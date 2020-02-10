Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Finding the perfect gift for Mom is a challenge, isn't it? You may already have a couple of ideas in mind for the toddlers and children in your life, but moms can be tough to shop for.

That's why we've put together this list of some of our favorite must-have gifts for one of the most important women in your life. They're great for any occasion!

The below list has deals by category, to quickly jump to the category you’re looking for click on the links below:

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Bestselling gifts for mom

Since last year, 23andMe upgraded its genetic test to include 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, wellness and traits. Cool, huh?

Finally, a place for mom’s prized jewels! This ceramic tray includes 40 holes for earrings to hang off of and a space to set for the rest of her favorite pieces.

If your mom really does have a heart of gold, gift her this bracelet as a reminder and a thank you.

If your mom already has an Instant Pot — or is getting one this year (wink) — this cookbook is filled with easy recipes.

If your mom loves to take warm baths on cold winter nights, this set of bath bombs is for her. They are extra fizzy and come in six fragrances, from lavender to Victorian rose.

Best jewelry gifts for mom

Your mama will love this cursive necklace, crafted from vermeil and studded with dainty silver beads.

2. Pompeii3 1/4 Carat Genuine Diamond Stud Earrings

You can never go wrong with a pair of classic diamond studs like this wallet-friendly pair for just $80.

Best tech gifts for mom

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

This voice-controlled virtual assistant is a gift your mom will adore. Ask Alexa to check the weather, read the news, control the lights or play a song. Plus, it now comes in an updated fabric design with four colors to choose from.

Mom will reach her fitness and health goals in no time with this pretty smartwatch with Amazon Alexa already built-in. It tracks heart rate, exercise and sleep stages to provide actionable insights. Plus, this special edition watch works with Windows, Android and iPhone and the battery is meant to last four days or more.

Best clothing & accessory gifts for mom

Mom's piggies will always be warm thanks to this pair of cozy fleece socks. Bonus: The fuzzy pompom ties look adorable and the socks come in four colors.

A new pair of shades are always a pleasant surprise! Mom will feel cool wearing her new poppet sunglasses from Foster Grant.

Best home gifts for mom

It's going to be really hard not to buy one of these for yourself, too. This bamboo bath caddy comes with adjustable arms, a smartphone slot, a wine glass holder and a book stand. Imagine how much me-time Mom can get with this little treasure.

Remind Mom how special she is with every sip. This coffee cup comes in a nice gift box, too.

Any Zen mom would love this yoga mat from Gaiam that's available in so many chic patterns.

Fried food without any oil? Yup. This air fryer promises to make crispy french fries, veggies and chicken in minutes. Mom will love how easy it is to make her favorite family meals, and Consumer Reports ranked it as the top air fryer of the year.

This mixer melts butter in seconds using HeatSoft technology, so it's great for last-minute baking projects. Plus, it's easy to clean since it's dishwasher safe.

Does Mom love cooking healthy meals for the family? This beautiful book by TODAY health expert Joy Bauer offers recipes to heal everyday ailments, highlighting five power foods.

Is Mom in desperate need of a great night's sleep? Upgrade her pillow. This one is filled with Tempur micro-cushions that are meant to comfortably cradle her head and neck. No more tossing and turning at bedtime.

Display your precious family memories in this beautiful and unique picture frame available at Target.

Crock-Pot recently launched new Express Crock multi-cookers in 4-quart and 8-quart sizes. They can make everything from hard-boiled eggs to chicken dishes and cooked rice. Mom will love knowing she can whip up a meal in less than 30 minutes.

Splurge on a limited-edition misty blue mixer. Mom will love that this kitchen tool is full of power — it can mix up to nine dozen cookies at once!

This powerful blender has an impressive 1,000-watt motor that can handle fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables.

If your mom loves wine but has a hard time with corkscrews, this is the gift for her. It easily uncorks bottles with the click of a button.

Best unique gifts for mom

AncestryDNA will give Mom a look into her family tree, give her the chance to connect with relatives and learn more about her ancestral past.

If you are still stuck on what to give Mom, a gift card to her favorite online marketplace is always a winner! Plus, most of Oprah's Favorite Things can be found at Amazon, so mom can start adding the best of the best to her cart.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

This gift guide was originally published on Dec. 6, 2016.