If you look at the trees around the TODAY plaza, you'll see Christmas lights dressing the branches from top to bottom — and although we celebrated Halloween just last week it's pretty apparent that people are starting to dive into the holiday season.

We're loving the festive feeling in the air, but the anticipation around holiday shopping can often be overwhelming. Lori Bergamotto, style director for Good Housekeeping, showed us some of the must-have items of the season so that the chaos surrounding gift finding can be a little more bearable.

You'll find unique advent calendars and smart water bottles, along with personalized jewelry and eco-friendly gift-wrap — all bundled up in Bergamotto's list of holiday gift necessities.

Step into the season early and check out some of her picks below.

Advent Calendars

Though the price-tag might seem a bit high, this Advent calendar is well worth the extra bucks. This tower of glowing cottages is dressed with small doors to house gifts for the 12 days leading up to Christmas.

We can ensure a good time whenever there's wine. This delightful calendar has 24 windows — and each one includes a petite bottle of wine from around the world. Last year's edition sold out quickly, so you'll want to act fast on the 2019 version!

Melissa and Doug, a company known for adorable kids' gift collections, crafted this calendar full of seasonal magnets. For only $14.99, it's a deal we're jumping on for Christmas.

You can also find it in our roundup of 35 must-have Christmas Advent calendars of the season!

Eco-Friendly

Since you'll never guess what this wrapping paper is made from, we'll just tell you. Stone is the foundation for this gift wrap meaning that you can bundle your presents in an eco-friendly, water-resistant and reusable paper.

Bye bye plastic! This sandwich wrap, made from beeswax, cotton and resin, is a perfect solution if you're looking to make this holiday a little greener.

Stash away your lunch with this rose quartz silicone bag. It features a Pinch-loc seal and it's temperature resistant, fridge and freezer friendly, microwave safe and perfectly sized.

We have smart cars, smart phones and smart TVs, so why can't we have smart water bottles? This one will help you stay hydrated by syncing an in-phone app that monitors your water intake and calculates your hydration goal.

Straws

"Save the planet one sip at a time with these eco-friendly stainless steel straws from Kikkerland." That's right: one less straw that will end up in a landfill.

If you're looking for a sustainable alternative to your daily routine, you might want to take a look at these reusable glass straws. The pack contains three curved straws, three straight straws, and one cotton cleaning wand.

Talk about eco-friendly inception. Plant these plantable flowers and watch your garden grow. By putting a few of these biodegradable pieces into the ground, you'll be able to grow annual and perennial wildflowers.

Jewelry

This jewelry brand goes above and beyond to understand "you" and your characteristics. Take the quiz on the homepage to find a piece of jewelry that matches you — inside and out!

Nifty Gifts

This mini speaker can go with you just about anywhere. Available in multiple colors, you're sure to find a few to use as stocking stuffers for your friends and family.

Gentleman's Hardware has some nifty products featured for this holiday season. This kit includes a 10-in-one pocket tool that will help you solve the most obnoxious of day-to-day issues.

You can check out multiple kits from the company that will wow anyone unwrapping your gift.

