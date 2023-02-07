Amazon already dropped a ton of deals before Presidents Day — 38 finds starting at $7

It feels like just yesterday we were shopping Black Friday deals and last-minute holiday markdowns. But in the blink of an eye, January is already behind us. and the first sales event of the year is around the corner. If you've been itching to shop big discounts again, Amazon is here to answer your prayers with a ton of sales ahead of Presidents Day weekend.

From 73% off raincoats to nearly half-off smart TVs, the online retailer is teeming with deals across every category that you won't want to miss out on. We don't think they'll last long, so we suggest taking advantage of these prices before they're gone.

Amazon Presidents Day tech deals

With this single device you can create an immersive cinematic experience, access entertainment through Alexa Voice, stream music, access live camera feeds and so much more.

Whether you're a bookworm or someone who wants to up their reading game, this Kindle Paperwhite is for you. It offers a glare-free display, 10-week-long battery life and faster page turning speeds compared to other models. Grab one while it's still 25% off.

Feeling safe in your own home is a luxury everyone should have. This Ring security device can provide peace of mind while you're in or out of the house. It has motion detection, can show a live feed from your Echo or Fire devices and even allows you to hear, see and speak to guests.

Getting ready for the big game? Why not make it an every more exciting experience with a new TV? This Fire Smart model comes with all the bells and whistles to make your watch party go off without a hitch (4K Ultra HD, built-in microphone, hands-free Alexa support). Oh, and it's on sale for 44% off.

Many of us are guilty of charging multiple things at once. This outlet extender and surge protector allows you to keep up the habit in a safer way — for you and your tools. It can securely fit five three-prong plugs and four USBs.

When you need music to lull you to sleep but don't want to hurt your ears by dozing with earplugs, this Bluetooth headband has you covered. It has ultra-thin speakers built inside the cotton and polyester material for maximum comfort and sound.

Amazon's No. 1 bestselling video projector is on sale for half off ahead of the February holiday. Grab it for just over $100 and score your own unique move experience, featuring high-definition picture and technology that can capture 4K video.

According to Amazon, this smart gadget was designed to make life at home that much easier. How? You can have Alexa make calls (and the Echo Show will keep you in frame), you can manage your camera and lights, you can stream movies and music or even keep your favorite photos on display — all without lifting a finger.

Uncomfortable earbuds can ruin your listening experience. So can a short battery life. With these Sony models, you don't have to worry about either of these issues. According to the brand, these feature a rounded, ergonomic design that sits comfortably in the ear cavity and boasts a 20-hour charge.

Amazon Presidents Day fashion deals

If you can't stand dropping temperatures, imagine adding freezing rain and wind chills to the mix. When the forecast is looking wet, you'll want to pop on this raincoat, which is 100 percent water-repellent and windproof, according to the brand.

Frequent flyer? Concert-goer? Sports enthusiast? You probably live a life of excitement and a ton of security checks. Make the process easier with a sturdy, clear bag to help you clock items quicker and easier.

A classic crewneck sweater is just what your winter wardrobe needs. This ribbed option comes in multiple styles and sizes ranging from XXS-7X. Score select sizes and shades on sale for as low as 30% off while these early Presidents Day sales last.

How do you spell "cozy"? We spell it "T-H-E-D-R-O-P." The brand is usually a go-to for stylish ad comfy finds, and these ribbed sweater leggings are right up our alley. And for 25% off, we're adding these pull-on, drawstring pants to cart ASAP.

According to GAP, this top was "crafted for comfort." Meaning, when you slip this half-cotton, machine-washable, puff-sleeve crewneck on, you might not ever want to take it back off.

No matter the outfit, you can never really go wrong with a Chelsea boot. This all-back pair features a suede upper, trendy chunky heel and elastic goring — plus, it's on sale for 25% off.

Never underestimate the style power of a simple pair of ballet flats. This mesh pair comes with a cushioned heel and breathable fabric to keep you comfortable and sweat-free no matter how many hours you're on your feet.

You see a chic bifold wallet that will go perfectly with your favorite handbag. We see a genuine leather accessory for just $15. It's safe to say everyone wins here.

This might be marketed as a "casual" and "plain," but with the right layers and accessories, this T-shirt dress has the potential to bring any daytime or nighttime look to life.

Who says workwear has to be expensive? Grab this button-down blouse for under $20 and leave the "What do I wear?" complaints out of your workday morning routine.

Amazon Presidents Day home + kitchen deals

Sometimes, the quality of your coffee can make or break a morning. If your milk hasn’t been creamy as you like (or as your local barista makes it), a good frother like this one can change your at-home cafe game. Right now, you can even grab it on sale.

But if you really want to splurge, you can shop this espresso machine and built-in milk frother. Well, "splurge" might be the wrong word when the price tag is discounted by 42% off.

Love a good stir fry or single-pan dinner? You deserve a pan that will make a tasty, hearty meal in a flash. This nonstock option has a three-layer design that can prevent scratches and rusting, as well as handle cooking on gas, electric and induction cooktops.

Amazon is shaving $200 off one of Shark's bestselling robot vacuums ahead of Presidents Day. The cleaning appliance comes with a self-emptying base, a multi-surface brush roll, voice control and so much more.

If you're sleeping more like a nocturnal animal than a baby these days, your bedding might be the problem. Switch things up with a brand-new comforter! We think this one is cozy enough to bring on the bedtime vibes. According to the brand, the material has a soft "prewashed" feel to it and is stitched with long-lasting quality in mind.

Another way to catch more zzzs is to upgrade your sheets. These Utopia microfiber sets — with nearly 100,000 five-star ratings — are on sale for just $17. It comes with a queen-size flat sheet and fitted sheet, as well as two pillowcases.

Give floors (both hardwood and carpet) a deep clean with this powerful and lightweight vacuum. It's cordless and can easily transform from a stick to a handheld machine, according to the brand. And with a cyclonic motor like the one this Tineco model sports, you'll be done cleaning your entire house before the impressive 40-minute runtime runs out.

Sure, we all love our smart appliances — phone, TV, headphones, you name it. But we found your next high-tech gadget that is bound to make your mornings that much better. This mug warmer will become your next work desk essential — it includes three temperature settings to keep your drink of choice toasty for longer and has an auto shut-off for ease-free drinking.

For all your other caffeinated and non-caffeinated drinks, now's your chance to grab these TikTok-popular glasses on sale! This four-piece set comes with the glasses, the same amount of glass straws and two straw cleaners.

Amazon Presidents Day beauty deals

Whether you're looking for a self-care gift for her or a relaxing experience for yourself, these shower steamers are the perfect solution to washing away the daily grind. These aromatherapy tablets are packed with essential oils and natural fragrances that will help you unwind and get energized.

If you're not double cleansing, your face might not be as makeup-free as you thought. Start your skin care routine off right with this balm-to-oil cleanser, a makeup remover that can also calm skin and keep it balanced and healthy, thanks to a vitamin-packed formula.

You can grab this ceramic heated brush for half off ahead of Presidents Day. One five-star reviewer called it "straightening magic," adding, "I should have filmed my reactions to using this straightening brush for the first time- I was absolutely astounded when I put it through my curly hair (2c/3a) and it was immediately straightened and smooth."

If you can’t remember the last time you replaced your beauty sponge — now might be it. You can nab 10 more applicators for less than $7 while this Amazon deal lasts. Not only will your makeup products get a flawless application, but your skin will also thank you for a cleaner tool.

Whether you have big hair, thin hair, short or long, these claw clips will work to get those locks out of your face. While the neutral matte shades included in the four-pack are bound to look good in any hair color, these tools are also designed to function well. According to the brand, the rubberized coating prevents snags and the lightweight material can help you keep them in your hair longer (meaning, no headaches!)

Amazon’s No.1 bestselling wrinkle and anti-aging device is now 44% off, bringing the price on this skin care duo down to just $14. The set comes with a jade roller and gua sha tool, both made with rose quartz and designed to relax muscles and relieve wrinkles.

Here’s your sign to stop buying multiple tools for different hair curl sizes and shapes. This one wand comes with five attachments, so whether you want vintage waves, relaxed waves or tight coils, here’s your answer — for 41% off.

Affordable lash serums (that actually work) can be hard to come by — turns out, the price of beauty can be steep. However, this enhancement serum from Amazon is on sale for just $15, and shoppers are loving it. One reviewer who has been using the product for a month, says she’s seen “INSANE lash growth,” while another loved it so much that she “bought every female in my family one.”

This concealer may be an oldie, but it’s certainly still a goodie. Just ask the beauty gurus of TikTok who have been singing its praises in videos (with the hashtag #maybellineconcealer) that have garnered more than 10 million views. According to the brand, the formula can help hide the look of redness, blemishes, dark circles and more.

Before using any hair tool, a heat protectant should be at the top of your hair care list. This Chi spray is formulated to save locks from thermal damage and “seal the cuticle to prevent further damage,” according to the brand.