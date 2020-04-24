Jill Martin's secret weapon for touching up her roots in seconds

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
WIth salons closed for the time being, many people are having to figure out ways to keep their hair color looking fresh at home. Teri Hatcher and Kyle Richards previously revealed the hair dye they reach for when coloring their own strands, and now TODAY's lifestyle contributor Jill Martin may have just found your new go-to solution for when you're in a hurry.
On Thursday, Martin told her Instagram followers that a TODAY stylist introduced her to the Style Edit Root Touch Up Powder — and it's become her favorite temporary fix.
"I did a temp. touch-up yesterday before the show," Martin said on her Instagram. "This is a good cheat — one if you are looking for a quick-fix ... a little touch-up and lipgloss can go a long way."
The temporary hair powder is designed to work on all hair textures and is available in 10 different shades for a natural look. It's packed with pigment and formulated to cover roots, conceal grays and make thinning strands look fuller. Either way, it works in seconds, doesn't flake and washes out with shampoo.
Style Edit Root Touch Up Powder
The small jar comes with a built-in mirror and sponge applicator to make the process mess-free and foolproof. What's not to love?
Plus, Martin isn't the only fan of this easy-to-use root touch-up powder. Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this beauty product.
"Coronavirus hair saver! Great product!" raved one verified reviewer. "It is perfect! The colors blend to make a good match to my red hair and covers both dark and gray roots. It is also good at filling in spots where my hair is thin. Even when I can have my hair colored again, I predict I’ll continue to use this product to make my hair appear thicker."
"With all the hair salons closed down, I haven't been able to get my hair colored in weeks and I was so bummed looking at my grey roots. This product goes on easily and blends right in," said another. "I FaceTime with family and friends during this difficult time and they are amazed how great my hair looks. Love Style Edit! Highly recommended!"
Another reviewer said it's well worth the price since a little bit goes a long way.
"The mileage you get out of this container is much better than the spray and more portable. I can just pop it in my bag and touch up anywhere," they wrote. "The packaging is pretty genius, it even has a little mirror in the lid. Honestly, I wish I would have invented this product myself."
If you're looking for a quick and easy way to spruce up your hair at home, this Martin-approved hair powder might become your new go-to.
