The wallet features 16 spacious card slots, making it perfect for all of those gift cards you're bound to rack up over the holiday season. It also has two zipper compartments on each side for storing cash, coins, or even a smartphone.

It's also made with RFID-blocking technology, which keeps credit card information safe from RFID scanners. With built-in safety measures like these, traveling with this bestselling accessory is a must.

This RFID-blocking wallet comes with built-in tech that keeps your personal information safe. Casey DelBasso

It's currently the bestselling women's wallet on Amazon, and over 6,600 reviewers have given it a five-star rating. Many customers raved about its surprisingly slim and sleek design.

"It holds every single card that I have — 20, some of which are stacked behind one another — my phone, and cash, all without feeling super bulky," one reviewer wrote. "I’ll definitely be using this wallet for everything."

It features 16 card slots and two zippered pockets for maximum storage. Casey DelBasso

Another reviewer even said they were able to fit two wallets' worth of cards inside.

"I combined two wallets that I use to carry into this one and I feel so organized having everything in one place," they explained. "I love that you have two zippered pockets ... I keep cash on one side and receipts on the other side. All of this and it is so slim."

If you're looking to downsize your wallet size while upgrading your storage space, check out the 32 different colors available on Amazon. The online retailer also has a number of similar and top-rated options you can shop right now (and have delivered in time for the holidays!).

For more travel-friendly essentials we're loving, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!

This article was originally published on Dec. 23, 2019.