The Clipa2 Instant Bag Hanger is an affordable, lightweight and easy-to-use carabiner that clips onto the edge of a table (or any surface with at least half an inch of space, according to the brand), while easily holding the straps of a bag. This elevates the bag off the floor and eliminates my stress about getting it dirty or having it hang off my shoulder for hours on end.

Durable: This tool might be small, but its design is mighty. It's made from premium alloy and coated with PVD titanium nitride to keep it from ever tarnishing.

This tool might be small, but its design is mighty. It's made from premium alloy and coated with PVD titanium nitride to keep it from ever tarnishing. Strong : When I first started using the Clipa2, I was surprised by how well-made it was. It might look dainty, but this gadget is made to hold up to an impressive 33 pounds.

: When I first started using the Clipa2, I was surprised by how well-made it was. It might look dainty, but this gadget is made to hold up to an impressive 33 pounds. Long-lasting: According to the brand, this bag hanger was constructed (and tested) to last for 10 years. So far, I’ve used it so many times and it shows no sign of wear and tear.

The Clipa2 is compatible with many types of bags — purses, smaller gym duffels and backpacks or accessories with a loop like an umbrella — and types of surfaces. I’ve hooked the clip onto bar tops, restaurant tables, even restroom sinks, and it has stayed put on all of them. The tool opens up to just under 3 inches, which can help it secure itself to thicker countertops. And thanks to its angled shape, it's great for placing over ledges and rails. (Meaning, no more panicking when you enter a hookless bathroom stall.)

Courtesy Abigail Barr

I put mine to the test by placing the straps of a grocery-filled tote onto it, and to my delight, the tool didn’t slip or fall down. And even if it’s carrying the maximum amount of weight, it doesn’t scratch the surface it’s on. There are non-slip foot pads around the clip’s “mouth” which stops it from scuffing up your table or bar.

Its minimalist design is available in fun colors like rose gold and matte bronze as well as non-showy shades like black and silver, so you can find one that pairs well with any color or pattern of bag. I’ve even seen people wear the clip as a bracelet after removing it from their counter for easier access. But you can always just loop it around your bag's strap as well, which beats losing it in the depths of your purse.

Just make sure that when you use the clip, you're hanging items that weigh one pound or more. If there isn’t enough weight to pull down the tool, it won't open all the way and could fall off flat surfaces. However, it still works on rails or banisters since they are more spherical.

One drawback I noticed has to do with the ratio of table height to purse size. I tried the clip with a tall bag on a short table, and it immediately hit the floor. So, for some hanging locations, I'll need a bag with a shorter strap to use the Clipa2 successfully.

Courtesy Abigail Barr

If you’re frequently in situations where you need your bag off the floor — be it at a nail salon, a casino, or even the beach — the Clipa2 is a worthwhile purchase. But for me, the peace of mind I have not worrying about my stuff getting dirty is priceless.