This $6 foam cleaner will make your oven look brand new

To use the cleaner, you simply spray the affected areas and let the foaming formula soak as it breaks down grease and scum without all of the nauseating fumes. After the product soaks for at least five minutes, you can take a sponge and simply wipe away the mess, leaving behind an oven so clean you might not even recognize it.

If you're struggling to remember the last time you cleaned your oven, one reviewer stated that's not a problem with Easy-Off — as they hadn't cleaned their oven for nearly six years.

"I'm a little embarrassed to write this review; it's been ~six years since my last oven cleaning ... After seeing the results, I couldn't help but spread the word," one reviewer wrote.

The product boasts a nearly-perfect 4.5-star rating with over 1,000 reviews, so customers are clearly loving the results.

"This product performs MIRACLES!" one reviewer wrote. "My oven was in need of some major TLC when I moved in. I sprayed it in my oven generously at night and the next day after work, all of the grease wiped off super easily. No excuses for a dirty oven anymore!"

"Why am I 29 just discovering this product!?" one customer wrote. Amazon

Easy-Off Professional Oven Cleaner takes away the need to scrub so that you can literally clean your oven in minutes and say goodbye to endless hours of scrubbing. It's sometimes daunting just to prepare the meal, but cleaning doesn't always have to be such a chore.

