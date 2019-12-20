Score free shipping on 31 last-minute gifts for the holidays

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

We're nearing the end of the holiday season — but it's not too late to snag those last-minute products!

If you act quickly, you can still get some of the hottest items on the market in time for the holidays.

Better yet, there are lots of retailers that are offering free shipping to ensure that your perfectly-picked present is at your door before time runs out.

Chassie Post, Yahoo Contributing Editor, visited TODAY to show us where to order online and what to purchase so that your special someone will be thrilled with their new holiday gift. See her picks and order quick — next week is the week!

When we release our 2019 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Free Shipping on Trendy Toys

This play garage with an easy-carry handle is perfect for their vivid imagination. It has four levels and two ramps with lots of secret tunnels.

Spark their creativity with this easel. It has an extra-wide storage pocket and a convenient top shelf for extra art supplies.

Zoom around the house with this coupe that was on the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Award list.

Free Shipping on Speakers and Tech

This small speaker is super easy to take along for a holiday party at a friend's place. It comes in three colors and has a 30-foot bluetooth wireless range.

The SoundLink is known for its amazing digital sound quality, which is why you'll love this version at $30 off. It has bluetooth capabilities, a built-in microphone and can sync with your smart home devices.

Up the fun of playing music with this cute little fox speaker. There is also a panda version that's just as adorable.

This itty-bitty speaker can be stashed in your pocket seamlessly. Don't let the size fool you — it has amazing sound and impressive battery life.

We know what you're thinking. A lamp and a speaker in one? Why not!

Protect your precious AirPods with this wireless charging case. It easily snaps onto a bag or your keys so you won't lose it.

Free Shipping on Decor Items

This trendy valet tray is ideal for holding your keys, pens and other things that would otherwise be thrown in a convenient corner. Find multiple styles including a lavender style, snake style and a rainbow one.

Coasters that can double as decor are exactly what your special someone will want this season. The eclectic style and sleek detailing are sure to spark some table conversations.

Free Shipping on Accessories

When in doubt, gift a cute accessory! These drop earrings are both elegant and modern.

Feel a fiesta vibe with these tassel drop earrings. They come in red and silver so you can match them with any holiday outfit.

You'll be shining like a star in these earrings adorned with glistening gems and gold plating.

These Shashi earrings will have you feeling like a queen in no time. They have a unique hammered finish and a post back for easy wear.

The crystals in these earrings are going to upgrade any party outfit this holiday season.

These icy earrings are giving us all the winter vibes. They have a chandelier silhouette and can be worn anywhere from the office to a night out on the town.

With carat gold plating and a linear drop look, these statement earrings will have you feeling completely glam.

Free Shipping on Vintage Games

Who doesn't love a good game of Monopoly? Check out this vintage version that will have everyone wanting one for themselves.

Is life getting a bit hectic this time of year? Escape the chaos by playing a fun game with the family.

Test your wit with some good Scrabble competition!

Grab three friends and challenge them to a game of Sorry!

Free Shipping on Retro Arcade Games

Pac-Man might be one of the most iconic arcade games out there, and now you can play it from the comfort of your couch. This mini version of the game will keep you entertained for hours and you can also get the Ms. Pac-Man version with a whole different look!

This handheld version of the classic arcade game will make for the perfect stocking stuffer. Pass it around to share the fun.

This pocket-sized game looks and plays like the original. It has cool sound effects and a joystick to give you the arcade vibes.

Fly through space with this arcade classic that is perfect for kids and adults alike.

Free Shipping on Food

If you order from Goldbelly immediately, you can get your tasty food in time for the holidays. The delicious treats (like this fancy turducken) are starting to sell out — so don't wait to add them to your cart!

Get into the holiday mood with a pack of scrumptious and festive bagels.

Free Shipping on Pet Items

Pets are practically family members, so you'll want to be sure to give them a special holiday gift. They'll love these jackets that will keep them warm when the weather gets cold.

Your dog or cat will sleep soundly on this pet bed. You can get it for only $25 and if you order soon, it will arrive just in time for the big day!

Okay, how cute is this? We're loving the multiple styles of dog stockings that are sure to look great on your mantle.

