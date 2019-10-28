At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
When shopping for travel necessities, our minds often goes directly to luggage and accessories. We get so caught up in trying to stuff a week's worth of clothes into a single carry-on that we often overlook a seemingly small but very important detail: our wallets.
Airport lines usually consist of very full hands — one holding on to a bag and the other trying to hold a phone, passport, boarding pass and wallet. Gone are the days of overflowing hands thanks to the Zoppen RFID-Blocking Travel Wallet.
With over 3,900 reviews and a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon, people can't get enough of this travel wallet.
Zoppen RFID-Blocking Travel Wallet
Stuff We Love
This tri-fold wallet features several compartment options including one passport pocket, one boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, one ID slot, one sim card slot, one cellphone pouch, one zippered pocket for money and coins, one key holder, one pen holder and one slim pocket. Basically, this wallet can hold everything you need to make travel that much easier.
It's also made with RFID-blocking shield material to protect your personal information. As if that wasn't enough, it's also available in 35 different colors.
Shop TODAY Associate Commerce Editor Megan Foster swears by this wallet for long trips.
"I purchased this wallet before traveling to the U.K. for a month and I could not be more thrilled with my purchase," she said. "Even though it’s larger, it never feels bulky and I can fit my passport, loose change, cards and ID all in one place."
Reviewers seem to agree with her, as they've raved about its thinness and portability.
"It is very thin but it holds so much!" one reviewer raved. Another described it as "thin, lightweight and pretty." What more could you need?
"I had originally planned on using it as just a travel wallet, however, I've found myself liking it so much I use it for everyday life," wrote one reviewer. "It's useful enough that I can fit everything I need into it and nice enough that I can take it to important meetings, interviews, dinners, concerts, games, etc..."
For more travel necessities like this one, check out:
- Travel essentials to keep you (and your stuff) safe
- This $19 case adjusts to organize almost any makeup collection
- We tried this crazy travel pillow with over 10,000 reviews
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!