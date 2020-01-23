This $6 foam cleaner will make your oven look brand new

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Whether it's too many frozen pizzas or bacon grease that seems to get everywhere, the aftermath of a meal cooked in the oven is never a pleasant surprise.
Although a quick and easy meal is always a good idea, the thought of having to clean all of the muck it leaves behind might be enough to make you shut the oven door and save it for another day.
If your oven is in need of a major overhaul, we found a cleaner that will do most of the work for you. Easy-Off Professional Oven Cleaner costs less than $10 and is currently the top-rated oven cleaner on Amazon.
Easy-Off Professional Oven Cleaner
Stuff We Love
To use the cleaner, you simply spray the affected areas and let the foaming formula soak as it breaks down grease and scum without all of the nauseating fumes. After the product soaks for at least five minutes, you can take a sponge and simply wipe away the mess, leaving behind an oven so clean you might not even recognize it.
If you're struggling to remember the last time you cleaned your oven, one reviewer stated that's not a problem with Easy-Off — as they hadn't cleaned their oven for nearly six years.
"I'm a little embarrassed to write this review; it's been ~six years since my last oven cleaning ... After seeing the results, I couldn't help but spread the word," one reviewer wrote.
The product boasts a nearly-perfect 4.5-star rating with over 1,000 reviews, so customers are clearly loving the results.
"This product performs MIRACLES!" one reviewer wrote. "My oven was in need of some major TLC when I moved in. I sprayed it in my oven generously at night and the next day after work, all of the grease wiped off super easily. No excuses for a dirty oven anymore!"
Easy-Off Professional Oven Cleaner takes away the need to scrub so that you can literally clean your oven in minutes and say goodbye to endless hours of scrubbing. It's sometimes daunting just to prepare the meal, but cleaning doesn't always have to be such a chore.
