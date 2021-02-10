Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Taking steps towards getting a better night’s sleep isn’t rocket science. Turn off the TV. No late-night snacking. Exercise a little more. Try a white noise machine. No social media!

Oh. You do all those things, but still can’t get some shut-eye? Well, have you considered changing your bedsheets?

Yeah, those bedsheets, the ones you’ve been using and washing on repeat for years. If it’s time for a bedding upgrade, you won’t believe how cutting-edge bedsheets have become over the years. Whether you’re looking to protect the environment, stay cooler throughout the night or simply get a full eight hours in the softest way possible, there’s something out there for sleepers of any age.

To shop by category, click on the links below:

Bedsheet sets for adults

We’re not sure what we love most about these Brooklinen sheets. The soft 480-thread count? The lifetime warranty? How about the pillowcases made with envelope closures to eliminate constant adjustments? No. It has to be the “long” and “short” side labels to help save a ton of time and frustration while making the bed in the morning. Genius!

Save the planet one nap at a time with these eco-friendly eucalyptus sheets. The material is amazingly smooth and durable, but actually gets softer each time you wash them. They are naturally dyed, hypoallergenic and made for continual cuddling.

There’s nothing better than tucking into a fresh set of sheets, but now you can have that feeling all the time with Crate & Barrel’s 100% hemp bedding. The set comes in a variety of neutral-toned colors —from sea glass pale green to natural cream — to make styling with duvets or comforters easy. Plus, you really can’t beat the breathable fibers during the hotter months.

With a 4.9-star average rating on Google Reviews, Cosy House’s luxury sheets are clearly a fan favorite, mostly for the buttery-smooth material (a fusion of bamboo rayon and hypoallergenic polyester microfibers) and thermal-regulating features to conform to any sleeper’s body temperature. And if you didn’t think wrinkle-, odor-, pilling- and stain-resistant sheets existed, you might want to click the link ASAP.

If your kids like to kick off their mornings with family snuggles, you’ll need a sheet set that can keep up — or at least help you get your zzz's before unexpected wake-up calls. Enhance sleep quality with breathable woven Supima cotton that feels crisp, light and hop-into-bed ready. Tuft & Needle even offers a 100-night trial so you can try out their sheets worry-free.

Bedsheet sets for teens

Nothing’s comfier than pulling on your favorite well-worn tee. Pottery Barn Teen replicates the experience with its Organic Tee Sheet Set, so teens can get the rest they need faster and better. The jersey cotton fibers are free of bleach and harsh chemicals, making a good match for those with sensitive skin. The only problem with these sheets is that they’ll make getting up for school that much more difficult.

Dream in style with these dazzling printed sheets created by Intelligent Design. Future fashionistas will be inspired by the gold and silver metallic sheen, dotted prints and dreamy pastel colors.

If your teen is feeling restless, it should be over big tests or championship games, not from an uncomfortable night’s sleep! Do away with overheating with these NASA-engineered Stratus sheets, featuring innovative cooling technology to keep them sweating less and snoozing more.

Everything is just peachy with this adorable Urban Outfitters bedding. The twin XL set comes with fitted and flat sheets and a pillowcase, plus a chic, fruity design, making it the perfect room addition for the college newbie looking to be the talk of the town (or dorm).

Making the bed is already an annoying chore that teenagers don’t want to do, but an ill-fitting sheet will essentially guarantee the job won’t get done. The Easy Care sheets make things simple with top and bottom labels, so you won’t have to play the “which side is which?” game. Each set fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep, has a 525-thread count for maximum comfort and is made with no-iron-required, sustainable materials.

Bedsheet sets for kids and babies

Help your young one sleep through the night with these silky-smooth 100% cotton crib sheets. They come in a variety of kid-friendly patterns and colors, all of which are free of toxins, dyes and chemicals — so your baby can sleep, well, like a baby.

Move over cotton, Oprah says these bamboo baby sheets are in! (And so do over 4,000 five-star reviews.) Cozy Earth guarantees they’ve made the “world’s softest bedding guaranteed” with this temperature regulating, hypoallergenic and easy-to-wash product. The lightweight material and strong elastic are also great features for infants who love to wiggle around.

Now your kids can go on adventures every time they close their eyes, thanks to The Company Store’s jungle-themed sheet set. Cartoon giraffes, lions, elephants and more are printed in the most vibrant colors. They are made from premium organic cotton percale, so you can rest easy knowing your child is tucked into a super-soft bed before heading off into their safari dreamscape.

Dress up your son or daughter’s bed in playful patterns and rock star vibes with a Carly Kuhn–illustrated sheet set. We love Leanne Ford’s guitar, boot and convertible designs — and the kids will, too. You’ll definitely score a few “cool parent” points with this one.

Eddie Bauer’s camping-themed cotton bedsheet sets have your child’s comfort and imagination in mind. Choose from multiple designs — from tiny tents and forest animals to colorful canoes and flying fish. Unlike the uncomfortable sleeping arrangements usually found at campsites, the 200-thread count and percale-cotton softness will have them thinking they’re sleeping on a cloud.

