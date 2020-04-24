Jill Martin's secret weapon for touching up her roots in seconds

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

WIth salons closed for the time being, many people are having to figure out ways to keep their hair color looking fresh at home. Teri Hatcher and Kyle Richards previously revealed the hair dye they reach for when coloring their own strands, and now TODAY's lifestyle contributor Jill Martin may have just found your new go-to solution for when you're in a hurry.

On Thursday, Martin told her Instagram followers that a TODAY stylist introduced her to the Style Edit Root Touch Up Powder — and it's become her favorite temporary fix.

"I did a temp. touch-up yesterday before the show," Martin said on her Instagram. "This is a good cheat — one if you are looking for a quick-fix ... a little touch-up and lipgloss can go a long way."

The temporary hair powder is designed to work on all hair textures and is available in 10 different shades for a natural look. It's packed with pigment and formulated to cover roots, conceal grays and make thinning strands look fuller. Either way, it works in seconds, doesn't flake and washes out with shampoo.