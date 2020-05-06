Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Create a delightful breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner for mom this year – she deserves it!

By Erica Chayes Wida

Moms have been working harder than ever this year so, come Mother's Day this Sunday, it's time for everyone else in the household to take the reins. To help you throw the perfect celebration, we've put together an elegant yet simple collection of springtime recipes filled with irresistible dishes you can make with plenty of ingredients you likely already have on hand.

Whether mom has a sweet tooth or loves something savory, there's a recipe here that's guaranteed to impress the most important lady in your life — plus, they're easy enough that even cooking novices of all ages can pull them off without stressing.

Here are our favorite Mother's Day recipes to try this Sunday. And don't sweat it if you're missing something here or there; there are some seriously clever substitutes for common ingredients.

Best Mother's Day breakfast & brunch ideas

Sunday Tomato Eggs
Sunday Tomato Eggs

Marcus Samuelsson

Looking for a flavorful egg breakfast? Crack eggs into a spicy tomato sauce and then serve them over toast. Marcus Samuelsson’s Sunday tomato eggs are easy to make and even easier to enjoy!

Keto Cheesy Breakfast Egg Bites
Keto Cheesy Breakfast Egg Bites

Stephanie Laska

If mom is following a low-carb plan, or you just want one mess-free egg dish to eat in bed, these keto cheesy breakfast egg bites are delicious, plus they add a pretty pop of color on the plate.

Rosemary Home Fries with Pancetta, Parmesan and Parsley
Rosemary Home Fries with Pancetta, Parmesan and Parsley

Bobby Flay

Home fries always hit the spot, but these rosemary home fries with pancetta are bursting with savory flavor and plenty of umami thanks to the addition of Parmesan.

Siri's Corned Beef Hash with Eggs
Siri's Corned Beef Hash with Eggs

Siri Daly

Siri Daly's corned beef egg hash is a one-skillet wonder. It's full of flavor and also tastes great without corned beef if you can't find it at the store or want to make a dish without meat.

Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Green Tomatoes

Meredith Brokaw

What would mom love more than watching the classic movie, "Fried Green Tomatoes," in bed while feasting on a homemade Fried Green Tomatoes recipe? It's all about the simple things in the life.

Anne Burrell's Avocado Toast with Poached Egg, Tomatoes and Feta
Anne Burrell's Avocado Toast with Poached Egg, Tomatoes and Feta

Anne Burrell

Avocados are always a win-win and this avocado toast is the perfect way to start mom's day. Anne Burrell's avocado toast is topped with a poached egg, feta and tomato for layers of flavor and different textures.

Savory breakfast & brunch recipes

Breakfast Casserole Cupcakes
Breakfast Casserole Cupcakes

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer

Is it a cupcake? Is it a casserole? It's both! Make mom a whole meal in just one little cup with this breakfast casserole cupcake recipe.

Bagel and Lox Breakfast Casserole
Bagel and Lox Breakfast Casserole

Siri Daly

For mamas who love lox, this bagel and lox breakfast casserole recipe is a Midwestern dream. Ideal for prepping the day before and popping in the oven Sunday morning, it's a filling hot dish that can totally pass as dinner when you want leftovers.

Chorizo Breakfast Burritos
Chorizo Breakfast Burritos

Siri Daly

Carson and Siri Daly love to make spicy chorizo breakfast burritos and veggie tacos in the morning. Their recipe packs a lot of flavor into each handheld burrito, so ditch the flatware and dig right in!

Scalloped Potato and Herb Tart
Scalloped Potato and Herb Tart

Southern Living

Thinly sliced russet potatoes absorb a richly flavored custard as this dish bakes, giving this scalloped potato-and-herb tart its smooth and silky texture.

Donatella Arpaia's Steak and Eggs
Donatella Arpaia's Steak and Eggs

Donatella Arpaia

Incredibly quick and wonderfully decadent, Donatella Arpaia's steak and eggs make a hearty breakfast or midday meal. Plus, you can use whatever type of steak cut you can find.

Sweet breakfast & brunch recipes

Rainbow Funfetti Pancake Cake
Rainbow Funfetti Pancake Cake

Brandi Milloy

Is this breakfast or a dream? This rainbow Funfetti pancake cake is an eye-catching way to treat mom in the morning. Use any type of food coloring you like to make a presentation with mom's favorite colors.

Green Banana Smoothie Bowl
Green Banana Smoothie Bowl

Sweet Potato Chronicles

Blend up something that's sweet, but still healthy, with this vegetarian green banana smoothie bowl. It gets bonus points for being ready in just a few minutes.

Chocolate-Hazelnut Bread
Chocolate-Hazelnut Bread

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer

This sweet bread is visually appealing, fun to eat and freezes beautifully. Wrap a freshly baked (or frozen) loaf in white parchment paper and tie it up with a ribbon or twine for a lovely Mother's Day surprise. You can also use the chocolate-hazelnut bread for French toast to make a totally unique breakfast dish.

Al's Lemon Vanilla Dutch Baby with Blueberry Sauce
Al's Lemon Vanilla Dutch Baby with Blueberry Sauce

Al Roker

Al Roker transforms one of his wife's favorite dishes, a Dutch Baby, into a luscious dessert. This lemon-vanilla Dutch Baby with blueberry sauce is a light and fluffy cross between a pancake and a popover.

Chocolate-Hazelnut Crepes with Bourbon Whipped Cream
Chocolate-Hazelnut Crepes with Bourbon Whipped Cream

Michael Gulotta

Start your Mother's Day meal on a sweet note with delicate chocolate-hazelnut crepes. The whipped topping really pops with the addition of fruit, like blood oranges or berries.

Sweet Potato Biscuits with Salted Maple Butter
Sweet Potato Biscuits with Salted Maple Butter

Grace Parisi

Sweet potato biscuits with salted maple butter will help elevate any Southern-themed breakfast or brunch. Serve them with ham and brie for sandwiches, whipped cream and sautéed caramelized apples, or simply with this luscious maple butter.

Mother's Day snacks & appetizers

Deviled Eggs with Olives and Rosemary
Deviled Eggs with Olives and Rosemary

Seamus Mullen

Upgrade this classic party snack by making deviled eggs with olives and rosemary. These eggs are loaded with vitamin E, plus plenty of healthy fats.

Baked Brie
Baked Brie

Damaris Phillips

Baked brie is a decadent appetizer that will keep everyone snacking happily between meals. It's melty and comforting, so serve with your favorite crackers or dried fruits.

Valerie Bertinelli's Stuffed Mushrooms
Valerie Bertinelli's Stuffed Mushrooms

Valerie Bertinelli

"I love that these irresistible party bites are not just great tasting but healthy, too," Valerie Bertinelli says about her stuffed mushrooms recipe. "The mushroom caps get stuffed with a variety of sautéed veggies, a sprinkle of cheese and crunchy breadcrumbs. You might want to make extra because they disappear fast!"

Fancy Gougères
Fancy Gougères

Ashley Holt

Mommies deserve something fancy on Mother's Day. Since you probably won't be able to bring her to a lovely restaurant for Mother's Day in 2020, make her some fancy gougères instead. These delicate, peppery cheese biscuits are best served with flavored crème fraÎche, prosciutto and arugula.

Valerie Bertinelli's Roasted Asparagus Pesto Dip
Valerie Bertinelli's Roasted Asparagus Pesto Dip

Valerie Bertinelli

Asparagus is loaded with fiber, vitamins A, C, E and K, and a handful of minerals, making it one of the healthiest vegetables. This asparagus pesto dip recipe packs in all of that nutrition with sharp cheeses and crunchy panko bread crumbs.

Mini Taco Salad Bowl Appetizers
Mini Taco Salad Bowl Appetizers

Justin Chapple

A taco salad served in a crunchy shell is always a hit. For this Mother's Day, try making these flavor-packed mini taco salad bowl appetizers.

Best Mother's Day dinner dishes

Low-and-Slow Prime-Rib Roast with Horseradish Cream Sauce
Low-and-Slow Prime-Rib Roast with Horseradish Cream Sauce

Jet Tila

Home cooks are often chasing restaurant-quality prime rib and this technique ensures you'll get one. Cooking low and slow, then roasting allows you to use the oven for other dishes while you master your prime rib with horseradish sauce.

Hoda Kotb's Mom's 5-Ingredient Pesto Chicken
Hoda Kotb's Mom's 5-Ingredient Pesto Chicken

Sami Kotb

Hoda Kotb’s mother, Sami, livens up chicken breasts in under 30 minutes with fresh pesto, sliced tomato and gooey melted cheese. It's a five-ingredient pesto chicken recipe you'll be able to memorize.

Herb-Roasted Whole Chicken with Charred Broccoli
Herb-Roasted Whole Chicken with Charred Broccoli

Seamus Mullen

This classic roast chicken recipe has plenty of savory juices with a crispy skin that's flecked with fresh herbs. It's also served with charred broccoli, which brings it to another level.

Craig Melvin's Mom's Mac and Cheese
Craig Melvin's Mom's Mac and Cheese

Betty Melvin

Make mom a piping hot plate of comforting mac and cheese. Craig Melvin's mom's mac and cheese recipe is the TODAY co-anchor's favorite Southern staple.

Grilled Chicken, Vegetable and Pineapple Kebabs
Grilled Chicken, Vegetable and Pineapple Kebabs

Camila Alves

These grilled chicken kabobs with pineapple and vegetables can be made on a grill outside, or on a stove using a grill pan. The slightly tropical flair will transport mom to a sunny beach.

Savannah's Mom's Homestyle Fried Chicken
Savannah's Mom's Homestyle Fried Chicken

Nancy Guthrie

There's a reason we turn to the TODAY anchors' moms for Mother's Day recipes: They really know what they're doing. Savannah Guthrie's mom's homestyle fried chicken is juicy with just the right amount of crunch in every bite.

Easy Mother's Day recipes

Ratatouille Sheet Pan Chicken
Ratatouille Sheet Pan Chicken

Melissa Clark

Take mom (and her tastebuds) on a trip to France with this simple yet easy ratatouille sheet pan chicken. It's a whole meal in one pan. Bon appétit!

Pepper-Crusted Filet Mignon
Pepper-Crusted Filet Mignon

Casey Barber

This easy steak dinner works as a luxurious mid-day brunch or as an evening feast. You just need four ingredients to master this beautiful filet mignon.

5-Minute Fettuccine Alfredo
5-Minute Fettuccine Alfredo

Anthony Contrino

Make the creamiest, dreamiest five-minute fettuccine Alfredo in minutes with this simple trick from The Quarantine Collective co-founder and TODAY food stylist Anthony Contrino.

Easy Spaghetti Bolognese Pie
Easy Spaghetti Bolognese Pie

Checka Ciammaichelli

This easy spaghetti bolognese pie is a cross between the classic, meaty pasta dish and a slice of pie. This dish is hearty and so incredibly fun to make that it might just become your family's new go-to pasta dish.

Craig & Lindsay's Easy English Muffin Pizzas
Craig & Lindsay's Easy English Muffin Pizzas

Craig Melvin

Get the kids cooking with the Melvin's go-to for lunch or dinner. Ready in 15 minutes (faster than ordering a pizza), Craig and Lindsay's easy English muffin pizzas will keep the little ones busy while mom relaxes.

Easy Shrimp Stir-Fry with Ginger Rice
Easy Shrimp Stir-Fry with Ginger Rice

Ayesha Curry

Beautiful colors, healthy veggies and tender shrimp make this easy shrimp stir-fry with ginger rice a gorgeous dinner for Mother's Day.

Mother's Day cocktail recipes

Rose Blackberry Sangria Cocktail
Rose Blackberry Sangria Cocktail

Ryan Scott

How gorgeous is this rose blackberry sangria cocktail? Send mom right to a seaside in Spain with this spin on the classic wine-based drink. It's light, floral and makes a perfect drink for any meal.

Sandra Lee's Cocktail Time Pitcher Cosmopolitan Cocktail
Sandra Lee's Cocktail Time Pitcher Cosmopolitan Cocktail

Sandra Lee

Get mom what she really wants this Mother's Day: A pitcher of pretty, pink cosmos! Sandra Lee's pitcher cosmopolitan cocktail is designed for a crowd but it's mom's special holiday — so nobody's judging.

Sangria Lemonade
Sangria Lemonade

Delish

Try another take on sangria by adding something a little more zesty. Sangria lemonade combines two of mom's favorite summer drinks in one.

The Derby Apple Cocktail
The Derby Apple Cocktail

This refreshing cocktail boasts just the right mix of bourbon, fresh thyme and juice. They call it the Derby Apple Cocktail, and mom will be off to the races ... even if she's just headed to the backyard to relax.

Cranberry Martini
Cranberry Martini

Ina Garten

Ina Garten's cranberry martini is fit for a queen — or a real contessa. Treat mom with this sweet and tangy classic that's one of the Food Network star's favorites.

Best Mother's Day desserts

Pop Krispie Treats
Pop Krispie Treats

Joy Bauer

What kid doesn't love making Rice Krispies Treats for an after-dinner treat? Get the whole family in the kitchen to create this four-ingredient hybrid dessert, Pop Krispie Treats. We suggest serving them for a family movie night.

Brown Sugar Peach Shortcakes
Brown Sugar Peach Shortcakes

Jocelyn Delk Adams

Tell mom she's a peach with these brown sugar-peach shortcakes. They're as delicious as they are pretty!

Siri's Dark Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding
Siri's Dark Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding

Siri Daly

Serve this decadent dish of buttery, flaky croissants drenched in melted chocolate for dessert at breakfast, brunch or even after dinner. Siri Daly's dark chocolate-croissant bread pudding is a casserole for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Lemon Velvet Cake
Lemon Velvet Cake

April Anderson

Take dessert to the next level with this magnificent lemon velvet cake. It's smooth, creamy, moist and strikes the ideal balance between sweet and tangy.

Slow-Cooker Cherry Delight
Slow-Cooker Cherry Delight

Cathy Mitchell

This slow-cooker cherry delight tastes just like cherry pie but it's a lot easier to make since the slow cooker does most of the heavy lifting.

