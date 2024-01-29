Stanley cup accessories, fleece-lined leggings and more Amazon January bestsellers — starting at $8

Believe it or not, we're already a month into 2024. Regardless of how your New Year's resolutions are holding up, now is a great time to get some additional inspiration for the year and recommit to your goals.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by Studio 1A to share the January bestsellers you'll want to buy before the month is up. From an award-winning, at-home rowing machine to a strange but surprisingly useful kitchen gadget, these highly-rated winter finds will help revamp your routine.

Ready to hit the reset button? Keep scrolling to see all of Brach's favorite Amazon bestsellers from the month of January.

Amazon January bestsellers seen on TODAY

Not only did one former Shop TODAY writer put this rower to the test in her New York City apartment, but it was also a winner in our 2023 Wellness Awards. Reviewers love its compact design (it folds up to save space when not in use!) and the digital monitor, which is super motivating while also helping you track your workout. Plus, it's under $100 right now.

Brach calls these fleece-lined leggings her "go-to" during these cold winter months. They're breathable and warm without being bulky, and they feature deep pockets that can fit your phone, keys and other essentials. Brach says they're super flattering and feel really luxurious.

Half zips are a trendy take on your basic sweatshirt, so you can feel put together while keeping comfy. This one is from a Shop TODAY award-winning brand that's popular for all the right reasons. In fact, one of our editors loves the brand's joggers, wearing them during everything from hikes in the Grand Canyon to errands in New York City.

Safety first! This personal alarm is recommended for anyone who lives or travels alone, walks at night or just wants peace of mind where ever they go. When the pin at the top of the device is pulled, it sounds a very loud alarm and shines a bright, flashing light. The alarm immediately stops when the pin is replaced.

If you've gotten in on the Stanley hype, this carrier case will be a game-changer. It comes in two sizes to fit your Stanley Quencher and has room for your phone, keys, cards and more — plus it includes a strap to make toting it easier.

Another must-have tumbler accessory is this cute set of straw covers, which can help reduce the chance of spills and keep anything unwanted out of your drink. They come in a pack of three, so you can have a few to rotate through on Stanley cup wash days or share them with your fellow Stanley-obsessed loved ones.

This two-in-one jar scraper and spreader might look a little ridiculous, but this editor favorite is actually really useful. It’s a spatula that is the perfect shape for getting into every nook and cranny of your jars, so you can scrape out every last drop of peanut butter, jam, frosting etc. and spread it without dirtying another utensil. In the long run, it can help you save money and waste less, which we think is a big win.

More Amazon January bestsellers

With over 140,000 ratings on Amazon, it's clear that Brach isn't the only fan of this hair scalp massager. It has a soothing, massaging effect that not only helps you to get a better lather in the shower, but is also really relaxing.

If you don’t want to shop for a new sweater, you can use this comb to show some love to your old ones by using it to remove piling. Vice President of Commerce Jen Birkhofer used it on one of her favorite winter pieces and said it only took a few seconds for it to be brought “back to life.” The cashmere comb not only works on sweaters, but the brand also says it can be used on wool furniture. Just make sure to perform a test first to ensure the fabric won’t snag.

Dermatologists say that "almost everyone" can benefit from using retinol. If you're looking for a serum to incorporate the popular ingredient into your skin care routine, this option has more than 40,000 ratings and is really affordable at less than $15.

A Shop TODAY favorite, this bodysuit is perfect for solving your winter outfit woes. It pairs well with just about everything, from jeans to leggings, and layers effortlessly under cardigans and vests to keep you cozy and covered.

These trolley bags come in a set of four and will help separate your groceries and speed up your errands. The brand says that they fit in standard shopping carts and can each be lifted right out of the cart and used as a bag at the end of your shopping trip.

Looking for the the coziest sweater to wear on repeat all winter long? This is the one. It’s just the right amount of chunkiness, comes in over two dozen different colors in sizes S-XXL and has over 13,000 perfect, five-star ratings.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews and even use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.