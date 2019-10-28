Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

This tri-fold wallet features several compartment options including one passport pocket, one boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, one ID slot, one sim card slot, one cellphone pouch, one zippered pocket for money and coins, one key holder, one pen holder and one slim pocket. Basically, this wallet can hold everything you need to make travel that much easier.

It's also made with RFID-blocking shield material to protect your personal information. As if that wasn't enough, it's also available in 35 different colors.

One reviewer compared the wallet to an iPad mini to show the actual size. Amazon

Shop TODAY Associate Commerce Editor Megan Foster swears by this wallet for long trips.

"I purchased this wallet before traveling to the U.K. for a month and I could not be more thrilled with my purchase," she said. "Even though it’s larger, it never feels bulky and I can fit my passport, loose change, cards and ID all in one place."

Reviewers seem to agree with her, as they've raved about its thinness and portability.

"It is very thin but it holds so much!" one reviewer raved. Another described it as "thin, lightweight and pretty." What more could you need?

The interior holds all the essentials. Amazon

"I had originally planned on using it as just a travel wallet, however, I've found myself liking it so much I use it for everyday life," wrote one reviewer. "It's useful enough that I can fit everything I need into it and nice enough that I can take it to important meetings, interviews, dinners, concerts, games, etc..."

