Nov. 11, 2015, 4:28 PM GMT / Updated March 14, 2019, 5:28 PM GMT

If you’re in spring cleaning mode and need to get your kitchen in order, turn to the oven.

In order to keep your oven in tip-top shape, it’s important to clean it beforehand. Ovens can trap grease and food, and without cleaning, it can turn into an expensive problem.

With this simple hack, cleaning the oven is easier than ever.

How to clean your oven overnight:

What you'll need:

What you'll do:

Heat your oven to 170 degrees. Boil a pot of water. When the oven reaches temperature, turn it off. Put the pot of boiling water on the bottom rack of the oven. Put a 1/2 cup of ammonia into an oven-safe bowl and place it on the top rack. Close the oven with the bowl and pot inside. Let it sit overnight. Take out the bowl and pot in the morning. Add a splash of water and a few drops of dish soap to the bowl of ammonia. Clean the oven using a fresh sponge and the ammonia/soap/water mixture.

This article was originally published on Nov. 11, 2015 on TODAY.com.