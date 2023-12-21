The $24 fleece-lined tights I swear by for chilly Midwest winters

I grew up in Cleveland and spent the better part of my 20’s and 30’s in New York, so I’m no stranger to harsh, cold winters. That said, I escaped the slippery ice and frigid temperatures for warm, sunny Los Angeles almost a decade ago. Since I was trekking back to the Midwest for a snowy Thanksgiving, though, I knew I’d need to bring some warmer clothing options along for the ride.

Since I typically wear skirts and dresses, I’m always a fan of incorporating tights into fall and winter looks for a mix of style and warmth. Enter the Normov Winter Warm Fleece-Lined Tights, which were the perfect way to do just that.

They have a flattering, perfect fit

While I’m on the shorter side at five feet tall, I also have a curvier waist and hips. My legs, however, are thin and long for my body (they’re about 60 percent of my entire frame). That can make shopping for tights (and pants in general) pretty challenging, since many items end up being too long, too tight, just too... everything.

I will admit that when I first took these tights out of the package, I was a bit skeptical. They’re extremely thick — the waistband was especially large and looked almost cumbersome. However, as soon as I slipped them over my legs, I let out an audible, “Oooh.”

These tights slide over my legs perfectly, cocooning them in softness without feeling too tight as some others do. The brand says the tights have compression, but I didn’t find that to be overly constricting. Meanwhile, the waistband is snug and forms to my body without leaving behind any muffin top. I also like that the higher rise of the waistband — 5 inches — hits right at my navel and stays in place, so there’s no tugging them up or down throughout the day and night.

They’re so soft and warm

The interior of the tights is a super soft, plush, fluffy fleece, almost like a faux fur. I was worried they would be too warm, but somehow the fleece is just cozy enough without making me overheat. Since my time in the Midwest saw a host of changing weather patterns — sunny and 60 degrees one day, freezing and snowing the next — I wore them in both 5 degrees and 45 degrees, and my legs were wrapped in warmth both times. The brand claims they work from -10 degrees Celcius — aka 43 degrees Fahrenheit — and while I didn’t test them in quite such cold temperatures, I can definitely attest to the higher end of the temperature spectrum.

They’re sleek and shiny

While the interior of the tights is thick and plush, the exterior is a sleek, shiny stretch polyester. They feel divine to the touch, almost like satin, and they’re perfectly opaque. You may actually find it hard to resist running your hands over the material once they’re on your legs, since they're so buttery soft.

Courtesy Jamie Sanders

Because of my aforementioned curves, I do tend to buy tights and leggings in larger sizes. These fleece-lined tights come in three different sizes — XS-S, M-L and XL-XXL — and each one has specific corresponding waist, hip and length measurements.

I chose the XL-XXL, which did fit pretty well, though I actually needed to pull them up a bit more around my thighs so they wouldn’t crinkle over my legs. I do wonder if the M-L size would work a little better because of my height, so I might purchase a second pair to check out the difference between the two.

I also love that they come in a variety of colors. I have them in black, but they also come in gray, navy, nude and even wine. Or you can pick from more translucent shades, including brown, gray and black. I’m already considering the gray and translucent black pairs.

They have rave reviews

I’m obviously totally sold on how incredible these tights look and feel. In case you’re wondering whether I’m the only one … well, I’m not! These tights rank 14th in Amazon’s Best-Selling Tights category, and they’ve racked up almost 3,000 five-star ratings, too. Shoppers say they’re “super warm and cozy,” they “aren’t too bulky,” and “look so fancy yet they are so comfy and warm.” I co-sign on all of those statements.

Since tights have a tendency to tear, I'm still waiting on the verdict for how long these last (so far so good!). But as someone who has been curious about fleece-lined tights for a while, I’m so glad I finally tried a pair out — specifically, the Normov Winter Warm Fleece-Lined Tights, since they envelop me in cozy warmth every time, I put them on. And at under $25, they’re a steal! If you’re considering a pair of fleece-lined tights to get you through the winter, these are absolutely worth a try.