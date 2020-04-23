Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Finding the best Mother's Day gift is a challenge, isn't it? To make things even more challenging, you can't exactly go browsing at the mall these days.

To help you find the perfect gift for your mom, we put together this list of some of our favorite must-have gifts for the most important woman in your life. From a Ninja blender to a cozy Barefoot Dreams blanket, there's bound to be at least one gift that will make your mom smile.

To shop this gift guide by category, simply click on each link below:

Bestselling Gifts For Mom

Help your mom learn more about her heritage and DNA with a 23andMe genetic test. Since last year, the brand upgraded its test to include 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and traits. Cool, huh?

Finally, a place for mom’s prized jewels! This ceramic tray includes 40 holes for earrings to hang off of and a space to set for the rest of her favorite pieces.

If your mom really does have a heart of gold, gift her this bracelet as a reminder and a thank you for all that she does.

If your mom already has an Instant Pot — or is getting one in the near future (wink) — this cookbook is filled with tons of easy and tasty recipes for her to try.

Everyone needs time to relax once in a while. If your mom loves to take warm baths when she gets a moment to herself, this set of bath bombs would make a great mother's day gift. They are extra fizzy and come in six fragrances, from lavender to Victorian rose.

This 'What I Love about Mom' Journal from Knock Knock is the perfect way to tell your mom how special she is to you!

Mother's Day Gift Baskets

Since there's a chance you won't be able to spend this Mother's Day with your mom, let her know how much you love her with a gift basket!

This Mother's Day gift basket from Hickory Farms has the perfect combo of delicious wine and tasty treats for a fun cocktail hour. It includes salami, smoked gouda, olive tapenade, sourdough crackers, chocolate chip cookies, sea salted almonds, butter toffee pretzels, one bottle of cabernet sauvignon and one bottle of chardonnay from California.

If your mom loves Mrs. Fields sweets, she'll be delighted with this basket full of bite-size cookies, brownies, and frosted flower cookies.

Every mom deserves a champagne tower! This five-tier gift from GourmetGiftBaskets has everything a mom could ever need to indulge herself on her big day. From raspberry peach champagne to sharp cheddar cheese and cinnamon sugar cookies, there's plenty for your mom to enjoy for Mother's Day and beyond.

4 Godiva Sweets Gift Basket

Is your mom a chocolate lover? If so, she bound to smile while opening this gift basket from Godiva! It includes creme brulee and milk chocolate truffles, milk chocolate caramels, white chocolate truffles and dark chocolate cocoa.

These buttercream frosted cookie flowers from Cheryl's are just as tasty as they look! They come with artificial stems to resemble a real bouquet of flowers and come delivered in a pretty gift box.

If she prefers cupcakes over chocolate and cookies, this box full of jumbo cupcakes are the way to go! The set comes with chocolate, vanilla, red velvet, and strawberry flavored cupcakes. For an extra festive touch, each one has an elegant sugar flower on top.

This one is for mothers who love gardening. The "Planted with Love" gift basket from 1-800-Flowers includes gardening gloves, two flower mix packets, scented liquid soap, a cinnamon french style pastry, a milk chocolate bar and mint tea bags.

Mother's Day Flowers

For a pop of color, go with these beautiful rainbow roses. FromYouFlowers offers a custom photo vase with this bouquet that would makes the perfect Mother's Day gift!

This bouquet from UrbanStems is not your typical Mother's day flower arrangement. It's decorative, pink and created with entirely dried florals, which makes these as low maintenance as it gets (no water or light required!).

You can never go wrong with a bouquet of flowers! These pink roses arrive on your doorstep budding and ready to bloom. You can upgrade the delivery with a gorgeous rose-pattered planter with an elegant gold scalloped rim. And even better, a candle from Yankee Candles and a Camille Beckham hand lotion.

If your mom loves floral centerpieces, this sunflower bouquet from ProFlowers would look great on any countertop for the spring!

These luxurious preserved pink roses would also make a fabulous decor piece in your mom's home! You have the choice of sending her one, two, or three dozen preserves roses in either red, pink or lavender displayed in a fancy gift box and a coordinating satin ribbon. The best part? With proper care and maintenance, they will last at least six months.

Mother's Day Jewelry

Your mama will love this cursive necklace, crafted from vermeil and studded with dainty silver beads.

If she prefers gold over silver, this "Mom" necklace made by Maya Brenner is another great Mother's Day necklace option. This dainty piece is made with 14 karat gold, making it an elegant and timeless piece for her collection.

You can never go wrong with a pair of classic diamond studs like this wallet-friendly pair. These are a great gift for those who want to get their mother something glamorous and budget-friendly.

A mom's first Mother's Day is a day she'll never forget. Make it even more memorable with this child footprint necklace that comes with the baby's birthstone. The thoughtful mother's day necklace comes in gold or silver, with two chain styles and five different chain lengths.

Personalized gifts for mom are always a good idea! This family birthstone necklace from Etsy is no exception. The piece can be customized with up to 11 different birthstones and comes in five different lengths ranging from 14 inches to 22 inches.

For a more statement-making option, we suggest opting for a costume jewelry option. These playful banana leaf stuff earrings from Baublebar would make a great gift for your mom to add to her collection.

Clothing For Mom

Help your mom wind down after a long day with this shorty pajama set. It's made out of temptingly soft, lightweight knit, which makes it perfect to stay cool at night.

Since loungewear seems to be everyone's go-to outfit choice these days, gift your mom these affordable and durable high waisted leggings from Zella.

Mom's toes will always be warm thanks to this pair of cozy Ugg slippers. These lavender essential house slippers come in soft suede with plush sheepskin lining and a beautiful floral-print satin binding. Pair these with a robe or a loungewear set and she'll be good to go!

Memorial Day will be here before we know it! Help your mom get her wardrobe ready for warm weather and gift her these crisp white trouser pants from Good American.

Mother's Day Tech Gifts

This voice-controlled virtual assistant is a gift your mom will adore. Ask Alexa to check the weather, read the news, control the lights or play a song. Plus, it now features an updated fabric design with four colors to choose from.

Mom will reach her fitness and health goals in no time with this pretty smartwatch with Amazon Alexa already built-in. It tracks heart rate, exercise and sleep stages to provide actionable insights. Plus, this special edition can be paired with Windows, Android and iPhone devices, and the battery can last four days or more!

Is your mom always asking you to help organize old family photos and videos? Legacy Box is here to help! With an all-in-one kit, the brand will digitize all of your family's media into one digital space. For a limited time, they're offering 25% off their services! And don't worry — they handle all your memories with care and ship them back for safekeeping.

If she loves her shows and movies, the Roku Express HD streaming media player is a great gift. It's inexpensive, easy to set up and has endless entertainment apps like Netflix, Hulu, Showtime and more.

Does your mom always lose her keys? How about her wallet? Whatever it may be, Tile Pro is here to help! The Tile Pro is a small, waterproof, durable tracking device with Bluetooth features that helps users keep track of their easy-to-lose items.

This Ecovacs Deebot smart robotic vacuum cleaner will have your mom's home clean in no time! It has incredible suction power, up to 110 minutes of run time and can be used on hardwood floors. The Deebot also has anti-collision sensors to ensure it won't ruin any of her furniture and low sound level for whisper-quiet cleaning.

Say goodbye to lukewarm beverages! If she's a big coffee or tea lover, she'll love this temperature-controlled smart mug from Ember. You can keep your drink as hot as 145 degrees Fahrenheit (controlled with your smartphone) and it has a battery life of 1 hour on a single charge if you don't want to keep it on the heating coaster it comes with.

Home Gifts For Mom

It's going to be really hard not to buy one of these for yourself. This bamboo bath caddy comes with adjustable arms, a smartphone slot, a wine glass holder and a book stand. Imagine how much me-time Mom can get with this little treasure.

Gift your mom this cute "Mom Fuel" mug from Etsy! Every time she drinks coffee or tea, she'll be reminded of you.

Any Zen mom would love this yoga mat from Gaiam that's available in black, purple or blue.

Fried food without any oil? Yup. This air fryer promises to make crispy french fries, veggies and chicken in minutes. Mom will love how easy it is to make her favorite family meals, and Consumer Reports ranked it as the top air fryer of the year.

If she loves to bake, a hand mixer is a must! This mixer melts butter in seconds using HeatSoft technology, so it's great for last-minute baking projects. Plus, it's easy to clean since it's dishwasher safe.

Does mom love cooking healthy meals for the family? This beautiful book by TODAY contributor Joy Bauer offers recipes to heal everyday ailments, highlighting five power foods.

Is Mom in desperate need of a great night's sleep? Upgrade her pillow. This one feels just like a cloud and is meant to comfortably cradle her head and neck. No more tossing and turning at bedtime.

This Mother's Day beauty gift set from Anthropologie includes 10 individually packed samples from brands like Sunday Riley, Philosophy, Londontown, Tocca, Living Proof and more.

If she doesn't already own one and she enjoys spending time in the kitchen, you need to get your mom an Instant Pot this year! They can make everything from hard-boiled eggs to chicken dishes and cooked rice. Mom will love knowing she can whip up a meal in less than 30 minutes.

Splurge on a fancy KitchenAid stand mixer, she deserves it! Mom will love that this kitchen tool is full of power — it can mix up to nine dozen cookies at once!

This powerful blender has an impressive 1,000-watt motor that can handle fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables.

If your mom loves wine but has a hard time with corkscrews, this is the gift for her. It easily uncorks bottles with the click of a button.

Instead of buying your mom a traditional candle, opt for a floral fragrance jar! They smell great and they look beautiful as tabletop decor, too!

This cloud-like throw blanket will have your mom relaxed in no time. The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic blankets are great because the fabric doesn't shrink, pill or wrinkle, which makes it perfect for snuggling up on the couch for a movie or during family game night.

If you are still stuck on what to give Mom, a gift card to her favorite online marketplace is always a winner!

