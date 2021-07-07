Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

A few months ago, my husband, Dave, about the last time I’d washed my hair.

“I can’t remember,” I told him. “Why?”

“It doesn’t smell great,” he said.

Dave wasn’t wrong.

Before kids, I used to give myself a nice blowout every morning. Now, I splurge on shower caps.

Since my daughters are still young, I have a few more years until I’m back to daily washes. Which is why I’ve started spritzing my strands with hair perfume and mists.

Dave is back to kissing me on the top of my head, and that’s nice. I’m also loving the “What are you wearing?” questions from strangers. I know it’s the hair perfume because I’ve stopped wearing my everyday fragrance.

Hair perfumes don't just smell great. They also provide a quick pick-me-up, Stephens Thomas, a stylist at New York City’s Oscar Blandi salon, explained.

“They can be used to refresh hair that hasn’t been freshly shampooed or on clean hair to add a pleasant aroma,” Thomas told Shop TODAY. “They also frequently add a nice shine.”

If you're wondering whether spritzing your locks with your favorite perfume will do the trick, think again. Though it’s tempting to just spray your tresses with a body fragrance, the high alcohol will leave your locks dry and brittle, Thomas noted.

We found 14 must-have hair perfumes and mists to give your locks a fragrant, luxurious touch this season.

Top-rated hair perfumes and mists

Treat your tresses to a classic floral scent that blends notes of mandarin, violet and rose. It’s formulated with a conditioning agent to leave hair shiny and soft.

Biosilk's lightly scented, aloe vera-packed mist softens hair while fighting germs.

Add luster to your locks with Aussie’s peach-scented, shine-boosting spray. You won’t find any sulfates or dyes in this one!

This floral woody perfume has a seductive quality and the scent stays put. Just a single spritz or two will last all day.

“I get soooo many compliments on my hair when hugging family and friends!” one person wrote on Amazon about this hair mist that blends warm vanilla, fresh citrus and spicy sweet clover. As with all amika products, this fragrance is cruelty-free.

Revive dull hair with this hydrating refresher that boasts notes of bergamot, jasmine and sandalwood. It does more than just smell good: the formula combats static and offers UV protection.

Sephora customers are obsessed with this addictive floral citrus scent. One reviewer raved, “My hair smells great all day! I don’t even need to put perfume on my skin, because my hair smells so good!”

You’ll be transported to a tropical island every time you use this all-over mist with notes of coconut, orchid and toasted praline.

Stash this light spray in your gym bag for an instant refresh after a sweat session. If vanilla isn't your jam, Pacifica offers several other scents including lilac and coconut nectar.

Every fragrance in this collection was created to vibe with the specific traits of your sign. Aries has a fiery cinnamon scent, while Sagittarius is sweet and spicy. "The argan oil is not greasy and tames frizz while the scent beautifully perfumes your hair," wrote one QVC shopper.

Soften and moisturize hair with just a few spritzes of this mist that works great on curls. Some reviewers describe it as smelling like candy.

This anti-frizz formula packs notes of orange blossom and clove. “It smells expensive and elegant but fresh at the time. My friends have actually bought Payton because they have smelled it on me,” one person wrote on Ulta's website. For every bottle purchased, DeFineMe Fragrance gives $1 to education scholarships for girls in low-income countries.

This warm floral mist that has note of gardenia, tuberose and white nectarine is packed with hydrating ingredients including aloe vera and castor oil.

Cruelty-free and 100% vegan, there’s so much to love about this warm floral scent that features powdery accents. According to reviewers, the aroma lasts for hours.

