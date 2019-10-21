Winter is still two months away, but it’s already beginning to look a lot like Christmas — thanks to a sneak peek at one tradition that’s already underway.

The tree that will light up Rockefeller Center this holiday season has been chosen.

Take a look!

On Monday, the official Rockefeller Center Instagram account posted a photo of the 2019 tree, a deep-green Norway spruce from the village of Florida in Orange County, New York.

“The tree will be raised on the plaza on Saturday 11/9 — mark your calendars!” the caption announced.

But it will be almost one month after that before the tree undergoes the annual transformation everyone is waiting for — the spectacular lighting ceremony. On Dec. 4, a live broadcast on NBC will share that moment with the world.

TODAY's Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker hosted the "2018 Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special on NBC. Nathan Congleton / NBC

The tree will be lit each evening between 5:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET, through early 2020. But on Christmas Day, those lights will shine for 24 hours straight.

And after the yuletide ends, this Rockefeller Center Christmas tree — like others in years past — will be a gift that keeps on giving.

When the towering spruce sheds its twinkling lights and comes down after the new year, it will be donated to Habitat for Humanity, where its lumber will be used to build homes for those in need.

If you’d like a preview of the the holiday fun to come, just watch the above clip from last year, when another massive Norway spruce made its way to New York City.