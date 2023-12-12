From Squishmallows to Jellycats, these plush toys are taking over this season

Cuddly, soft and oh so cute — who doesn't love a plush toy?

And this year they've really been having a moment. But not just with kids. When we previously spoke with The Toy Insider’s Editor-in-Chief Marissa Silva, she told us that plush was one of the top toy trends they were seeing this year.

"We're calling it plush frenzy," Silva said. "Squishmallows have been so popular over the last couple of years that there are a lot of new plush coming to the scene. But also historically, plush tend to go viral, especially the collectible ones such as Beanie Babies."

On TikTok, plush characters have been especially popular. The CVS' "puffer Snoopy," for example, and the cute, food-themed Jellycats have racked up millions of views, with some even selling out as a result. Squishmallows also popped up on plenty of top toy lists for the holiday season.

Given all that, if you're stuck on what to get someone this year, whether it be a toddler, a teen or even a young adult, a new plush pal may be the perfect option. And to make things even better, some are on sale now!

Below, we're highlighting some of the bestselling and top-rated options that are great for holiday gifting.

Plush toys on sale

TeeTurtle's reversible plushies have been a top holiday toy for the last few years and they're an Amazon bestseller. Kids can flip between the two sides to express their current mood.

Care Bears are a classic plush toy, and you can grab this one for a discount right now. The Cheer Bear is designed to look like it's made of denim, so it's super on-trend.

With big floppy ears, "extra-soft" fur and realistic-looking features, this bunny is bound to become their new BFF. The brand says that it's made from high-quality materials that are designed to stand up to constant cuddling.

This plush cheetah is weighted, which the brand says provides extra snuggly comfort.

Sweet as a stack of strawberry pancakes! They'll love snuggling up to this large cuddly toy.

Top plush toys

This fun toy combines two top trends: plush and surprise elements! There are 12 plush Snackles to collect and each comes with its own favorite snack from brands like Hershey's, Pringles and more. They won't know which one they got until they open it up!

Soft to the touch and perfectly pint-sized these mini stuffed animals will make the perfect stocking stuffer this year.

This Harry Potter-themed Squishmallows plush was featured on Amazon's Toys We Love list this year. There's an option for every house, whether you're a Gryffindor or Slytherin.

This cute plush owl is an Amazon bestseller with a near-perfect 4.9-star average rating. One shopper noted that the 14-inch toy is the perfect "huggable size."

Jellycat has a range of cute plushes, from classic animals to "amuseables," like footballs, Christmas trees or foods, like this bestselling Happy Boiled Egg.

Ricky Rain Frog isn't mad! He's just concentrating. The frog likes to sit and puzzle out the world, so he's a great companion for thoughtful early mornings or cozy afternoons.