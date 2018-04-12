18 special Mother's Day gifts for the 'cool moms' in your life

share tweet pin email

What's a "cool mom?" When we think of the term, Amy Poehler's iconic lines from the movie "Mean Girls" come to mind.

"I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom."

But the truth is, most of the "regular" moms we know are pretty cool people — strong, funny women who work hard to raise little people who turn out to be kind humans.

And, they all deserve cool Mother's Day gifts.

So, these gifts ideas are for those cool mamas. Whether they're coffee lovers or nap takers, we've rounded up some amazing gifts that say "Thanks for being cool, Mom."

1. Swig wine tumbler, $19-$38, Amazon

Say "cheers" to Mom with these travel wine tumblers from Swig. The stainless steel material keeps wine chilled for hours, and the top is nearly kid-proof, making these colorful cups a great companion for pool days or park play dates.

2. Ninja cooking system, $134 (usually $150), Amazon

She may be cool, but chances are, Mom still has to wrangle her crew for weeknight dinners. This four-in-one cooking system from Ninja sautés, slow cooks, steams and bakes almost anything. This way, Mom can get in and out of the kitchen quickly.

3. Showaflops women's flip flops, $24, Amazon

Whether Mom's headed to shower at the gym or walk on the beach, these antimicrobial flip flops by Showaflops with drainage holes will protect her feet from mold, fungus and bacteria. The sandals come in a variety of colors and prints from solid black to rainbow sprinkles, letting Mom show off her personality.

4. Nodpod weighted sleep mask, $30, Amazon

As any mom (including me) will tell you — there's nothing cooler than a good night's sleep. Nodpod's weighted sleep masks promote deep, restful sleep and reduced anxiety, helping Mom sleep soundly and wake up rested.

5. Back to the Roots water garden fish tank, $93, Amazon

This garden fish tank from Back to the Roots features a "closed-loop ecosystem." The herbs planted up top keep the water clean for the fish, and the fish fertilize the plants with waste. This decorative year-round garden sounds like a cool Mother's Day gift to us.

6. CleverMade EcoBasket reusable tote, $25 for 3, Amazon

If your cool mom is passionate about preserving the environment, she'll love these reusable totes. They are a perfect way to carry groceries, yard sale finds and other treasures.

7. Jessie Steele lemon print apron, $35, Amazon

This bright and cheery lemon print apron by Jessie Steele is sure to make Mom feel cool in the kitchen. Steele's prints and aprons have been featured on television shows like "Sex and the City" and "Rachael Ray," making them a trendy way to say, "Happy Mother's Day!"

8. Groover professional curling wand set, $100, Walmart

This ceramic curling wand set from HSI Professional heats up fast and comes with varying sizes of barrels for a variety of curl and wave options. The wand also comes with a heat protective glove and leave-in Argan oil. The manufacturer also posts helpful tutorials on their website, so Mom can learn how to curl her hair like the pros. Cool.

9. Lusome chemise sleepwear, $69, Bare Necessities

Hormones can make even the coolest moms hot sometimes. Lusome pajamas will cool your mom down with moisture-wicking fabric. Goodbye, night sweats. They're also so lacy and pretty that you'd never know what they're really for.

10. Sipp sparkling craft soda, $21, Amazon

Available in unique flavors like ginger blossom and mojo berry, Sipp sparkling organic craft sodas can be enjoyed plainly or used as a cocktail mixer (hello, cool moms). The handcrafted drinks are caffeine free, gluten free, and contain no artificial ingredients.

11. Shark robotic vacuum, $320, Amazon

Buying Mom a vacuum for Mother's Day may not sound very cool, but the amount of time she'll save by using this robotic vacuum makes it pretty cool. This robotic vacuum spends the day cleaning up cracker crumbs and pet hair so Mom doesn't have to.

12. SoCal Curls hair curling tie, $19, Etsy

With this curling tie, busy moms can achieve curly beach waves in under thirty minutes. All Mom has to do is heat the tie in the microwave before use, wrap sections of hair around it and move on with her life. The ties are available in several cute prints, and eliminate the need for harsh heat or chemicals.

13. Sunshine & Glitter Beach Gypsy glitter sunscreen, $25, Amazon

Is sun protection the coolest Mother's Day gift ever? Probably not. But, this glittery sunscreen adds some fun and glam to Mom's sunscreen stockpile. Mom's skin will sparkle and shine poolside while using this SPF 30 waterproof sunscreen.

14. Primo all-in-one Kamado grill, $870, Hayneedle

Who says grilling is only for Father's Day? It's finally getting warm outside in many parts of the country, and some cool moms are ready for a barbecue. Primo grills use the Japanese kamado style of cooking and smoking, and they are made from a sleek ceramic that would make a cool addition to any patio.

15. LEUS poncho towel, $52, Tillys

Perfect for a day at the beach or pool, these cute wearable poncho towels from LEUS pull double duty as a swimsuit cover-up and a beach towel.

16. Pixie Mood cork handbag, $75, Amazon

Made of cork and cruelty-free vegan leather, with a drawstring closure and a crossbody strap, this purse is a great choice for date nights or those days when Mom doesn't have a lot to carry.

17. Ecudane Southwestern blanket, $130, Amazon

Soft and snuggly, these blankets by Ecudane are artisan made and perfect for camping, the beach or a night by the fire. And, it's a gift that gives back — Ecudane donates portions of their proceeds to artisan communities and charities in Ecuador.

18. Ninja coffee bar brewer, $125, Amazon

With this coffee brewing system from Ninja, Mom can get her favorite hot and iced drinks without a trip to the coffee shop. And, for days when you need an entire pot of coffee, the system includes a glass carafe coffee pot.