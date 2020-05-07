5 products that have become surprising favorites during quarantine

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

We're all navigating this new normal of social distancing, staying at home and working from couches, kitchens and makeshift desks.

Our "Ask the Experts" series aims is all about product recommendations to make staying indoors easier and much more comfortable. We've covered stressed-out skin, home office essentials and dental hygiene — and today we're talking all thing editors' picks.

Staying home has proven harder than many thought, but we're all in this together. And the Shop TODAY team is taking over our Instagram to share the products that are making this time just a little better. Because little things like a comfy, but cute outfit or something or a muscle-soothing balm are the pick-me-ups we need.

Continue reading to check out our full list of useful tips and our favorite products right now.

1. Keep your hands clean without drying them out

"Like most of us, I've been washing my hands and using hand sanitizer non-stop lately," associate commerce editor Daniel Boan said. "Unfortunately, traditional hand sanitizer typically leaves my skin feeling really dry and irritated. That's why I was so shocked by the Vegamour Hand Sanitizer Spray — it's actually moisturizing!"

The organic formula contains aloe and marula oil which gives the sanitizer a smooth feeling, according to Boan. The spray also includes 75% isopropyl alcohol which is above the recommended amount from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

2. Take your T-shirt look to the next level

My pick? A simple yet sleek shirt from Everlane. This shirt is the perfect mix of cute and comfortable. The neutral color options make it the perfect neutral basic for any closet.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The chic design makes the shirt perfect to wear with a pair of leggings or with high-waisted jeans if you're feeling so inclined. A short sleeve version of the shirt is currently available in a pack of three for $45.

3. Stay hydrated at home

"I love this 32-ounce Hydro Flask because it really does keep my water cold for 24 hours, it’s dishwasher safe and I easily achieve my daily water consumption goals," editorial assistant Camryn La Sala explained. "It doesn’t hurt that the bottle is cute too!"

The popular water bottle is available in a variety of trendy colors and also comes in different sizes. La Sala finds that the straw lid makes the bottle easier to drink out of, but the brand also offers other lids to suit your preference.

4. Relieve sore muscles with a topical ointment

"Practicing good posture all the time is easier said than done — and since working from home, my posture has been less than perfect," said associate commerce editor Megan Foster. "Thankfully, I’ve been using Tiger Balm to relieve the muscle soreness caused by slouching over my laptop and working from the couch."

This topical ointment will help temporarily relieve aches and pains. If your work-from-home setup is less than ideal for your body, this balm can help. All you need to do is rub a small amount on the affected area.

5. Keep your skin looking fresh while staying home

"One thing I've enjoyed using since I've been home is this anti-dark circle eye roller from Garnier," commerce intern Jill Ortiz said. "You just roll it on in the morning and rub it in with your finger, and right away, you can feel it energizing the skin under your eyes."

Talk about a morning boost! This tinted eye-roller is perfect to help reduce the appearance of under-eye bags on all your Zoom calls. It's perfect on days when you're just not feeling a full face of makeup.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!