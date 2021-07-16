Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is here, which that means the days are longer, dresses are shorter and perfumes are a bit lighter.

While many of us like to stick with our signature scent year-round, summertime is a wonderful opportunity to embrace fragrances that remind us of our favorite outdoor pastimes — days at the beach, picnics with the girls, vacationing in an exotic destination or even just a quiet evening walk around your own neighborhood.

Instead of hitting up your local department or cosmetics store and sampling scents in a whirlwind, we rounded up some of our favorite perfumes and fragrances that are floral, citrusy, bright and perfectly emulate the aromas of summer. We promise, it's not too late to find your signature scent for the rest of the season!

Best summer perfumes and fragrances

Take the romantic aromas of French lilacs with you anywhere with this fragrance from Pacifica. Not a floral fan? The clean beauty brand also makes scents inspired by Hawaiian ruby guava, Indian coconut nectar and Tuscan blood orange.

There’s nothing like the feeling of sunshine on your skin in the summer — and that feeling is what this perfume is reminiscent of. This fragrance is filled with bright lemon and sunflower notes that give way to sultry driftwood for a scent that can easily go from day to night.

If you strive to live life with "good vibes only," this eau de parfum is right for you. This fruity fragrance is loaded with all kinda of summery fruits including mandarin, passionfruit, mango and papaya. Plus, how can you not live the packaging that's an instant throwback to your days on the playground?

Oscar de la Renta perfumes are beloved by women around the world. One summer scent we can’t get enough of is Alibi de Parfum. It starts off with notes citrus and ginger blossoms, evolves to light vanilla orchids and ends with warm praline and amber wood. The bottle is just as beautiful as the smell with a gold lid and black lettering.

If you can't commit to a single perfume purchase, an exploratory set might be right for you. You may best know Boy Smells for their chic candles, but the brand also makes cool fragrances reminiscent of everything from smoky papyrus and poppin' peppercorns to classic mint and sandalwood. Not only can you test out four of their signature scents — Rose Load, Violet Ends, Suede Pony and Tantrum — but you'll also receive a $16 credit towards a purchase of a full-sized bottle in the future.

For many, Marc Jacobs Daisy is a beloved summer fragrance. The brand recently launched a new perfume in the Daisy line that blends crystalized cloudberries, daisy tree petals, cashmere musk and driftwood together to make a clean and crisp perfume that can be worn day and night. The bottle still features the beautiful daisy topper with gold accents.

For those who love a citrus laden scent, the NEST New York Seville Orange Perfume Oil is a must. The perfume combines orange zest, pink grapefruit and neroli blossom into one perfectly balanced scent that screams bright summer days. Because this is an oil, you’re going to want to be sure it’s fully absorbed into your skin before putting on clothes you don’t want to stain.

Imagine walking through British gardens filled with flowers and fruit. That’s exactly what this Jo Malone perfume smells like. The fragrance combines King William pear, freesia and patchouli for a delicate and clean scent that is perfect for summer, whether you’re going on a road trip with friends or out to dinner with your partner.

This Windows Down fragrance from Henry Rose is floral without being overwhelming. While the simple bottle design is clean and simplistic, its contents are filled with bright notes of citrusy grapefruit, bergamont, sweet honeyed neroli and comforting earl grey tea,

If you’re looking for a vegan perfume option, the Ellis Brooklyn BEE Eau de Parfum is ideal. The warm scent is filled with notes of honey, dark rum, vanilla bean, sandalwood and cocoa. This is also a great alternative for people who don’t really like floral or citrus scents.

This is a great scent for women of any age that are looking for something new to wear this summer. The fresh scent of Aerin Beauty Rose de Grasse is filled with pear, rose and soft musk that is reminiscent of a dewy morning garden.

If you’re looking for a classic floral scent, look no further than Chloé L’Eau. The perfume combines citrus, rose water and magnolia for a breezy summer fragrance that is classic and unmistakable.

This fruity and floral perfume from Yves Saint Laurent is inspired by the world’s most romantic city. The fragrance features sweet red berries, datura flower and white musk for a bright yet alluring scent.

Gucci has unveiled a new perfume as part of the Bloom fragrance line, Gocce di Fiori. The delicate scent is very floral with notes of all different types of spring and summer flowers.

Diptyque Orphéon is inspired by a bar in Paris’ Saint-Germain quarter where people would go to dance and laugh in the summertime. The perfume brings together earthy tobacco, burnished wood, tonic bean, cedar and juniper berries for a sultry scent that will leave you and others wondering if you’re strolling in France — even if you’re walking down the block in your hometown.

Yes, this Gucci perfume is worth the splurge. The green bottle and gold filigree of The Alchemist’s Garden lures you in to smell the wonders that are within. The genderless scent has notes of floral neroli flower, crisp limone cedrato fruit and woodsy oakmoss.

