Need a holiday party dress? These Bloomingdale’s sale picks are all under $100

The countdown to the holidays is an exciting one — ‘tis the season for decorating, baking, gift shopping … the list goes on. But amid all of the hustle and bustle, it’s easy to neglect ourselves, forgetting that this is a time to slow down and find moments to celebrate. So if you have a party or two on the horizon, don’t forget that you're worthy of a treat, too. And for the fashion lovers among us, chances are that means buying a new outfit.

Whether you're hosting a holiday gathering, going to a work event or attending a New Year’s Eve wedding, a new dress can be just the thing to make you feel party-ready. Luckily, if you’re in the market for one, we noticed that the Bloomingdale’s dress section has amazing sales to shop right now. Featuring Shop TODAY editor-favorite brands such as Aqua, Steve Madden and Free People, the iconic department store offers a wide variety of styles, aiming to offer something for everyone.

From cocktail dresses to sweater dresses and everything in between, we’ve selected 13 Bloomingdale’s dresses to shop this holiday season — all on sale for less than $100. Shop our picks below!

Bloomingdale's holiday dresses on sale

During the colder months, you can’t go wrong with a sweater dress. Style this one with heeled boots and your favorite clutch to dress it up, or swap your accessories for flat boots and a shoulder bag to make it more casual. It also comes in black!

If there's a right time to wear sparkle, the holidays are it. Pair this polka-dotted dress with your favorite silver earrings, clutch and black heels for a simple evening look you can wear again and again. Plus, the elastic waist is made for maximum comfort.

Navy is a neutral that’s easy to forget about come December, but it never goes out of style. If you like to keep things classic, you can’t go wrong with this tiered midi (or maxi depending on your height).

No matter the occasion, this sleek and simple red dress is sure to stand out in a crowd. Not only is it on sale, but the ruching around the waist is designed to be super flattering.

This velvet dress by Aqua puts a twist on a classic shape — literally. The deep pine shade is a festive alternative to black or red, and the long sleeves are perfect for winter.

With its sheer sleeves and black base, this feminine dress proves that florals aren't just for spring. Featuring a detachable fabric tie at the waist, you can wear the dress as is or swap in a black belt featuring your favorite hardware.

If you tend to gravitate toward bohemian styles, this maxi is for you. Its loose shape offers flexibility, while the rich red tone is spot on for the season. If you're planning to host family dinner, this dress could make your "hostess with the mostest" dreams a reality, taking you from the kitchen to the dining room with ease.

This ribbed knit dress by Wayf is simple and eye-catching all at once. If you're on board with silver jewelry trending again, try pairing this dress with a statement earring. The icy metal will amplify the charcoal shade of the dress, while the earring's size will complement the unique neckline.

This Steve Madden shirt dress is a functional piece to take you from the office to the office party. The cinnamon tone is seasonal yet subtle and the satin fabric will give you just the right amount of shine. Reviewers say they love it so much they wish it came in more colors (though it's available in black, too)!

From espresso lips to latte eyes, brown is a huge trend in both beauty and fashion this season. This dress by Free People hits the color mark, while also delivering on shape. Pair it with your favorite tall boots and tights for a dinner with friends.

For those who love to wear prints, this fit-and-flare maxi is another great floral option. Given that it's such a bold print, you won't have to accessorize much, keeping your getting-ready process simple.

With its three-quarter sleeve length and tie waist, this knit crepe dress is both flattering and great for winter. Given its simplicity, it's also the perfect foundation for any glitzy jewelry you've been holding out on wearing this year.

If you want to bring your holiday spirit to work, this T Tahari dress is a great choice for the office, classroom, boardroom or reception desk. Given its fit and flare shape, it's designed for easy movement and to hit below the knee, making it an accessible daywear option.