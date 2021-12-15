Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Finding the perfect wallet can be tough. It needs to be spacious enough to hold all of your essentials, but also sleek enough to be easy to carry — and bonus points if it's also stylish.
There's also an extra challenge if you carry a lot of cards since most wallets have limited space for credit cards, IDs and, of course, gift cards. The result is usually a bulky wallet you can't wait to get rid of.
Thankfully, Amazon customers have discovered a solution that checks all of the boxes: the Travelambo RFID-Blocking Bi-Fold Wallet.
Travelambo RFID Blocking Bifold Wallet
The wallet features 16 spacious card slots, making it perfect for all of those gift cards you're bound to rack up over the holiday season. It also has two zipper compartments on each side for storing cash, coins, or even a smartphone.
It's also made with RFID-blocking technology, which keeps credit card information safe from RFID scanners. With built-in safety measures like these, traveling with this bestselling accessory is a must.
It's currently the bestselling women's wallet on Amazon, and over 6,600 reviewers have given it a five-star rating. Many customers raved about its surprisingly slim and sleek design.
"It holds every single card that I have — 20, some of which are stacked behind one another — my phone, and cash, all without feeling super bulky," one reviewer wrote. "I’ll definitely be using this wallet for everything."
Another reviewer even said they were able to fit two wallets' worth of cards inside.
"I combined two wallets that I use to carry into this one and I feel so organized having everything in one place," they explained. "I love that you have two zippered pockets ... I keep cash on one side and receipts on the other side. All of this and it is so slim."
If you're looking to downsize your wallet size while upgrading your storage space, check out the 32 different colors available on Amazon. The online retailer also has a number of similar and top-rated options you can shop right now (and have delivered in time for the holidays!).
This article was originally published on Dec. 23, 2019.