At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Every year, the city of New York celebrates Climate Week — and what better way to celebrate than with a Better Basics segment focused on sustainable, eco-friendly and ethically-sourced products.

This morning, lifestyle expert Jenn Falik stepped out to the plaza to showcase some of the most notable items that are truly setting the standard in the world of climate-friendly commerce. You'll see everything from clothing made with plastic bottles, to resourceful cleaning products and seed-infused gift wrap.

Though all these products fall under the sustainable category for different reasons, one thing is for sure: they will help you take one step closer to helping our planet and those who walk the earth each day.

Read on to see some of Jenn's picks for this week's Better Basics, and be sure to take a look at her Instagram page and blog where you can find even more of her favorites.

BETTER THAN BASIC SNEAKERS:

Converse All Star Renew Sneaker

These iconic sneakers are made form either 100% recycled polyester, up-cycled jeans or water bottles depending on the style. This is the first time Converse has taken a full initiative toward using sustainable resources and we are loving this trendy and classic look.

BETTER THAN A BASIC SHOE:

Rothy's Chelsea Boot

The Rothy shoe company makes shoes from repurposed plastic water bottles. Though their flat style is the one that gained immediate attention, they recently released a boot that is said to live up to the same comfort that made Rothy's famous from day one.

INSTEAD OF BASIC DENIM:

Madewell Eco-Edition Denim Jeans

Jenn Falik is head over heels for these jeans and for a good reason. The company came out with a line that focuses on using fair trade denim sourced from factories that prioritize proper treatment of workers, renewable energy and recycled resources.

BETTER THAN BASIC WORKOUT WEAR:

Girlfriend Collective Biodegradable Tee

This athletic wear brand includes products made from... recycled water bottles? It may be an odd concept, but their products still receive high remarks for comfort and style despite being made from twice-used materials. In addition, Girlfriend Collective recently released a biodegradable tee!

BETTER THAN A BASIC TOTE:

Lotus Trolley Bags (Set of 4)

This genius product from Lotus Trolley allows you to stay organized while shopping. Each holder can hold over 50-pounds of groceries, and the mesh bottoms protect against the occasional (but inevitable) spill.

INSTEAD OF BASIC FOOD STORAGE:

Farberware Food Huggers

No one likes spoiled food, but when some recipes only call for half a fruit or vegetable, you'll end up with wasted produce more often than you'd like. These 100% silicone food covers eliminate the need to use plastic bags or aluminum foil and create a super tight seal around any half-sliced food.

BETTER THAN BASIC GIFT WRAP:

Plantable Gift Wrap

This wrap is made from 100% recycled paper and each roll is infused with wildflower seeds. So, make use of the excess wrapping and create a picture perfect garden out of an otherwise wasted piece of paper.

BETTER THAN A BASIC CHARGER:

Portable Solar Powered Charger

Next time someone asks to borrow a charger, bring out this one powered by the sun. This solar charger uses multiple panels for 4x faster charging times, and it comes with an LED flashlight because you never know when you'll need some extra light.

INSTEAD OF A BASIC YOGA MAT:

Yoga Design Lab Yoga Mat

Channel a total zen mood with this yoga mat. It's made from natural tree rubber, microfiber made from recycled bottles and a water based print that is easy to throw in the wash.

BETTER THAN A BASIC TOTE:

Baggu Tote

Each of these bags comes in a fun style that is sure to cause some grocery store jealousy. Carrying this compact bag will help you cut down on using unnecessary plastic every time you visit the market.

INSTEAD OF BASIC TOOTHPASTE:

Bite Toothpaste Tablets

This innovative essential may change up your routine for good. The Bite toothpaste tabs morph from a pill-sized bit into toothpaste — helping to eliminate the one-billion plastic toothpaste tubes that end up in our landfills every year.

BETTER THAN A BASIC TOOTHBRUSH:

The Humble Co. Toothbrush

Did you know that plastic toothbrushes are one of the biggest contributors to plastic waste in the ocean? This toothbrush from Humble Brush has a handle made from sustainably sourced bamboo and comes with colorful, gentile bristles.

BETTER THAN BASIC PERFUME:

Floral Street Discovery Set

Floral Street Fragrances recently received the award for "Best New Innovation" from the UK Cosmetic and Perfumery Retailers Association. Just now released in the US, these sweet-smelling fragrances are packaged in an eco-friendly pulp carton.

BETTER THAN BASIC HOUSEHOLD CLEANERS:

Blueland Multi-Surface Starter Set

Blueland sells multiple cleaners, soaps and household essentials that help cut down on waste. These non-toxic kits come with cleaning tablets and a reusable bottle that will minimize plastic waste.

BETTER THAN A BASIC COFFEE CUP:

Reusable Coffee Cup Cover

This commuter-friendly reusable lid will aid against spills that occur way more often than we would like to admit. It's made from BPA-free silicone and fits perfectly over a paper cup.

INSTEAD OF A BASIC STRAW:

Sux Straws" Reusable Straws

Over the past couple years, the talk about the danger of straws to our environment has become more popular than ever. These stainless steel ones expand to fit in all size beverages and will help you become part of the "no straw" movement.

BETTER THAN A BASIC LUNCH BAG:

Waxed Canvas Lunch Bag

As a best-seller on Etsy, these bags are certainly making a statement. They are made from a durable cotton canvas and covered in a beeswax blend to protect against moisture and spills.

BETTER THAN A BASIC WATER BOTTLE:

Hydro Flask 32 oz Bottle

This 32-ounce Hydro Flask water bottle has nearly 6,000 reviews on Amazon and an average of 4.4-stars out of 5. The stainless steel bottles come in multiple designs and sizes, and claim to keep hot drinks warm for 12-hours, and cold drinks cool for up to 24-hours.

INSTEAD OF BASIC CANDY:

Blooming Lollipops

That's correct. Candy can be sustainable too! Brennan Clarke, founder of Blooming Lollipops came up with the idea to create a seed-filled stick. Each lollipop comes in flavor combinations like lavender-lemongrass or strawberry-basil, and the sticks grow an ingredient actually found in the lollipop.

BETTER THAN A BASIC COMPOSTER:

Countertop Composter

Gone are the days where composting required tons of space and way too much effort. This compact composter can fit right on your countertop — making being green a simple and manageable task.

BETTER THAN BASIC TOILET PAPER:

Tree Free Bath Tissue

This bio-based toilet paper is made from sugarcane and bamboo grass that absorbs fast and cuts down on the need for deforestation.

BETTER THAN BASIC PRODUCE BAGS:

Flip and Tumble Reusable Produce Bags

The Flip and Tumble produce bags currently have an average of 4.8 stars and over 1,400 reviews on Amazon. This pack comes with five reusable bags that are tear-proof and easy to wash.

INSTEAD OF A BASIC TEA BAG:

Silicone Tea Infuser

Not only are these adorable, they make creating a hot drink from loose leaf tea a pretty simple project. They are made form silicone and can be used over and over again.

BETTER THAN BASIC DRYER SHEETS

Nellie's All-Natural Dryerballs

Who said dryer sheets have to be just that? These might not be the "sheets" you are used to, but these reusable dryer balls are innovating the washing game by softening fabrics and shortening drying times.

BETTER THAN BASIC PLASTIC WRAP:

Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps

These reusable, recyclable and freezer safe pouches are the perfect food-saving option. They are made from BPA and PVC-free material, and the double zipper seal ensures your food will stay fresher for a longer period of time.

INSTEAD OF A BASIC FOOD POUCH:

Simple Modern Reusable Food Pouches

Calling all parents! These food pouches will make you actually want to bring along things like applesauce and yogurt. The leak-proof seal makes for an easy on-the-go snack with minimal mess.

Check in with Jenn Falik by visiting her Instagram account and blog below:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!