really, a multi-textural work of art) right now to transport yourself to food heaven.

S'mores Chocolate Cream Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

S'mores Chocolate Cream Pie

Anne Burrell

This amazing, eye-catching pie will be sure to have guests asking if they can have s'more. It incorporates all the elements of the classic campfire treat into a rich, decadent pie that's impossible to resist.

Double Chocolate Cream Pie
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Double Chocolate Cream Pie

Melissa Clark

A chocolate crust makes this creamy and rich pie ultra chocolaty. It's definitely a crowd-pleaser for the folks who lean towards flourless chocolate cake.

Devil's Chocolate Cream Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Devil's Chocolate Cream Pie

Gesine Bullock-Prado

This devil's chocolate cream pie is an insanely smooth and rich treat with meringue on top and an Oreo cookie crust. In the middle, there's a creamy peanut butter layer, which can be swapped for a strawberry flavor.

Coconut-Chocolate Cream Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Coconut-Chocolate Cream Pie

Melissa Knific

With it's crispy cookie crust and airy filling, we can't get enough of this coconut-chocolate cream pie. The perfect finishing touches are toasted coconut and a chopped up Mounds bar.

Classic Diner-Style Chocolate Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Classic Diner-Style Chocolate Pie

Matt Lewis

This is a wonderful dessert recipe for classic diner-style chocolate pie. The secret ingredient: A few spoonfuls of chocolate malt Ovaltine, which adds to the old-fashioned appeal.

Milky Way Brownie Pie with Caramel Sauce
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Milky Way Brownie Pie with Caramel Sauce

Casey Barber

Satisfy all your sweet cravings with this decadent dessert pie that combines brownies, cheesecake, caramel and chunks of Milky Way candy bars into one creamy, dreamy recipe.

No-Bake Mint Chocolate Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

No-Bake Mint Chocolate Pie

Tasty

Combine rich, creamy chocolaty flavor with the cool, crisp taste of mint in this easy to prepare, delicious and crowd-pleasing pie.

Baked Chocolate-Peanut Butter Pie
Caroline Choe
Get The Recipe

Baked Chocolate-Peanut Butter Pie

Caroline Choe

This pie, an ode to a classic flavor combo, couldn't be simpler to make. Whether it's eaten warm out of the oven or cold the next morning for breakfast, your family and friends go crazy for it.

Cane Syrup Hand Pies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cane Syrup Hand Pies

Isaac Toups

"Cane syrup is a Louisiana staple. It's typically thicker than maple syrup, more like molasses, and it's what we always had on pancakes and waffles growing up," says Isaac Toups. "My grandmother used to make these sweet hand pies and they were always my favorite dessert."

Vegan Banana and Chocolate Swirl Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Vegan Banana and Chocolate Swirl Pie

Henry Firth & Ian Theasby

This recipe is a showstopper. People are amazed by its beauty and inventiveness. It looks great, tastes great and is a fun one to make with the kids on a rainy day.

Triple Coconut White Chocolate Cream Pie
Get The Recipe

Triple Coconut White Chocolate Cream Pie

Ryan Scott

"I'm obsessed with coconut," says Ryan Scott. "Coconut cookies, coconut brownies ... anywhere there are baked goods with coconut in them, chances are you will find me."

Christina Tosi's Holiday Chocolate Cookie Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Christina Tosi's Holiday Chocolate Cookie Pie

Christina Tosi

This chocolaty, minty, sweet and seasonal cookie pie is the perfect sweet treat to serve for the holidays. It's fun, unexpected and adds festive flair to any celebration.

Pumpkin, pecan and sweet potato pies

Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pie
Lisa Cherkasky / The Washington Post via Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pie

Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle's famous sweet potato pie has a thin layer of brown sugar on the bottom crust. This "black bottom" doesn't just add flavor, it also helps keep the filling from making the crust soggy. The end result is a luscious pie as smooth as LaBelle's voice.

Martha Stewart's 5-Spice Pumpkin Pie with Phyllo Crust
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's 5-Spice Pumpkin Pie with Phyllo Crust

Martha Stewart

Adding Chinese five-spice powder to the pumpkin pie filling may seem unorthodox, but two of its components (cinnamon and clove) can already be found in standard pumpkin-pie spice. The dramatic crust is delightfully easy to create.

S'mores Sweet Potato Pie
TODAY
Get The Recipe

S'mores Sweet Potato Pie

Jocelyn Delk Adams

Delk Adams' recipe is full of indulgent flavors with an extra dose of everyone's favorite campfire treat: s'mores! Sweet potato is a go-to for so many and this is truly a dream dish for pie lovers.

Pecan Paht Pie
Joanne Molinaro
Get The Recipe

Pecan Paht Pie

Joanne Molinaro

The answer to creating a less cloyingly sweet filling was simple — paht! The red bean paste is far less sugar-y than the typical custard-like filling of a traditional pecan pie and binds the fragrant ingredients together beautifully.

Streusel Topped Pumpkin Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Streusel Topped Pumpkin Pie

Shay Shull

This recipe is easy and it can be made in advance so you have more time to spend with your family on Thanksgiving Day — or any other celebratory day!

Pecan Pie
Angie & Ike Photography / B.J. Tamayo-Chester
Get The Recipe

Pecan Pie

B.J. Chester-Tamayo

The pronunciation of pecan pie is always a little different depending on what the region of the country you come from. But, no matter how you say it, we can all agree that a sweet pecan pie with a perfectly flaky crust is always a special treat.

Sheet-Pan Sweet Potato, Pecan and Pumpkin Pie
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Sweet Potato, Pecan and Pumpkin Pie

Jocelyn Delk Adams

Talk about a crowd-pleaser! This is a fun recipe that will please everyone, even the pickiest people, on holidays and special occasions. You can have three different flavors of pie all in one, so everyone is satisfied.

German Chocolate Pecan Pie
Eberly Film Lab / Lindsay Eberly
Get The Recipe

German Chocolate Pecan Pie

Maya-Camille Broussard

This pie is an interpretation of a beloved classic, rich in chocolate filling with nutty undertones from the pecans and sweetened coconut flakes. In other words, it's an absolute dream.

Sweet Potato and Plantain Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sweet Potato and Plantain Pie

Maya-Camille Broussard

Sweet potatoes and plantains are a match made in dessert heaven, and Maya-Camille Broussard's pie is proof. This recipe will become a staple for special occasions.

Spiced Squash Chiffon Pie
Nicole Franzen
Get The Recipe

Spiced Squash Chiffon Pie

Erin French

This recipe is like having the most delicious cloud of pumpkin pie. It's light and fluffy yet with all the deep flavors of the heavier classic version. Exactly what you want after eating an indulgent meal (or for breakfast depending on what kind of day it is).

Elizabeth Heiskell's Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
Williams Sonoma
Get The Recipe

Elizabeth Heiskell's Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

If you've never had pecan pie without the chocolate, prepare to have an epiphany. The chocolate chips and bourbon are a lagniappe, a Louisiana term for a little extra surprise.

Sweet Potato Pie with Gingerbread Crust and Marshmallows
Son of a Southern Chef, LLC.
Get The Recipe

Sweet Potato Pie with Gingerbread Crust and Marshmallows

Lazarus Lynch

Every element of this decadent dish is evocative of s'mores (minus the chocolate), yet the flavor is so sophisticated. It's like creating the campfire classic for adults to enjoy.

Homemade Pumpkin Pie
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Homemade Pumpkin Pie

Curtis Stone

Thanksgiving wouldn't be Thanksgiving without this classic on the table at the end of the meal.

Pumpion Pie
Courtesy of Max Miller
Get The Recipe

Pumpion Pie

Max Miller

This is a recipe that dates back to the 1670s. It's a pumpkin and apple pie hybrid using wine. It's definitely different from a modern recipe, but its old-world charm and seasonal flavors make it a timeless dessert.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.