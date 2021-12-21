IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We shop for a living — here are the products we loved in 2021

Stephanie Mansour

Stephanie Mansour is a contributing health and fitness writer for TODAY. She is a certified personal trainer, yoga and Pilates instructor and weight-loss coach for women. She hosts “Step It Up with Steph” on PBS. Join her complimentary health and weight-loss challenge, and follow her on Instagram for daily inspiration.

This relaxing 3-minute yoga flow will save your sanity right now

Feeling overwhelmed? Take a breather with this simple yoga routine.

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

Yes, walking counts as exercise. Here’s how to get the most out of it.

Combat stress and improve digestion with this simple stretch

Practicing slow, controlled breathing during this move helps reduce stress and anxiety.

I always gain weight during the holidays. How can I break the cycle?

Focus on these five simple strategies to maintain your weight and feel in control this season.

Trying to tone up? This 1 move hits every body part

You'll burn more calories all day after doing this exercise.

I thought Peloton was a waste of money — until I tried it myself

Despite the butt pain and annoying shoes, I still loved the Peloton classes.

3 simple shifts to help you ditch the 'all-or-nothing' mentality over the holidays

Making your physical and mental health your focus — not a specific diet or fitness plan — is key.

How to 'cheat' responsibly on your diet and fitness routine

The right way to skip a workout or indulge in comfort food.

This easy yoga pose can help you fall asleep faster

Have trouble sleeping? Calm your nervous system and wind down before bed with this simple move.

A 31-day indoor walking workout for cold, winter days

Hate the cold? Stay in shape with this walking workout you can do inside.

The '50% rule' can prevent holiday weight gain — here's how to apply it

This simple strategy can save you from weight gain, hangovers and guilt this month.