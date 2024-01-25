Kick winter woes to the curb with these problem-solvers — plus an exclusive TODAY discount

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Winter got you down? You're not alone. From sunrise alarm clocks to hydrating skin care, there are a variety of products designed to help beat the winter woes that seem to plague so many of us.

Whether you're looking to revive your winter wardrobe, fix damaged, dull hair, or breathe some new life into your home, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY to share some of her favorite problem-solving products for the season.

Keep reading to see all her top picks, some of which even include an exclusive TODAY discount.

Winter problem-solvers seen on TODAY

With an interior lining designed to absorb and trap heat, this padded scarf provides warmth without being bulky. It loops through an included opening, so you don't have to worry about it falling off.

Available in four different colors, this scarf also folds into itself, making it easy to stow away when not in use.

With over 300 million views on TikTok, this viral vegan product is well-loved by the internet and Shop TODAY editors alike.

"It’s not only hydrating, it’s moisturizing and leaves your lips feeling super soft and smooth," says associate editor Kamari Stewart. "It’s an investment but I think it’s worth it. I keep (at least) one on me at all times."

While it has a higher price tag compared to other lip balms, the scent, the seven available shades and the 2-in-1 capabilities make it hard to pass up.

Hear us out — snail mucin is another viral ingredient taking the internet by storm, and guess what? It actually lives up to the hype. Still hesitant?

Apply this serum right before your moisturizer and expect long-lasting, hydrating results. Hyaluronic acid, an ingredient well-known for helping skin retain moisture, is a natural ingredient in snail mucin, making it a savior for skin dried out by cold weather.

Want to wear your wool and cashmere pieces but don't want to go through the hassle of cleaning them? Enter Laundress' fabric shampoo, designed to work in tandem with cold water in your washing machine to keep them high-quality.

This gentle detergent has a subtle cedar scent to it that keeps them "smelling brand new," according to reviewers.

Plus, TODAY readers can save 25% off sitewide with the code TODAY25 now through Feb. 1.

There's a reason why this cardigan earned the name of "sosoft." Sure, it looks like your average cardigan, but it's sold out numerous times and is finally restocked (but not for long.)

It's super cozy, striking a happy medium between not too heavy, not too thin. It's also size inclusive, available in three different colors and on sale for less than $20, what more could you ask for in a staple piece?

With a flexible handle and two microfiber dust cloths, reach into all the nooks and crannies of your house and remove debris, dust, crumbs and more that have been hiding for who knows how long!

Whether it's behind the fridge, under the stove, washing machine, or in other areas that have become hard to reach, this brush makes cleaning easy with one quick swipe, breathing new life into your home.

Seen on the 3rd Hour of TODAY

Have your sweaters and cozy knits fallen victim to pilling, fraying or worn edges? The Nori Trim fabric shaver aims to resolve those issues, thanks to its extra wide, 2.5 inch shaving head.

Your winter wardrobe will look like new in no time, thanks to this device that lasts a single hour off of one charge and includes six precision blades to get every last piece of lint.

Even better? TODAY readers can save 30% off the Nori Trim with the code TODAY30 at checkout.

It's no secret that we're all feeling the lack of sunlight during the wintertime. We have sunrise alarm clocks to help us out in that department, but what about our plants? Sure, you can perch them by the window, but what about when the sun goes down?

This LED grow light imitates sunlight, helping to give them a much-needed boost. This pack of two lights clips onto any desk, table or countertop and can be adjusted to hit the perfect angle.

A holy grail, must-have product in the wintertime, this variety pack makes sure you're warm from head to toe! Purchase this pack and store extras in your car, purse, work bag, or anywhere else you can grab them and go.

For tailgating, hunting, or simply walking the dog, this pack includes 15 packets that promise to provide hours of heat.

Create your free profile or log in to save this article Repel Spray $ 17.00 Amazon

If the snowfall outside has turned to slush, protect your shoes with a repellant that will keep them looking good as new. Like a raincoat for your shoes, this spray from Jason Markk is safe to use on most materials, from suede to cotton, canvas, knit and more. Thanks to its water-based formula and lack of harmful dyes, it won’t stain your shoes.

When your skin is dry and dull, turn to this concealer to help keep it feeling fresh. Paired with your usual skin care routine, this makeup product works to lock in moisture to create a hydrating tint.

Available in eight shades, it won't go on cakey or heavy, thanks to its lightweight formula.

Seen on Hoda & Jenna

TODAY contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY with Hoda and Jenna to share more products that double as resolution to wintertime woes.

For an adorable, affordable alternative to a bulky winter coat, opt for this jacket and scarf combo, with a scalloped trim border.

Made out of polyester and rayon, this two-piece set includes deep pockets, perfect for holding the essentials. Plus, it's available in five different colors: Two shades of grey, black, blue and army green.

Do you own a satin pillowcase? How about satin ponytail holders? If you want to continue to rely on satin for healthy, frizz-free hair, while on-the-go, opt for a satin-lined beanie.

Sure to keep hair smooth while skiing, tailgating, running errands or commuting, this beanie is available in 31 different colors and pom-pom additions.

Could your hair use a little saving from the woes of winter weather? Turn to this K18 protective shampoo, that works to resolve dry, damaged hair.

This shampoo aims to preserve your color, thanks to its pH-optimization formula. It's perfect for any and all hair types and levels of thickness, whether you have straight hair or coily, curly locks. "My hair feels incredibly soft after use and looks much shinier," raves Shop TODAY commerce editor and producer, Julie Ricevuto.

To partner with the shampoo above, this conditioner has added protection from the sun, as well as working to protect hair from the usual suspects: split ends, breakage and dull strands.

K18 plays a significant role in both of these products, a peptide that "ravels deeper into the inner layers of hair than other products to help reverse damage at a molecular level," according to the brand.

This winter has provided plenty of opportunity to cozy up on the couch, and with potential snow days on the horizon, take advantage of a day off with an empty to-do list and one of these affordable, reversible throws.

On one side is micromink fabric, fuzzy and soft to the touch. On the other side, faux sherpa, similar to the fabric that lines your winter boots or jackets.

Available in six colors, reviewers note that this blanket holds its shape well, even after multiple washes.

Those winter winds are powerful, but they're no match for this umbrella that features a sturdy structure meant to stay upright against rain, wind and other elements.

Available in 29 different colors and designs, this lightweight umbrella was designed to be stronger than the one you currently own. The brand promises it won't buckle under 70 MPH winds, and rain will slide off of the teflon fabric it's made out of.

Do you own a car without heated seats? Or is your office AC still cranked on high? This cushioned seat from SharperImage.com includes massage and heat capabilities, pinpointing different areas of your back and legs.

It includes a wired remote to control intensity, temperature, or set a timer for how long you want it on for. Plus, TODAY readers can save 30% off this cushion with the code TODAY30 now through 2/1.

